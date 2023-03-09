Trending
U.S. News
March 9, 2023

Former GOP House candidate pleads guilty to violating election campaign laws

By Darryl Coote

March 9 (UPI) -- A former Republican House candidate has pleaded guilty to accepting a conduit contribution during her failed 2020 campaign.

Lynda Bennett, 65, of Maggie Valley, N.C., pleaded guilty Wednesday to one count of accepting contributions in the name of another, and is scheduled to be sentenced on June 23, when she faces a maximum penalty of five years' imprisonment.

Bennett, who was endorsed by then-President Donald Trump, ran for North Carolina's 11th Congressional District, and lost the Republican nomination for the 2020 general election that June to then-Rep. Madison Cawthorn.

Federal prosecutors said that in December 2019, she had borrowed $25,000 from a family member, stating it was needed for personal reasons as she had spent a large amount of her own money on her campaign.

A day after receiving the funds in her personal account, she transferred $80,000 to Lynda Bennett for Congress, her authorized federal campaign committee bank account. Prosecutors said this violated the Federal Election Campaign Act as she was required to report a loan from a third-party individual as a campaign contribution.

"Bennett knowingly and willfully violated the FECA by reporting through LBC that the full $80,000 was a loan to her campaign using her own personal funds, rather than disclosing that $25,000 of that amount was a loan from another individual," the Justice Department said in a statement Wednesday.

Kearns Davis, Bennett's attorney, said following the hearing Wednesday that his client was "glad to move on to the next step of the process," The News & Observer reported.

"Lynda is grateful for the support of her family and friends," Davis said.

Bennett was on several Republicans to run for the seat left vacant by former Rep. Mark Meadows, who went on to serve as Trump's White House chief of staff.

Cawthorn, who won the seat in 2020, lost re-election in May to state. Sen. Chuck Edwards.

Long-time Guantanamo Bay detainee repatriated to Saudi Arabia
U.S. News // 1 hour ago
Long-time Guantanamo Bay detainee repatriated to Saudi Arabia
March 9 (UPI) -- A long-time Guantanamo Bay detainee alleged to have been an al-Qaida bomb maker has been repatriated to Saudi Arabia, Pentagon officials said.
Mitch McConnell hospitalized following fall
U.S. News // 3 hours ago
Mitch McConnell hospitalized following fall
March 9 (UPI) -- Senate minority leader Mitch McConnell was hospitalized Wednesday night after suffering a fall at a Washington, D.C., hotel, his spokesman said.
U.S. moves to seize Rosneft-owned Boeing 737 jet
U.S. News // 3 hours ago
U.S. moves to seize Rosneft-owned Boeing 737 jet
March 9 (UPI) -- The United States government has been authorized to seize a Boeing 737 jet owned by Rosneft Oil Company on accusations that it has violated punitive measures imposed against Russia over its war in Ukraine.
On Int'l Women's Day, U.S. targets Iran with sanctions
U.S. News // 5 hours ago
On Int'l Women's Day, U.S. targets Iran with sanctions
March 8 (UPI) -- The United States sanctioned eight Iranians and three entities on Wednesday, International Women's Day, as it seeks to punish those accused of committing human rights violations against women and girls.
6-year-old boy will not be charged in shooting that injured Va. teacher
U.S. News // 7 hours ago
6-year-old boy will not be charged in shooting that injured Va. teacher
March 8 (UPI) -- Prosecutors in Virginia will not charge the 6-year-old boy who shot his teacher in January.
Major crypto lender Silvergate Bank announces 'wind down' to liquidate assets
U.S. News // 7 hours ago
Major crypto lender Silvergate Bank announces 'wind down' to liquidate assets
March 8 (UPI) -- One of the few major banks to support the cryptocurrency industry is winding down operations to begin the process of voluntary liquidation.
Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene leading push for lawmakers to visit Jan. 6 defendants in jail
U.S. News // 8 hours ago
Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene leading push for lawmakers to visit Jan. 6 defendants in jail
March 8 (UPI) -- Rep. Marjorie Taylor-Greene seeks to again visit defendants who are being held in connection to the Jan. 6, 2021, Capitol riot, and she hopes to bring fellow lawmakers with her.
Intelligence officials warn lawmakers about threat to U.S. posed by China, Russia
U.S. News // 8 hours ago
Intelligence officials warn lawmakers about threat to U.S. posed by China, Russia
March 8 (UPI) -- The American intelligence community assesses that Russia tried to influence the 2022 elections, and will continue attacks, according to the Annual Threat Assessment of the U.S. Intelligence Community.
CSX train derails in West Virginia, spilling fuel and oil into river
U.S. News // 10 hours ago
CSX train derails in West Virginia, spilling fuel and oil into river
March 8 (UPI) -- A CSX train derailed in West Virginia Wednesday morning, spilling diesel fuel and oil into the New River, the company said.
Senate committee votes to end military authorization for Iraq, Gulf wars
U.S. News // 10 hours ago
Senate committee votes to end military authorization for Iraq, Gulf wars
March 8 (UPI) -- The Senate will soon hold a vote to officially end the authorized use of military force in Iraq and Kuwait, which could close the books on the Iraq and Gulf War.
45 years on, story helped generations face trauma of Korean massacre
45 years on, story helped generations face trauma of Korean massacre
House committee told Afghanistan troop withdrawal was 'an organizational failure '
House committee told Afghanistan troop withdrawal was 'an organizational failure '
