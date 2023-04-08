6 injured in S.C. 'senior skip day' beach shooting incident

April 8 (UPI) -- Six people were injured during a shooting incident on a South Carolina beach Friday as teens were taking part in a "senior skip day" gathering, police said.

Five of the six injured in the shooting at Isle of Palms, S.C., were teenagers and one was an adult woman who was not connected with the partygoers, Police Chief Kevin Cornett told reporters in a briefing.

"A large crowd of individuals that apparently were part of a group from senior skip day had gathered on the beach," he said. "There were a couple of altercations that took place and during one of those altercations, there were several shots that were fired."

Two teenagers have since been arrested in connection with the incident, WCSC-TV and WCIV-TV reported.

One, identified by police as Shawn Alexander Martin-Goods, 18, was charged with unlawful carrying of a weapon. The other person arrested is a juvenile, authorities said.

Officials in the small seaside community say they are responding the situation and are scheduled to hold an emergency meeting of the city council early Saturday to discuss the shooting.