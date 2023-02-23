Alex Murdaugh takes stand, claims he did not kill wife, son

Feb. 23 (UPI) -- Disgraced South Carolina attorney Alex Murdaugh told a jury in his double-murder trial Thursday that he did not kill his wife and son but admitted he lied to investigators about his whereabouts the night of their deaths.

Prosecutors charge that Murdaugh, at one time a prominent local attorney, killed his wife, Margaret, and son Paul to win sympathy ahead of numerous charges for financial crimes he was facing.

Taking the stand in his own defense, Murdaugh was forced to backpedal on claims that he was not at the dog kennel where his wife and son were found dead. At least 10 witnesses during the trial identified Murdaugh's voice at the kennel through a video.

Murdaugh blamed his lies on his longtime drug addiction but maintained that he had nothing to do with the death of his family.

"I didn't shoot my wife or my son anytime ever," Murdaugh testified under questioning from his attorney, Jim Griffin.

Murdaugh said he decided to take a golf cart to the family's dog kennels, the last place his wife and son were seen alive, after previously telling his wife he did not want to go.

"Like many times when Maggie asked me to do something that I did not want to do or didn't start out doing, I changed my mind and decided I am going to ride up there. And I did," he said.

Murdaugh said he discovered the bodies of his wife and son and called 911. He said he tried to attend to both of them before emergency crews arrived.

Murdaugh said his son had received multiple threats on social media that the family never took seriously "because it was so over the top."

In December, South Carolina Attorney General Alan Wilson announced indictments against Alex Murdaugh, alleging that from 2011-19 he failed to report $6.95 million of income earned through illegal acts and, as a result, owes $486,819 in state tax.