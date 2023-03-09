Trending
March 9, 2023 / 8:14 PM

Attorneys for Alex Murdaugh file notice of appeal on his double murder conviction

By Joe Fisher
Attorneys for disgraced former lawyer Alex Murdaugh have filed a notice that they will appeal his murder conviction. Photo via South Carolina Department of Corrections/UPI
Attorneys for disgraced former lawyer Alex Murdaugh have filed a notice that they will appeal his murder conviction. Photo via South Carolina Department of Corrections/UPI

March 9 (UPI) -- Attorneys for disgraced former lawyer Alex Murdaugh have filed a notice that they will appeal his murder convictions.

Murdaugh's legal team filed the notice of appeal with the South Carolina Court of Appeals on Thursday, ABC News reports.

Murdaugh was convicted in the killing of his wife, Maggie, and 22-year-old son Paul last week. The killings took place in 2021 at the Murdaugh family home. South Carolina Circuit Court Judge Clifton Newman sentenced Murdaugh to life in prison on Friday. He was given consecutive life sentences, one for each murder count.

The 54-year-old former lawyer maintained his innocence through his sentencing hearing, stating that he would not hurt his wife or son. Maggie and Paul Murdaugh were found dead at their rural home with multiple gunshot wounds from two different firearms in June 2021.

RELATED Judge sentences Alex Murdaugh to life in prison without parole

Alex Murdaugh claimed that his family had received multiple threats on social media stemming from a February 2019 boat accident that resulted in the death of 19-year-old Mallory Beach. Paul Murdaugh was allegedly driving the boat at the time of the accident while he and several underage passengers were under the influence of alcohol.

Murdaugh initially claimed that he was not at the home at the time of the killings but later-discovered cellphone footage reportedly placed him at the home shortly before his wife and son were killed. He later claimed that he lied about his whereabouts because of an opioid addiction.

According to NBC News, prosecutors argued that Murdaugh's motive for killing his wife and son was to "gain sympathy" and "escape accountability" for a series of financial crimes he had allegedly committed.

RELATED Alex Murdaugh found guilty of murdering wife, son

Murdaugh faces nearly 100 charges for financial crimes such as money laundering, fraud, tax evasion and forgery, CBS News reports.

RELATED Prosecutors prepare closing arguments in Alex Murdaugh murder trial

