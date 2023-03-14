Trending
Advertisement
U.S. News
March 14, 2023 / 3:30 PM

Head of Space Force to testify before Senate Armed Services panel on $30B budget proposal

By Matt Bernardini
U.S. Space Force Chief of Space Operations Gen. Chance Saltzman will testify before the Senate Armed Services subcommittee on Strategic Forces on Tuesday. Photo courtesy C-SPAN
U.S. Space Force Chief of Space Operations Gen. Chance Saltzman will testify before the Senate Armed Services subcommittee on Strategic Forces on Tuesday. Photo courtesy C-SPAN

March 14 (UPI) -- U.S. Space Force Chief of Space Operations Gen. Chance Saltzman will testify before a Senate subcommittee on Tuesday, one day after the Space Force released its $30 billion budget.

Saltzman is scheduled to testify to the Senate Armed Services Subcommittee on Strategic Forces at 4:45 p.m. EST.

Advertisement

Space Force's budget request for the 2024 fiscal year is 13 percent higher than last year, with $19 billion for funding the development of satellites, ground systems, and enabling technology.

Air Force Secretary Frank Kendall, who oversees both services, told defense-technology news site C4ISR the funding gives the Space Force options as it considers how to make its satellites more resilient against threats in space.

RELATED SpaceX launches 40 more Internet satellites for competitor

"If we don't make those investments, we won't have the options even to consider doing those things," he said during a briefing before the budget release. "The entirety of what we're trying to do here to get to the next-generation capabilities is being driven mostly by the pacing challenge of the [People's Republic of China]."

The budget also includes $2.3 billion to fund the Resilient Missile Warning and Tracking program, that features satellites that track ballistic and hypersonic missiles.

Advertisement

The United States is far and away the world leader is spending on space programs, with 2022's budget totaling $61.97 billion, which was more than the rest of the world combined. NASA will get $27.2 billion for the 2024 fiscal year.

RELATED Launch of Relativity Space's 3D-printed rocket aborted

"The budget details a blueprint to grow the economy from the bottom up and middle out," NASA Administrator Bill Nelson said in a statement.

"At NASA, we support good-paying American jobs, stir imaginations, and excite the world to gaze up at the heavens and reflect on our place in the universe."

RELATED NASA, Boeing target April for manned Starliner test flight

Latest Headlines

Watch live: Joe Biden to discuss executive order aimed at curbing gun violence
U.S. News // 10 hours ago
Watch live: Joe Biden to discuss executive order aimed at curbing gun violence
March 14 (UPI) -- President Joe Biden on Tuesday announced an executive order aimed at curbing gun violence as the country has seen a series of high-profile shootings during the first few months of the year.
Tyson Foods to close two chicken plants, affecting hundreds in Virginia, Arkansas
U.S. News // 1 hour ago
Tyson Foods to close two chicken plants, affecting hundreds in Virginia, Arkansas
March 14 (UPI) -- Tyson Foods has announced that it will be closing two chicken plants in Virginia and Arkansas because of a drastic drop in sales over the past year.
Florida bills target gender-affirming healthcare, university diversity courses
U.S. News // 1 hour ago
Florida bills target gender-affirming healthcare, university diversity courses
March 14 (UPI) -- A Florida Senate bill discussed in committee this week would allow state courts to revoke custody from parents "to protect" children who may be receiving or have received gender affirming healthcare.
'Fortnite' maker agrees to $245M in FTC fines over unwanted purchases
U.S. News // 2 hours ago
'Fortnite' maker agrees to $245M in FTC fines over unwanted purchases
March 14 (UPI) -- The U.S. Federal Trade Commission said Tuesday it is finalizing a multimillion-dollar order against Epic Games, the maker of the popular video game "Fortnite," for tricking players into making unwanted purchases.
White House sets new drinking water standards targeting PFAS
U.S. News // 2 hours ago
White House sets new drinking water standards targeting PFAS
March 14 (UPI) -- The Biden administration announced new national drinking water standards that address polyfluoroalkyl substances, or PFAS, limiting their exposure in humans.
Boeing Dreamliner order is fifth-largest in company history
U.S. News // 4 hours ago
Boeing Dreamliner order is fifth-largest in company history
March 14 (UPI) -- Aerospace giant Boeing said Tuesday, it collectively received its fifth-largest commercial order in the company's 106-year history.
Meta to lay off 10,000 more employees, close hiring for 5,000 roles
U.S. News // 5 hours ago
Meta to lay off 10,000 more employees, close hiring for 5,000 roles
March 14 (UPI) -- Meta, the parent company of Facebook and Instagram, announced Tuesday that it would layoff 10,000 more employees and close hiring for 5,000 open roles.
U.S. monthly inflation moderates to 0.4% ahead of next Fed rate decision
U.S. News // 5 hours ago
U.S. monthly inflation moderates to 0.4% ahead of next Fed rate decision
March 14 (UPI) -- Consumer-level inflation moderated somewhat in February, U.S. federal data from Tuesday show, but it remains elevated at 6% over the last 12 months, well above the target rate for policy makers.
Former U.S. Rep. Pat Schroeder of Colorado dies at 82
U.S. News // 5 hours ago
Former U.S. Rep. Pat Schroeder of Colorado dies at 82
March 14 (UPI) -- Former U.S. Rep. Pat Schroeder of Colorado, who helped usher in the Family and Medical Leave Act of 1993 and left her mark as one of the few women in Congress when she was first elected in 1972, died Monday at 82.
Southwest announces increased staffing to avoid cancellations
U.S. News // 6 hours ago
Southwest announces increased staffing to avoid cancellations
March 14 (UPI) -- Southwest Airlines said Tuesday that it would increase staffing and equipment to avoid another round of mass cancellations that cost the company millions of dollars.
Advertisement

Trending Stories

Chinook salmon fishing season canceled off coasts of Oregon, California
Chinook salmon fishing season canceled off coasts of Oregon, California
North Korea fires two ballistic missiles amid U.S.-South Korea drills
North Korea fires two ballistic missiles amid U.S.-South Korea drills
13-year-old girl abducted from Texas found in N.C.
13-year-old girl abducted from Texas found in N.C.
Judge issues arrest warrant for former Maryland chief of staff Roy McGrath
Judge issues arrest warrant for former Maryland chief of staff Roy McGrath
Skeletal remains of Roman aristocrat unearthed in ancient cemetery in Britain
Skeletal remains of Roman aristocrat unearthed in ancient cemetery in Britain
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement