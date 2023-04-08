Advertisement
U.S. News
April 8, 2023 / 10:11 AM

6 injured in S.C. 'senior skip day' beach shooting incident

By Don Jacobson

April 8 (UPI) -- Six people were injured during a shooting incident on a South Carolina beach Friday as teens were taking part in a "senior skip day" gathering, police said.

Five of the six injured in the shooting at Isle of Palms, S.C., were teenagers and one was an adult woman who was not connected with the partygoers, Police Chief Kevin Cornett told reporters in a briefing.

"A large crowd of individuals that apparently were part of a group from senior skip day had gathered on the beach," he said. "There were a couple of altercations that took place and during one of those altercations, there were several shots that were fired."

Two teenagers have since been arrested in connection with the incident, WCSC-TV and WCIV-TV reported.

One, identified by police as Shawn Alexander Martin-Goods, 18, was charged with unlawful carrying of a weapon. The other person arrested is a juvenile, authorities said.

Officials in the small seaside community say they are responding the situation and are scheduled to hold an emergency meeting of the city council early Saturday to discuss the shooting.

Latest Headlines

Army sergeant found guilty of murder in 2020 shooting of Texas protester
U.S. News // 1 hour ago
Army sergeant found guilty of murder in 2020 shooting of Texas protester
April 8 (UPI) -- A Travis County, Texas, jury has found a U.S. Army sergeant guilty of murder, almost three years after he shot and killed Austin protester Garrett Foster.
Texas federal judge halts FDA approval of abortion pill used for decades
U.S. News // 13 hours ago
Texas federal judge halts FDA approval of abortion pill used for decades
April 7 (UPI) -- A Texas federal judge sided with anti-abortion groups on Friday and suspended the Food and Drug Administration's approval of the abortion drug mifepristone.
VP Harris meets 'Tennessee Three,' as President Biden invites them to White House
U.S. News // 17 hours ago
VP Harris meets 'Tennessee Three,' as President Biden invites them to White House
April 7 (UPI) -- Vice President Kamala Harris plans to visit Nashville, Tennessee, to meet with two Democratic state representatives who were expelled from the legislature for protesting gun violence on the House floor.
Jim Jordan seeks info from prosecutor in Manhattan DA office investigating Trump
U.S. News // 15 hours ago
Jim Jordan seeks info from prosecutor in Manhattan DA office investigating Trump
April 7 (UPI) -- House Judiciary Committee Chairman Jim Jordan, R-Ohio, expanded his investigation into the Manhattan District Attorney's office on Friday.
Twitter restricts links to Substack newsletter platform
U.S. News // 17 hours ago
Twitter restricts links to Substack newsletter platform
April 7 (UPI) -- Twitter on Friday began restricting posts with links to Substack, a popular writing and newsletter platform.
Texas man who burned synagogue pleads guilty to hate crime, arson charge
U.S. News // 18 hours ago
Texas man who burned synagogue pleads guilty to hate crime, arson charge
April 7 (UPI) -- A Texas man, accused of setting fire to an Austin Synagogue in October 2021, has pleaded guilty to hate crime and arson charges.
Lawmaker blasts House oversight chair over denied access to Biden probe info
U.S. News // 19 hours ago
Lawmaker blasts House oversight chair over denied access to Biden probe info
April 7 (UPI) -- U.S. Rep. Jamie Raskin, D-Md., ranking member on the House Committee on Oversight and Accountability, has called on the committee chairman to stop withholding information from Democratic committee members.
Local officials to select replacements for expelled Tennessee lawmakers
U.S. News // 22 hours ago
Local officials to select replacements for expelled Tennessee lawmakers
April 7 (UPI) -- Interim lawmakers will likely be appointed to replace two Democrats who were expelled from the Tennessee Legislature for their protest inside the state Capitol demanding action on gun control after a school shooting.
Clarence Thomas says he 'was advised' luxury trips did not require disclosure
U.S. News // 20 hours ago
Clarence Thomas says he 'was advised' luxury trips did not require disclosure
April 7 (UPI) -- U.S. Supreme Court Justice Clarence Thomas denied accusations of impropriety and wrongdoing Friday, one day after a report detailed lavish trips and gifts bestowed on him and his wife by a Republican millionaire.
At least 11 hospitalized after Detroit apartment fire
U.S. News // 21 hours ago
At least 11 hospitalized after Detroit apartment fire
April 7 (UPI) -- A fire at a five-story residential building in Detroit has left at least 11 people hospitalized, according to local officials.
