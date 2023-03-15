1 person in critical condition after tree falls at San Antonio Zoo, injuring 7

March 15 (UPI) -- Seven people were hospitalized Wednesday after a tree fell on them at the San Antonio Zoo, leaving one person in critical condition.

The San Antonio Fire Department said the branch fell unexpectedly Wednesday afternoon, injuring one visitor to the point of needing "Level-1 priority care," ABC News reports. The other six were sent to the hospital as a precaution. Level-1 status suggests the victim sustained potentially life-threatening injuries.

The zoo remained open after the incident with only the area where the branch fell being closed off. Hope Roth, the vice president of marketing for the zoo, said the tree was a cedar elm tree, according to My San Antonio.

"It's such an unfortunate situation and a busy spring break day at the zoo," Roth said.

Zoo staff, including the zoo's safety director, reportedly responded to the incident immediately, assisting until first responders arrived. Police and fire responders were said to be on the scene within minutes.

Several videos of the aftermath have circulated on social media, including one from witness Brandy Lorraine, obtained by KSAT 12 News in San Antonio. The video shows the large branch from a distance and people can be heard screaming.

"I can't believe we saw that. There's people in there," Lorraine said on the video.