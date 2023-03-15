Trending
Advertisement
Health News
March 15, 2023 / 10:03 AM

More Black patients die of pulmonary fibrosis at younger ages

By Cara Murez, HealthDay News
Black patients with pulmonary fibrosis were consistently younger at the time of their first hospitalization, lung transplant and death, a recent study showed. Photo by Thomas G./Pixabay
Black patients with pulmonary fibrosis were consistently younger at the time of their first hospitalization, lung transplant and death, a recent study showed. Photo by Thomas G./Pixabay

Black patients are dying of pulmonary fibrosis, a devastating disease marked by progressive scarring of the lungs, at significantly younger ages than White patients.

A new study probes factors contributing to earlier onset of disease, hospitalization and death in Black patients.

Advertisement

The disease involves a thickening and scarring of lung tissue, making it hard to breathe. It could come from exposure to toxins, medications or autoimmune disorders. About half of patients die within five years of a pulmonary fibrosis diagnosis.

"Pulmonary fibrosis is a deadly disease, and people are often diagnosed right around the time they retire," said lead author Dr. Ayodeji Adegunsoye, assistant professor of medicine at University of Chicago Medical Center.

RELATED Black, Hispanic, publicly insured patients get shorter primary care visits

"You can imagine how devastating it would be, to work diligently all your life and then as you are about to retire, you're diagnosed with a disease with a life expectancy of around three years," he said in a center news release.

Advertisement

The researchers looked at data from four U.S. hospitals, following outcomes of more than 4,500 patients between January 2003 and April 2021.

On average, Black patients were diagnosed at 57.9 years of age, White patients at 68.6.

RELATED Black, Hispanic patients less likely to be treated for complications of stroke

Black patients were more likely to be female and more likely to be hospitalized than White and Hispanic patients, researchers found. Black patients were consistently younger at the time of their first hospitalization, lung transplant and death.

Adegunsoye said his work with patients on Chicago's impoverished South Side prompted the study.

"This disease has no clear cause and no cure, but it is not a cancer; the poor prognosis made me wonder if Black patients are as affected by this disease as Whites, and whether or not they experienced different outcomes," Adegunsoye said. "And we saw that Black patients' experience with the disease is accelerated by about 10 years."

RELATED Previous chest scans may reveal heart risks before surgery

The disparities may be linked to lifestyle and socioeconomic factors that put Black patients at higher risk, according to the study.

"For example, Black people are more likely to live along transit corridors, exposing them to more air pollution," Adegunsoye said. "They're also more likely to be underinsured or uninsured. Being Black is not the health risk; it's the environmental and societal factors that make it difficult for Black patients to access high-quality care."

Advertisement

Risk factors for the disease include air pollution, jobs in which there is a higher risk of inhaling particulate matter and smoking.

Adegunsoye called the findings so profound that everyone should be screened earlier for the disease, especially those who have risk factors.

"If you can pick up the disease sooner, the outcomes will improve," he said. "We know more about the disease now than we did even 10 years ago, and while there is no cure, there are treatments available -- some of them are as simple as changing your environment or wearing a mask to reduce environmental exposure, but there are also drugs that can slow the progression of the disease."

While not all coughs are a sign of pulmonary fibrosis, patients and their care teams need to evaluate symptoms carefully, he said.

His team is now investigating the role of molecular mechanisms and environmental exposures play in the racial disparities.

Understanding how pollution, diet and stress can alter human biology may help clarify why and how certain patients end up with pulmonary fibrosis, researchers said.

They are also investigating whether having COVID-19 adds to pulmonary fibrosis risk.

Adegunsoye said he simply wants patients to get what they need when they need it, including information about how protecting their lungs from pollutants and irritants is an easy way to preventing many types of pulmonary fibrosis.

Advertisement

"Something as simple as wearing a mask if you're working in a refinery or factory could help," he said. "People should understand that breathing clean air, as simple as it sounds, can make a huge difference."

Study findings were published recently in JAMA Network Open.

More information

The American Lung Association has more on pulmonary fibrosis.

Copyright © 2023 HealthDay. All rights reserved.

Latest Headlines

Americans are eating more foods with additives
Health News // 1 hour ago
Americans are eating more foods with additives
Americans are eating more food additives, according to a new study that found about 60% of foods they purchase contain coloring or flavoring agents, preservatives and sweeteners.
Most medical debt in America is owed to hospitals
Health News // 6 hours ago
Most medical debt in America is owed to hospitals
When Americans have medical debt, it's typically to a hospital, according to new research.
Analysis: Mediterranean diet cuts women's cardiovascular disease, death risk almost 25%
Health News // 15 hours ago
Analysis: Mediterranean diet cuts women's cardiovascular disease, death risk almost 25%
March 14 (UPI) -- Studies that looked at more than 700,000 women in the United States and Europe found those who dedicated themselves to eating a Mediterranean diet cut their risk of cardiovascular disease and death by nearly 25%.
Novo Nordisk becomes latest pharmaceutical giant to cut insulin prices
Health News // 21 hours ago
Novo Nordisk becomes latest pharmaceutical giant to cut insulin prices
March 14 (UPI) -- Drugmaker Novo Nordisk said Tuesday, it will lower the price of several of its pre-filled insulin pens and vials up to 75% for people living with diabetes, starting in January.
Anti-nausea drug used in pregnancies decades ago linked to colon cancer
Health News // 22 hours ago
Anti-nausea drug used in pregnancies decades ago linked to colon cancer
The children of women who took a common anti-nausea drug for pregnancy in the 1960s and 1970s may be at higher risk of colon cancer, according to a new study.
Fewer older Americans report feeling lonely
Health News // 23 hours ago
Fewer older Americans report feeling lonely
On the third anniversary of the pandemic, a new poll shows fewer older adults are experiencing loneliness and isolation though the numbers are still high.
Rural Americans aren't happier than those in urban areas
Health News // 23 hours ago
Rural Americans aren't happier than those in urban areas
It might seem like a move to rural living could bring calm and even happiness, but new research suggests that isn't always so.
Simple steps to reduce hazards can cut risk of falls for seniors
Health News // 1 day ago
Simple steps to reduce hazards can cut risk of falls for seniors
Nearly one-third of older people fall each year, most of them in their own homes. But it's possible to reduce those numbers by a quarter, according to a new study.
Black, Hispanic, publicly insured patients get shorter primary care visits
Health News // 1 day ago
Black, Hispanic, publicly insured patients get shorter primary care visits
Black and Hispanic patients -- as well as patients with public health insurance like Medicaid or Medicare -- tend to get the short end of the stick when it comes to the length of office visits, a new study found.
Survival from prostate cancer high whether men receive treatment or observation
Health News // 1 day ago
Survival from prostate cancer high whether men receive treatment or observation
A man with prostate cancer who takes the "watch-and-wait" approach has the same long-term survival odds as those who undergo radiation therapy or surgery, according to a new large-scale study.
Advertisement

Trending Stories

Simple steps to reduce hazards can cut risk of falls for seniors
Simple steps to reduce hazards can cut risk of falls for seniors
Anti-nausea drug used in pregnancies decades ago linked to colon cancer
Anti-nausea drug used in pregnancies decades ago linked to colon cancer
Analysis: Mediterranean diet cuts women's cardiovascular disease, death risk almost 25%
Analysis: Mediterranean diet cuts women's cardiovascular disease, death risk almost 25%
Rural Americans aren't happier than those in urban areas
Rural Americans aren't happier than those in urban areas
Novo Nordisk becomes latest pharmaceutical giant to cut insulin prices
Novo Nordisk becomes latest pharmaceutical giant to cut insulin prices
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement