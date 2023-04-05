Trending
Advertisement
U.S. News
April 5, 2023 / 3:39 AM

Third teen dies in string of connected shootings in Florida

By Darryl Coote

April 5 (UPI) -- A 16-year-old girl found shot by the side of the road late last week in northern Florida has died, authorities said, lifting the death toll from a recent string of connected shootings to three.

Marion County Sheriff Billy Woods told reporters during a Tuesday press conference that Layla Silvernail had succumbed to her injuries at the hospital.

Advertisement

She was the first of three victims found in the string of shootings in Marion County, located about 80 miles northwest of Orlando.

She was found Thursday night by police in the area of Forest Lakes Park on SE 183rd Avenue Road suffering from a gunshot wound. She was transported in critical condition to the hospital.

RELATED Maryland man charged with threatening phone call to LGBTQ group after Nashville shooting

The second victim, a 17-year-old boy, was found dead from a gunshot wound the next morning in the area of SE 94th Street and SE 188th Court.

The third victim, also a 16-year-old girl, was found dead from a gunshot wound in Silvernail's car, which had been located Saturday partially submerged at the edge of a body of water in the area of Malauka Loop.

The names of the other two victims were being withheld under Marsy's Law, which gives victims of crime rights over what information can be made public.

Advertisement

Woods told reporters that these shootings were connected but isolated and that there is nothing to indicate that their deaths were the product of a serial killer.

"All of our victims were known to know each other and were together leading up to the incident itself," he said.

Little information about the shooting has been made public, with Woods on Tuesday citing the need to ensure the integrity of the case.

RELATED 1 of 3 suspects arrested in drugging deaths of two men in NYC

Woods did say that all victims were friends and that their deaths may be connected to what he called "wannabe gangs."

"We have multiple suspects," he said, adding "an abundance of evidence has been collected."

Read More

Jan. 6 rioter who said Trump gave him 'marching orders' convicted

Latest Headlines

Woman dies after pushing another climber to safety from falling ice column in Utah
U.S. News // 2 hours ago
Woman dies after pushing another climber to safety from falling ice column in Utah
April 5 (UPI) -- Authorities said a woman died after she pushed another climber out of the way of a falling ice column in Utah over the weekend.
Volkswagen recalls 143K vehicles over passenger airbag issue
U.S. News // 3 hours ago
Volkswagen recalls 143K vehicles over passenger airbag issue
April 5 (UPI) -- Volkswagen of America has issued a recall of more than 140,000 vehicles over an issue that could deactivate the front passenger airbag when the seat is occupied.
Gov. Murphy signs EO making N.J. 'a safe haven for gender-affirming care'
U.S. News // 3 hours ago
Gov. Murphy signs EO making N.J. 'a safe haven for gender-affirming care'
April 4 (UPI) -- New Jersey Gov. Phil Murphy has signed an executive order to protect both medical professionals and patients from potential consequences over administering or receiving gender-affirming care.
Maryland man charged with threatening phone call to LGBTQ group after Nashville shooting
U.S. News // 4 hours ago
Maryland man charged with threatening phone call to LGBTQ group after Nashville shooting
April 5 (UPI) -- A Maryland man has been charged with making a threatening phone call to an LGBTQ advocacy group and referencing last month's deadly shooting at a Nashville elementary school.
Brandon Johnson wins Chicago mayor's race
U.S. News // 10 hours ago
Brandon Johnson wins Chicago mayor's race
April 4 (UPI) -- Brandon Johnson, who campaigned on his background as a public school teacher, union organizer and Cook County commissioner, will become Chicago's next mayor after winning Tuesday in the city's runoff election.
U.S. announces $2.6 billion in new military aid to Ukraine
U.S. News // 12 hours ago
U.S. announces $2.6 billion in new military aid to Ukraine
April 4 (UPI) -- The White House announced Tuesday the United States would send more than $2.6 billion in military aid to Ukraine, as it prepares for a counteroffensive against Russia.
More severe storms, tornadoes, blizzard conditions forecast for Central U.S.
U.S. News // 5 hours ago
More severe storms, tornadoes, blizzard conditions forecast for Central U.S.
April 4 (UPI) -- The National Weather Service warns a second "major storm system is forecast to track north-northeast across the Central United States through Wednesday night," affecting states from Texas all the way up to Michigan.
Donald Trump pleads not guilty to 34 felony counts in hush-money cases
U.S. News // 19 hours ago
Donald Trump pleads not guilty to 34 felony counts in hush-money cases
April 4 (UPI) -- Former President Donald Trump on Tuesday pleaded not guilty to 34 felony counts related to falsifying records in a hush-money scheme involving adult film actress Stormy Daniels and others.
Lawyers meet with WSJ journalist detained in Russia
U.S. News // 7 hours ago
Lawyers meet with WSJ journalist detained in Russia
April 4 (UPI) -- Lawyers were able to visit imprisoned Wall Street Journal journalist Evan Gershkovich in Russia, the National Press Club confirmed Tuesday, almost a full week after he was arrested.
Johnson & Johnson offers record $8.9B talcum powder settlement
U.S. News // 9 hours ago
Johnson & Johnson offers record $8.9B talcum powder settlement
April 4 (UPI) -- Johnson & Johnson confirmed Tuesday it will offer as much as $8.9 billion to settle thousands of claims that the company's talcum-based powder caused cancer.
Advertisement

Trending Stories

Donald Trump pleads not guilty to 34 felony counts in hush-money cases
Donald Trump pleads not guilty to 34 felony counts in hush-money cases
Roy McGrath dies in confrontation with FBI
Roy McGrath dies in confrontation with FBI
Beyond Stormy Daniels: 5 cases adding to Donald Trump's legal woes
Beyond Stormy Daniels: 5 cases adding to Donald Trump's legal woes
U.S. job openings cratered to two-year low in February
U.S. job openings cratered to two-year low in February
Jan. 6 rioter who said Trump gave him 'marching orders' convicted
Jan. 6 rioter who said Trump gave him 'marching orders' convicted
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement