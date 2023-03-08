Trending
March 8, 2023 / 9:39 AM

Memphis officials to release 20 more hours of video footage in Tyre Nichols beating

By A.L. Lee
Five former Memphis police officers have pleaded not guilty to second-degree murder in the videotaped beating death of Black motorist Tyre Nichols. The officers are scheduled to appear for trial in May. File Photo via City of Memphis/UPI
Five former Memphis police officers have pleaded not guilty to second-degree murder in the videotaped beating death of Black motorist Tyre Nichols. The officers are scheduled to appear for trial in May. File Photo via City of Memphis/UPI

March 8 (UPI) -- The City of Memphis will release 20 hours of additional video footage filmed during the January police beating of Tyre Nichols one day after authorities announced the completion of an investigation into the man's death.

The video, along with new charging documents, will be unveiled Wednesday more than a month after initial camera footage was released showing the vicious beating in which five former Memphis police officers have pleaded not guilty to second-degree murder.

With the investigation wrapped up, city attorney Jennifer Sink on Tuesday released all the remaining evidence in the case to the Memphis City Council's Public Safety Committee, but noted she would reopen the case if any new information developed.

Sink also presented the panel with additional charging documents that contain more details about the actions of emergency responders, some who have been fired in connection with the incident.

RELATED Five ex-Memphis police officers plead not guilty in Tyre Nichols killing

The investigation ensnared 13 Memphis police officers, including seven who were fired, three who have been suspended, two who had internal charges dismissed, and one officer who retired to avoid a termination hearing. Under the city's pension rules, officers can retire with full benefits even if a disciplinary action was pending.

Sink noted one officer had been suspended for placing his hands on Nichols' legs during the fracas, however, he never struck the victim.

The suspensions were to be served without pay, but further training was not ordered for any of those involved.

RELATED 2 county deputies suspended over Tyre Nichols' beating

Four emergency responders with the Memphis Fire Department were also investigated, and three were fired for failing to render aid to Nichols at the scene; while the status of the fourth subject was not disclosed.

The state medical board also took action, suspending the licenses of two EMTs, one who said the incident happened during his first day on the job.

The former officers -- Justin Smith, Tadarrius Bean, Emmit Martin III, Demetrius Haley and Desmond Mills Jr -- who posted bond after their first court appearance in February also face counts of aggravated assault, kidnapping, official oppression and official misconduct.

RELATED Former Memphis police officer pleads guilty to assaulting arrestee

Each is due back in court on May 1.

Latest Headlines

House hearings on Afghanistan troop withdrawal set to begin
U.S. News // 2 hours ago
House hearings on Afghanistan troop withdrawal set to begin
March 7 (UPI) -- The House Foreign Affairs Committee will hold its first hearing Wednesday on the United States' troop withdrawal from Afghanistan in August 2021.
State Department spokesman Ned Price to step down
U.S. News // 2 hours ago
State Department spokesman Ned Price to step down
March 8 (UPI) -- The State Department's top spokesman Ned Price will step down later this month after more than two years on the job to assume a new role working directly for Secretary of State Anthony Blinken.
Florida Republicans introduce bills to ban abortion at 6 weeks
U.S. News // 5 hours ago
Florida Republicans introduce bills to ban abortion at 6 weeks
March 8 (UPI) -- Florida Republicans have introduced bills in the House and Senate to ban abortions after six weeks of pregnancy.
Oklahoma voters say 'no' to legalizing recreational marijuana use
U.S. News // 8 hours ago
Oklahoma voters say 'no' to legalizing recreational marijuana use
March 8 (UPI) -- Voters in Oklahoma have overwhelming rejected a proposal to legalize, regulate and tax the recreational use of marijuana by adults in the state.
Five women sue Texas over near-total abortion ban
U.S. News // 9 hours ago
Five women sue Texas over near-total abortion ban
March 8 (UPI) -- Five women who say they were harmed by Texas' near-total abortion ban are suing their state in a first-of-its-kind lawsuit brought by patients who were denied the medical procedure they needed.
Gigi Sohn, first openly gay FCC commissioner candidate, withdraws after vocal opposition
U.S. News // 14 hours ago
Gigi Sohn, first openly gay FCC commissioner candidate, withdraws after vocal opposition
March 7 (UPI) -- President Joe Biden's pick for the next FCC commissioner, Gigi Sohn, is withdrawing her candidacy after unrelenting and vocal opposition from Republicans that even some of her critics called over the line.
Bipartisan congressional proposal would counter risks to national security posed by TikTok
U.S. News // 15 hours ago
Bipartisan congressional proposal would counter risks to national security posed by TikTok
March 7 (UPI) -- Congressional lawmakers introduced a bill Tuesday in response to fears about the potential threat to U.S. national security posed by foreign-controlled tech platforms such as TikTok.
Two trampled to death at GloRilla concert in Rochester, N.Y.
U.S. News // 19 hours ago
Two trampled to death at GloRilla concert in Rochester, N.Y.
March 7 (UPI) -- The Rochester, N.Y., Police Department has confirmed the deaths of two women resulting from a stampede during a GloRilla concert.
Conductor killed in third Norfolk Southern rail accident in Ohio since last month
U.S. News // 19 hours ago
Conductor killed in third Norfolk Southern rail accident in Ohio since last month
March 7 (UPI) -- A train conductor with Norfolk Southern was killed in Ohio on Tuesday when he was struck by a dump truck, the railroad said.
Massive storm to deliver heavy snow, storms to central U.S.
U.S. News // 19 hours ago
Massive storm to deliver heavy snow, storms to central U.S.
AccuWeather meteorologists say an impending storm will unleash wintry and severe weather hazards across the nation's midsection.
Trending Stories

Iran announces arrests in poisoning of schoolgirls
Iran announces arrests in poisoning of schoolgirls
Mexican authorities find 2 abducted Americans dead, 2 alive
Mexican authorities find 2 abducted Americans dead, 2 alive
Italian energy company Eni makes breakthrough in wave energy
Italian energy company Eni makes breakthrough in wave energy
Chinese foreign minister warns U.S. tensions could escalate to 'confrontation and conflict'
Chinese foreign minister warns U.S. tensions could escalate to 'confrontation and conflict'
Conductor killed in third Norfolk Southern rail accident in Ohio since last month
Conductor killed in third Norfolk Southern rail accident in Ohio since last month
