Five former Memphis police officers have pleaded not guilty to second-degree murder in the videotaped beating death of Black motorist Tyre Nichols. The officers are scheduled to appear for trial in May. File Photo via City of Memphis/UPI | License Photo

March 8 (UPI) -- The City of Memphis will release 20 hours of additional video footage filmed during the January police beating of Tyre Nichols one day after authorities announced the completion of an investigation into the man's death. The video, along with new charging documents, will be unveiled Wednesday more than a month after initial camera footage was released showing the vicious beating in which five former Memphis police officers have pleaded not guilty to second-degree murder. Advertisement

With the investigation wrapped up, city attorney Jennifer Sink on Tuesday released all the remaining evidence in the case to the Memphis City Council's Public Safety Committee, but noted she would reopen the case if any new information developed.

Sink also presented the panel with additional charging documents that contain more details about the actions of emergency responders, some who have been fired in connection with the incident.

The investigation ensnared 13 Memphis police officers, including seven who were fired, three who have been suspended, two who had internal charges dismissed, and one officer who retired to avoid a termination hearing. Under the city's pension rules, officers can retire with full benefits even if a disciplinary action was pending.

Sink noted one officer had been suspended for placing his hands on Nichols' legs during the fracas, however, he never struck the victim.

The suspensions were to be served without pay, but further training was not ordered for any of those involved.

Four emergency responders with the Memphis Fire Department were also investigated, and three were fired for failing to render aid to Nichols at the scene; while the status of the fourth subject was not disclosed.

The state medical board also took action, suspending the licenses of two EMTs, one who said the incident happened during his first day on the job.

The former officers -- Justin Smith, Tadarrius Bean, Emmit Martin III, Demetrius Haley and Desmond Mills Jr -- who posted bond after their first court appearance in February also face counts of aggravated assault, kidnapping, official oppression and official misconduct.

Each is due back in court on May 1.