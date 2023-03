Daniel Watson, 28, of Pell City was arrested Tuesday morning in connection to two homicide investigations, one in St. Clair County and one in Birmingham. Photo courtesy St. Clair County Sheriff's Office/ Facebook

March 14 (UPI) -- An Alabama man was in police custody Tuesday on accusations of fatally shooting two people at a residence in Birmingham before traveling to St. Clair County where he killed again for a total of four victims. Daniel Watson, 28, of Pell City was arrested early Tuesday by officers in St. Clair County where he has been booked into the Ashville jail on one count of capital murder and one count of murder with a gun. Advertisement

Authorities say he killed four people at two residences separated by more than two dozen miles. The motive was unknown though Birmingham Police Department officer Truman Fitzgerald said in a recorded statement that they believe "the suspect knows some of the victims."

The murder spree first became known to deputies in St. Clair County shortly after midnight Tuesday when deputies responded to a disturbance call on Drive Ragland. They discovered a White woman deceased from an apparent gunshot in the driveway of the residence, the St. Clair County Sheriff Billy Murray said in a statement.

Inside the home, a second victim, a White man, was found with a gunshot wound. He was flown to UAB Hospital in Birmingham where he was later pronounced dead.

Advertisement

Murray identified the victims as Amber Manning, 37, and Timothy Davidson, 62.

Shortly before 6 a.m., Watson was arrested by Leeds officers in St. Clair County in connection to the double homicide. He told the arresting officer that he had shot and killed two additional people at a residence in the 8400 block of Eighth Avenue South in Birmingham, Fitzgerald said.

Officers arrived at the second residence at around 8:10 a.m. to find a woman and a man dead from apparent gunshots. Their identities have not been made public.

"We believe the suspect shot two victims in Birmingham before traveling into St. Clair County and shooting two additional victims in their jurisdiction," he said.

Fitzgerald said Watson could face a capital murder case in both St. Clair and Jefferson Counties.