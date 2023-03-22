Trending
Advertisement
U.S. News
March 22, 2023 / 5:49 PM

Massive explosion, fire at Texas chemical plant injures one person

By Sheri Walsh
A massive explosion is captured Wednesday on a Houston TranStar camera at the INEOS chemical plant in Pasadena, Texas, where one person was injured. Photo courtesy of Houston TranStar
A massive explosion is captured Wednesday on a Houston TranStar camera at the INEOS chemical plant in Pasadena, Texas, where one person was injured. Photo courtesy of Houston TranStar

March 22 (UPI) -- A massive explosion and fire at a Texas chemical plant Wednesday injured one person as liquid petroleum gas was being transferred between tankers.

The fire has been extinguished, according to local officials who said they continue to monitor the air around the plant.

Advertisement

The explosion and fire at the INEOS chemical site in the Pasadena area was first reported at 12:11 p.m. as two explosions but was actually one BLEVE, or boiling liquid expanding vapor explosion, according to Harris County Commissioner Adrian Garcia.

The explosion, which was captured on Houston TranStar cameras, occurred when an over-the-road tanker truck transported liquid petroleum gas from one tanker to another, Garcia said. One person was injured in the explosion and is in stable condition. Everyone at the plant has been accounted for, officials said.

RELATED Louisiana residents in 'Cancer Alley' file lawsuit to ban new petrochemical plants

"As a result of that process, we do not know exactly what did not happen right, but as we know an explosion occurred -- a BLEVE occurred -- and numerous 911 calls came into the Harris County Sheriff's Office," Garcia told reporters Wednesday afternoon.

Garcia said numerous roads, including SH-225 near the East Beltway, were shut down as a precaution, but have since reopened.

Advertisement

INEOS produces products relating to oil and gas, chemicals and polymers, according to the company's website.

RELATED 11 killed, 17 trapped in Colombia mine explosion

"At this point, there are no known impacts to the community at large," Harris County Sheriff Ed Gonzalez told reporters during an afternoon briefing, as HazMat crews continued to monitor the air in the area.

"We did do monitoring in the area north of the fire," said Dr. Latrice Babin, executive director of Harris County Pollution Control Services. "As of this time, there are not any detections and we are not expecting there to be any. Fortunately, we have good wind blowing that's dispersing whatever was up high and aloof in the flame."

While the explosion occurred during the transfer of liquid petroleum gas between two tankers, fire officials said there will be an investigation as to what happened.

RELATED More Black patients die of pulmonary fibrosis at younger ages

"We are going to be conducting an investigation into this incident. We have not been able to make it inside the plant as of yet. It is still an active scene," Deputy Chief Chad Shaw, of the Harris County Fire Marshal Office, told reporters Wednesday afternoon.

"Anytime you have a transfer of a chemical like that, if there's any kind of vapor, it can find an ignition source anywhere. So that's going to be part of our investigation," he said.

Advertisement

Latest Headlines

Cyberterrorism, China top list of international concerns for Americans, Gallup says
U.S. News // 1 hour ago
Cyberterrorism, China top list of international concerns for Americans, Gallup says
March 22 (UPI) -- Most Americans deem cyberterrorism as the most critical threat to the United States, a new poll from Gallup says.
SEC files charges against Tron founder Justin Sun
U.S. News // 1 hour ago
SEC files charges against Tron founder Justin Sun
March 22 (UPI) -- The Securities and Exchange Commission has sued Grenadian diplomat and Tron founder Justin Sun for allegedly promoting and manipulating unregistered crypto asset securities.
Social media firm fires CEO after putting off merger with Trump's Truth Social
U.S. News // 2 hours ago
Social media firm fires CEO after putting off merger with Trump's Truth Social
March 22 (UPI) -- Digital World Acquisition Corp. confirmed Wednesday it parted ways with its chief executive, as the publicly-traded company moved towards a possible merger with former president Donald Trump's social media company.
FCC proposes price transparency regulation for cable and satellite providers
U.S. News // 2 hours ago
FCC proposes price transparency regulation for cable and satellite providers
March 22 (UPI) -- The Federal Communications Commission has proposed new regulations to end deceptive surcharges from satellite and cable providers. The regulation would require the providers to list the "all in" price of service.
Moderna CEO on defensive with price of COVID-19 vaccine set to quadruple
U.S. News // 8 hours ago
Moderna CEO on defensive with price of COVID-19 vaccine set to quadruple
March 22 (UPI) -- Moderna CEO Stéphane Bancel defended the pharmaceutical giant Wednesday afternoon, after being grilled by a Senate panel over the drugmaker's plan to quadruple the cost of its COVID-19 vaccine.
Federal Reserve raises interest rates by quarter percentage point
U.S. News // 10 hours ago
Federal Reserve raises interest rates by quarter percentage point
March 22 (UPI) -- The Federal Reserve raised interest rates by a quarter percentage point Wednesday amid several high-profile bank failures in the United States that have rattled world financial markets.
California's weather turns deadly as more heavy rain, snow hit the state
U.S. News // 3 hours ago
California's weather turns deadly as more heavy rain, snow hit the state
March 22 (UPI) -- A so-called bomb cyclone of weather moving through California has killed two people in the San Francisco Bay Area, officials said Wednesday.
Defense Department lays out biomanufacturing strategy
U.S. News // 3 hours ago
Defense Department lays out biomanufacturing strategy
March 22 (UPI) -- The Department of Defense has released a document detailing its biomanufacturing strategy.
Denver high school student shoots two faculty members
U.S. News // 5 hours ago
Denver high school student shoots two faculty members
March 22 (UPI) -- Two school administrators were shot Wednesday at a Denver high school by a student who was required to be searched each day, police said.
Mortgage applications up week-on-week, but housing looks a bit sluggish
U.S. News // 6 hours ago
Mortgage applications up week-on-week, but housing looks a bit sluggish
March 22 (UPI) -- Though interest rates remain high relative to year-ago levels, the number of applications to buy a home is on the rise, the Mortgage Bankers Association reported Wednesday.
Advertisement

Trending Stories

Federal Reserve raises interest rates by quarter percentage point
Federal Reserve raises interest rates by quarter percentage point
Ancient Roman mosaic discovered under supermarket construction site
Ancient Roman mosaic discovered under supermarket construction site
North Korea launches multiple cruise missiles off east coast: Seoul
North Korea launches multiple cruise missiles off east coast: Seoul
White supremacist group leader arrested for threatening journalist
White supremacist group leader arrested for threatening journalist
Swimmer survives shark attack off Hawaii's Big Island
Swimmer survives shark attack off Hawaii's Big Island
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement