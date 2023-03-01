Trending
Advertisement
Odd News
March 1, 2023 / 11:53 AM

Cheetah briefly escapes enclosure at Omaha zoo

By Ben Hooper

March 1 (UPI) -- Officials at Omaha's Henry Doorly Zoo and Aquarium confirmed a cheetah briefly escaped from its enclosure, but was behind a public barrier at all times.

The zoo said in a Facebook post that the facility's emergency protocols were activated when the cheetah was seen outside of its primary enclosure, but behind a public barrier, in the Scott African Grasslands area.

Advertisement

Zoo visitors, students and employees were taken to secure locations and a lockdown was implemented.

"Zoo staff had sight of the cheetah during the entire incident and at one point, the cheetah laid down," the post said. "The cheetah responded to the animal care team and was walked back into its night quarters without incident or intervention."

The 5-year-old cheetah, named Gretchen, was born at Lee G. Simmons Wildlife Safari Park in Cass County, Neb., before coming to the Omaha zoo with her mother and three sisters.

Officials said there will be a review of security in the Scott African Grasslands to determine how the cheetah escaped from the enclosure.

The escape occurred on the same day that a Malayan tapir escaped from its enclosure at Florida's Zoo Miami. The tapir was safely contained about an hour later.

Advertisement

Read More

Message in a bottle travels more than 185 miles in Australia Dog rescued after falling 12 feet into Georgia storm drain Three bison escape Maine farm, two recaptured

Latest Headlines

Message in a bottle travels more than 185 miles in Australia
Odd News // 19 hours ago
Message in a bottle travels more than 185 miles in Australia
Feb. 28 (UPI) -- A swimmer visiting a beach in New South Wales, Australia, found a mussel-covered message in a bottle that turned out to have traveled more than 185 miles.
Dog rescued after falling 12 feet into Georgia storm drain
Odd News // 19 hours ago
Dog rescued after falling 12 feet into Georgia storm drain
Feb. 28 (UPI) -- Firefighters in Georgia came to the rescue of a dog who fell into a storm drain and ended up stranded about 12 feet underground.
Dictionary.com adds 'hellscape,' 'woke' and 311 other new terms
Odd News // 20 hours ago
Dictionary.com adds 'hellscape,' 'woke' and 311 other new terms
Feb. 28 (UPI) -- Dictionary.com is adding 313 new terms and 130 new definitions to keep up with the ever-changing modern lexicon.
Three bison escape Maine farm, two recaptured
Odd News // 20 hours ago
Three bison escape Maine farm, two recaptured
Feb. 28 (UPI) -- Authorities in Maine said one bison remained on the loose Tuesday after three of the animals were seen running loose on a road Monday.
Powerball ticket forgotten in coat pocket turns out to be $1 million winner
Odd News // 20 hours ago
Powerball ticket forgotten in coat pocket turns out to be $1 million winner
Feb. 28 (UPI) -- A Michigan woman said a Powerball ticket found forgotten in the pocket of her husband's coat turned out to be a $1 million winner.
World's Ugliest Dog contest seeking unalluring canines for 2023 competition
Odd News // 21 hours ago
World's Ugliest Dog contest seeking unalluring canines for 2023 competition
Feb. 28 (UPI) -- The World's Ugliest Dog Contest, held annually in California, announced applications are now available for owners of aesthetically-challenged canines seeking to prove the unsightliness of their pooches.
Tapir briefly escapes enclosure at Florida zoo
Odd News // 22 hours ago
Tapir briefly escapes enclosure at Florida zoo
Feb. 28 (UPI) -- Zoo Miami in Florida confirmed a Malayan tapir briefly escaped from its enclosure Tuesday before being safely contained about an hour later.
Seven sheep escape from New Jersey slaughterhouse, find new sanctuary home
Odd News // 23 hours ago
Seven sheep escape from New Jersey slaughterhouse, find new sanctuary home
Feb. 28 (UPI) -- Animal control officers in New Jersey said seven sheep found running loose after an apparent slaughterhouse escape will have a new permanent home at a sanctuary.
Idaho man breaks world record for fire sword throws and catches
Odd News // 1 day ago
Idaho man breaks world record for fire sword throws and catches
Feb. 28 (UPI) -- Serial world record breaker David Rush reclaimed a Guinness World Records title when he threw and caught a fire sword 135 times in 1 minute.
Seen on safari: Crocodile swings from elephant's tail
Odd News // 1 day ago
Seen on safari: Crocodile swings from elephant's tail
A crocodile fights an elephant only to realize it may have bitten off more than it can chew. It then gets swung around by the elephant until it lets go.
Advertisement

Trending Stories

Seen on safari: Crocodile swings from elephant's tail
Seen on safari: Crocodile swings from elephant's tail
Quahog clam found off Florida coast believed to be 214 years old
Quahog clam found off Florida coast believed to be 214 years old
Powerball ticket forgotten in coat pocket turns out to be $1 million winner
Powerball ticket forgotten in coat pocket turns out to be $1 million winner
Remote kissing device lets long-distance lovers share silicon smooches
Remote kissing device lets long-distance lovers share silicon smooches
Man accidentally buys two identical lottery tickets, wins two jackpots
Man accidentally buys two identical lottery tickets, wins two jackpots
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement