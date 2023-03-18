Advertisement
U.S. News
March 18, 2023 / 3:39 PM

Spring break revelers flee as Miami Beach shooting leaves 1 dead, 1 injured

By Patrick Hilsman

March 18 (UPI) -- Police said a shooting in South Beach, Fla., late Friday left one person dead and another person critically in an incident that prompted spring break and St. Patrick's Day revelers to flee from the scene.

The Miami Beach Police Department said they responded to a shooting at around 10:40 p.m. and found two male victims wounded.

Advertisement

Eyewitnesses filmed a victim lying face down in the street and an officer performing CPR on another shooting victim.

"Both males were transported to Jackson Memorial Hospital's Ryder Trauma Unit," Miami Beach Police tweeted. "One of the males died at the hospital and the other is listed in critical condition. Officers detained one male and recovered three firearms at the scene."

Hundreds of people were in the area of the shooting, with local news reporting that tables were flipped over in the rush to flee the scene.

In an update posted to Twitter Saturday, the police said an individual in custody and is cooperating with investigators.

"Miami Beach Police have one male in custody, who is cooperating fully with the investigation, and were able to recover four firearms from the scene," they said. "MBPD has confirmed that this was an isolated incident."

Advertisement

Police said the identities of all parties could not be released due to the ongoing nature of the investigation.

Read More

Two people dead in shooting near Portland International Airport Police arrest man for killing 4 people at 2 Alabama residences In California community hit by mass shooting, Joe Biden touts initiative to curb gun violence

Latest Headlines

Massachusetts police make arrest in $1.2M fentanyl seizure
U.S. News // 13 minutes ago
Massachusetts police make arrest in $1.2M fentanyl seizure
March 18 (UPI) -- An arrest has been made in connection with a major, $1.2 million fentanyl seizure, Massachusetts State Police confirmed Saturday.
Biden says war crimes arrest warrant against Putin is 'justified'
U.S. News // 2 hours ago
Biden says war crimes arrest warrant against Putin is 'justified'
March 18 (UPI) -- President Joe Biden says the International Criminal Court arrest warrant against Russian President Vladimir Putin is "justified" even though the United States does not recognize its authority.
Wyoming Gov. Gordon green-lights sweeping anti-abortion law, signs abortion pill ban
U.S. News // 3 hours ago
Wyoming Gov. Gordon green-lights sweeping anti-abortion law, signs abortion pill ban
March 18 (UPI) -- Wyoming Governor Mark Gordon has allowed a sweeping anti-abortion measure that passed the state legislature to become law without his signature while also signing an abortion pill ban.
Capitol Police attorney: House GOP rebuffed efforts to review footage
U.S. News // 4 hours ago
Capitol Police attorney: House GOP rebuffed efforts to review footage
March 18 (UPI) -- House GOP leaders rebuffed requests by Capitol Police to review security footage from the Jan. 6, 2021, attacks before the material was released to Fox News personality Tucker Carlson, a new court filing indicates.
Washington events celebrate, reaffirm shared bond between U.S., Ireland
U.S. News // 1 day ago
Washington events celebrate, reaffirm shared bond between U.S., Ireland
March 17 (UPI) -- President Joe Biden hosted Irish Prime Minister Leo Varadkar at the White House Friday for a traditional St. Patrick's Day meeting that was intended to reaffirm the partnership between the longtime allies.
Republicans say they will use budget office resolution to kill student loan forgiveness plan
U.S. News // 20 hours ago
Republicans say they will use budget office resolution to kill student loan forgiveness plan
March 17 (UPI) -- Senate Republicans said Friday they will introduce a resolution to overturn President Joe Biden's student loan forgiveness plan.
SVB Financial, parent of Silicon Valley Bank, files for Chapter 11 bankruptcy
U.S. News // 1 day ago
SVB Financial, parent of Silicon Valley Bank, files for Chapter 11 bankruptcy
March 17 (UPI) -- SVB Financial Group, the former parent of the collapsed Silicon Valley Bank before that institution's closure last week, filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy in New York on Friday.
House Democrats say Trump failed to disclose gifts from foreign leaders
U.S. News // 22 hours ago
House Democrats say Trump failed to disclose gifts from foreign leaders
March 17 (UPI) -- Former President Donald Trump and his family failed to report gifts worth more than $250,000 given by foreign countries during his presidency, House Democrats said in a report Friday.
Retired lieutenant colonel in Air Force sentenced to 24 months in prison for Jan. 6 participation
U.S. News // 23 hours ago
Retired lieutenant colonel in Air Force sentenced to 24 months in prison for Jan. 6 participation
March 17 (UPI) -- A Texas man who participated in the January 6, 2021, riots that resulted in the breach of the Capitol building in Washington, DC, has been sentenced to 24 months in prison.
Michigan bank holding company pleads guilty in $69M securities fraud case
U.S. News // 2 days ago
Michigan bank holding company pleads guilty in $69M securities fraud case
March 15 (UPI) -- Financial services firm Sterling Bancorp agreed Wednesday to plead guilty to security fraud, including a $27.2 million fine, which will go towards paying restitution.
Advertisement

Trending Stories

Derek Chauvin, ex-police officer convicted of killing George Floyd, pleads guilty to tax evasion
Derek Chauvin, ex-police officer convicted of killing George Floyd, pleads guilty to tax evasion
Republicans say they will use budget office resolution to kill student loan forgiveness plan
Republicans say they will use budget office resolution to kill student loan forgiveness plan
Retired lieutenant colonel in Air Force sentenced to 24 months in prison for Jan. 6 participation
Retired lieutenant colonel in Air Force sentenced to 24 months in prison for Jan. 6 participation
House Democrats say Trump failed to disclose gifts from foreign leaders
House Democrats say Trump failed to disclose gifts from foreign leaders
Mexican police arrest 14-year-old 'El Chapito' for killing eight
Mexican police arrest 14-year-old 'El Chapito' for killing eight
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement