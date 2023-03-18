Spring break revelers flee as Miami Beach shooting leaves 1 dead, 1 injured

March 18 (UPI) -- Police said a shooting in South Beach, Fla., late Friday left one person dead and another person critically in an incident that prompted spring break and St. Patrick's Day revelers to flee from the scene.

The Miami Beach Police Department said they responded to a shooting at around 10:40 p.m. and found two male victims wounded.

Eyewitnesses filmed a victim lying face down in the street and an officer performing CPR on another shooting victim.

"Both males were transported to Jackson Memorial Hospital's Ryder Trauma Unit," Miami Beach Police tweeted. "One of the males died at the hospital and the other is listed in critical condition. Officers detained one male and recovered three firearms at the scene."

Hundreds of people were in the area of the shooting, with local news reporting that tables were flipped over in the rush to flee the scene.

In an update posted to Twitter Saturday, the police said an individual in custody and is cooperating with investigators.

"Miami Beach Police have one male in custody, who is cooperating fully with the investigation, and were able to recover four firearms from the scene," they said. "MBPD has confirmed that this was an isolated incident."

Police said the identities of all parties could not be released due to the ongoing nature of the investigation.