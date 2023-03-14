Head of Space Force to testify before Senate Armed Services panel on $30B budget proposal

U.S. Space Force Chief of Space Operations Gen. Chance Saltzman will testify before the Senate Armed Services subcommittee on Strategic Forces on Tuesday. Photo courtesy C-SPAN

March 14 (UPI) -- U.S. Space Force Chief of Space Operations Gen. Chance Saltzman will testify before a Senate subcommittee on Tuesday, one day after the Space Force released its $30 billion budget. Saltzman is scheduled to testify to the Senate Armed Services Subcommittee on Strategic Forces at 4:45 p.m. EST. Advertisement

Space Force's budget request for the 2024 fiscal year is 13 percent higher than last year, with $19 billion for funding the development of satellites, ground systems, and enabling technology.

Air Force Secretary Frank Kendall, who oversees both services, told defense-technology news site C4ISR the funding gives the Space Force options as it considers how to make its satellites more resilient against threats in space.

"If we don't make those investments, we won't have the options even to consider doing those things," he said during a briefing before the budget release. "The entirety of what we're trying to do here to get to the next-generation capabilities is being driven mostly by the pacing challenge of the [People's Republic of China]."

The budget also includes $2.3 billion to fund the Resilient Missile Warning and Tracking program, that features satellites that track ballistic and hypersonic missiles.

The United States is far and away the world leader is spending on space programs, with 2022's budget totaling $61.97 billion, which was more than the rest of the world combined. NASA will get $27.2 billion for the 2024 fiscal year.

"The budget details a blueprint to grow the economy from the bottom up and middle out," NASA Administrator Bill Nelson said in a statement.

"At NASA, we support good-paying American jobs, stir imaginations, and excite the world to gaze up at the heavens and reflect on our place in the universe."