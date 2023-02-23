Trending
Advertisement
U.S. News
Feb. 23, 2023 / 1:16 PM

Alex Murdaugh takes stand, claims he did not kill wife, son

By Clyde Hughes

Feb. 23 (UPI) -- Disgraced South Carolina attorney Alex Murdaugh told a jury in his double-murder trial Thursday that he did not kill his wife and son but admitted he lied to investigators about his whereabouts the night of their deaths.

Prosecutors charge that Murdaugh, at one time a prominent local attorney, killed his wife, Margaret, and son Paul to win sympathy ahead of numerous charges for financial crimes he was facing.

Advertisement

Taking the stand in his own defense, Murdaugh was forced to backpedal on claims that he was not at the dog kennel where his wife and son were found dead. At least 10 witnesses during the trial identified Murdaugh's voice at the kennel through a video.

Murdaugh blamed his lies on his longtime drug addiction but maintained that he had nothing to do with the death of his family.

RELATED What to stream after Netflix's 'Murdaugh Murders: A Southern Scandal'

"I didn't shoot my wife or my son anytime ever," Murdaugh testified under questioning from his attorney, Jim Griffin.

Murdaugh said he decided to take a golf cart to the family's dog kennels, the last place his wife and son were seen alive, after previously telling his wife he did not want to go.

Advertisement

"Like many times when Maggie asked me to do something that I did not want to do or didn't start out doing, I changed my mind and decided I am going to ride up there. And I did," he said.

RELATED Disgraced ex-S.C. attorney Alex Murdaugh pleads 'not guilty' in deaths of wife, son

Murdaugh said he discovered the bodies of his wife and son and called 911. He said he tried to attend to both of them before emergency crews arrived.

Murdaugh said his son had received multiple threats on social media that the family never took seriously "because it was so over the top."

In December, South Carolina Attorney General Alan Wilson announced indictments against Alex Murdaugh, alleging that from 2011-19 he failed to report $6.95 million of income earned through illegal acts and, as a result, owes $486,819 in state tax.

RELATED Judge denies bail to S.C. attorney Alex Murdaugh in $3.4M embezzlement case

Latest Headlines

One year added to R. Kelly's prison sentence in sex abuse of minors
U.S. News // 28 minutes ago
One year added to R. Kelly's prison sentence in sex abuse of minors
Feb. 23 (UPI) -- Singer R. Kelly was sentenced to an additional year in prison for sexual exploitation and enticement of a minor on Thursday.
NTSB releases report as Pete Buttigieg arrives in East Palestine to survey toxic train derailment
U.S. News // 5 hours ago
NTSB releases report as Pete Buttigieg arrives in East Palestine to survey toxic train derailment
Feb. 23 (UPI) -- Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg arrived in East Palestine Thursday to meet with residents amid growing Republican criticism about the Biden administration's response to the toxic train derailment in the area.
Democrats want EPA to tighten regulations on energy sector emissions
U.S. News // 1 hour ago
Democrats want EPA to tighten regulations on energy sector emissions
Feb. 23 (UPI) -- A member of the U.S. Senate energy committee, Martin Heinrich, led a group of 76 Democrats in urging the Environmental Protection Agency to tighten methane rules for oil and gas producers.
FTX co-founder Sam Bankman-Fried hit with four new charges
U.S. News // 1 hour ago
FTX co-founder Sam Bankman-Fried hit with four new charges
Feb. 23 (UPI) -- Sam Bankman-Fried, the co-founder of the crypto exchange FTX, was hit with four new criminal charges on Thursday, after a superseding indictment in New York federal court was unsealed.
Winter weather likely curbed U.S. fuel demand last week
U.S. News // 2 hours ago
Winter weather likely curbed U.S. fuel demand last week
Feb. 23 (UPI) -- U.S. federal data published Thursday showed the total market demand for refined petroleum products declined, likely on the back of inclement winter weather in the northern parts of the country.
Winter storm causes widespread power outages, flight cancellations
U.S. News // 2 hours ago
Winter storm causes widespread power outages, flight cancellations
Feb. 23 (UPI) -- The massive winter storm that continued to hammer much of the country on Thursday caused power outages stretching from California to New York, along with road closure from Wisconsin to Michigan.
Extremist-related murders surging in the U.S., Anti-Defamation League warns
U.S. News // 3 hours ago
Extremist-related murders surging in the U.S., Anti-Defamation League warns
Feb. 23 (UPI) -- Extremist-related murders rose in the United States over the past decade, with a surge in mass killings motivated by ideology and White supremacists emerging as a more serious threat, the Anti-Defamation League says.
Cheniere takes early steps to expand Sabine Pass LNG export terminal
U.S. News // 4 hours ago
Cheniere takes early steps to expand Sabine Pass LNG export terminal
Feb. 23 (UPI) -- The operator of the busiest U.S. liquefied natural gas export terminal, Cheniere Energy said Thursday it started the preliminary permitting process to expand the Sabine Pass terminal.
FBI arrests 'disruptive' passenger from diverted flight in N.C.
U.S. News // 5 hours ago
FBI arrests 'disruptive' passenger from diverted flight in N.C.
Feb. 23 (UPI) -- Pilots diverted an American Airlines flight to Raleigh, N.C. on Wednesday afternoon because of an alleged disruptive passenger who tried to access the cockpit.
Eight charged with conspiring to obstruct Michigan abortion clinics
U.S. News // 10 hours ago
Eight charged with conspiring to obstruct Michigan abortion clinics
Feb. 23 (UPI) -- Eight anti-abortion activists have been charged with federal civil rights offenses for blocking Michigan reproductive health clinics in 2020 and 2021.
Advertisement

Trending Stories

Supreme Court rules spouses liable for fraud committed by partners
Supreme Court rules spouses liable for fraud committed by partners
Vice president touts new FHA mortgage insurance changes, cost savings for families
Vice president touts new FHA mortgage insurance changes, cost savings for families
Ohio-bound plane crashes in Little Rock, killing all 5 aboard
Ohio-bound plane crashes in Little Rock, killing all 5 aboard
FBI arrests 'disruptive' passenger from diverted flight in N.C.
FBI arrests 'disruptive' passenger from diverted flight in N.C.
U.S. targets Sinaloa Cartel 'super lab' suppliers with sanctions
U.S. targets Sinaloa Cartel 'super lab' suppliers with sanctions
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement