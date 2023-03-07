Trending
Advertisement
U.S. News
March 7, 2023 / 4:40 AM

Massachusetts man charged with trying to stab flight attendant

By Darryl Coote
A United Airlines passenger was arrested and charged with attempting to stab a flight attendant on Sunday after the aircraft he was aboard landed at Boston Logan International Airport. File Photo by Brian Kersey
A United Airlines passenger was arrested and charged with attempting to stab a flight attendant on Sunday after the aircraft he was aboard landed at Boston Logan International Airport. File Photo by Brian Kersey | License Photo

March 7 (UPI) -- A Massachusetts man has been arrested and charged with attempting to stab a United Airlines flight attendant in the neck with a broken metal spoon after being confronted with allegations of trying to open the plane's exit door while in the air.

Francisco Severo Torres, 32, of Leominster, located about 45 miles west of Boston, was arrested Sunday evening on arrival at Boston Logan International Airport.

Advertisement

The U.S. Attorney's Office for the District of Massachusetts said in a statement Monday that he has been charged with one count of interference and attempted interference with flight crew members and attendants using a dangerous weapon.

According to court documents, the incident began about 45 minutes prior to the flight landing in Boston with an alarm in the cockpit of the plane being set off indicating that a starboard-side door between the first class and coach sections of the flight had been disarmed.

Advertisement

Inspection of the door showed that its handle had been moved from the locked position and the slide arming lever bad been moved to the disarmed position.

Federal prosecutors said that a flight attendant reported seeing Torres near the door. When confronted with the issue, Torres asked if the plane was fitted with cameras showing he was guilty of the accusation.

Believing Torres posed a threat to the flight, the attendant informed the captain that the aircraft needed to land as soon as possible, the court documents state.

RELATED 23 charged with domestic terrorism over Atlanta police training facility protest

Shortly after his conversation with the flight attendant, Torres is accused of standing up from his seat and thrusting "towards one of the flight attendants in a stabbing motion with a broken metal spoon, hitting the flight attendant on the neck area three times," the Justice Department said.

"Passengers then tackled Torres and he was restrained with assistance of flight crew," it said.

Following the flight, passengers told investigators that Torres had asked them where the door handle was located and that he was seen pacing prior to attacking the flight attendant.

RELATED Two Kansas men arrested in plot to export banned technology to Russia

The complaint obtained by USA Today states Torres broke the spoon while in the plane's bathroom with intent to use it as a weapon and that he attempted to open the plane's door on exiting the lavatory with intent to jump from the aircraft.

Advertisement

"Torres admitted to knowing that if he opened the door many people would die," the complaint states.

He also told investigators that he tried to stab one of the flight attendants whom he believed "was trying to kill him, so he was trying to kill the flight attendant first."

The Association of Flight Attendants-CWA said it was proud of the crew of United Flight 2609 and "relieved" no one was seriously hurt.

"Violence has no place anywhere and certainly not in a closed cabin flying several miles in the air," AFA President Sara Nelson said in a statement. "This is another example of the urgent need for a national banned disruptive passengers list."

United Airlines told CBS News that it has a zero-tolerance policy for violence on its flights and that Torres has been panned from flying with the company.

"Thanks to the quick action of our crew and customers, one customer was restrained after becoming a security concern," it said.

Read More

17-year-old arrested for home invasion that left three dead

Latest Headlines

U.S. blacklists Syrian officer accused of committing massacre
U.S. News // 2 hours ago
U.S. blacklists Syrian officer accused of committing massacre
March 7 (UPI) -- The administration of President Joe Biden has blacklisted a Syrian intelligence officer seen in decade-old footage made public last year killing dozens of people during a Damascus neighborhood massacre.
17-year-old arrested for home invasion that left three dead
U.S. News // 3 hours ago
17-year-old arrested for home invasion that left three dead
March 7 (UPI) -- A 17-year-old boy has been arrested and charged with murder after a home invasion near Chicago over the weekend left three people dead, including the suspect's girlfriend.
23 charged with domestic terrorism over Atlanta police training facility protest
U.S. News // 4 hours ago
23 charged with domestic terrorism over Atlanta police training facility protest
March 7 (UPI) -- Authorities in Georgia said 23 people arrested over the weekend for attacking the construction site of a planned Atlanta police training facility have been charged with domestic terrorism.
In Colorado speech, Vice President Kamala Harris shares her optimism for climate battle
U.S. News // 8 hours ago
In Colorado speech, Vice President Kamala Harris shares her optimism for climate battle
March 6 (UPI) -- Vice President Kamala Harris shared a lot of optimism about the fight against climate change during an event in the Denver metro on Monday.
President Joe Biden touts support for firefighters at IAFF legislative conference
U.S. News // 12 hours ago
President Joe Biden touts support for firefighters at IAFF legislative conference
March 6 (UPI) -- President Joe Biden trumpeted the legislation he has signed to improve benefits for firefighters at the International Association of Fire Fighters Legislative Conference in Washington, D.C., on Monday.
Marlboro parent company Altria to acquire e-cig startup NJOY for $2.75 billion
U.S. News // 13 hours ago
Marlboro parent company Altria to acquire e-cig startup NJOY for $2.75 billion
March 6 (UPI) -- Altria Group Inc. has reached an agreement to purchase e-cigarette startup company NJOY Holdings for $2.75 billion.
New atmospheric river to raise flood risk, drop more snow in Calif.
U.S. News // 13 hours ago
New atmospheric river to raise flood risk, drop more snow in Calif.
A storm system with milder air that was brewing over the Pacific Ocean at the start of the week will impact California from Friday to Saturday and generate a high risk of flooding.
Citing 'uncertain economic environment,' Sirius XM says it will lay off almost 500
U.S. News // 15 hours ago
Citing 'uncertain economic environment,' Sirius XM says it will lay off almost 500
March 6 (UPI) -- Sirius XM Holdings Inc., which dominates the satellite radio and online radio landscape in the United States, told employees on Monday it was reducing its workforce by 8%, laying off nearly 500 people.
Pa. Gov. Shapiro says Norfolk Southern will reimburse state more than $7M
U.S. News // 16 hours ago
Pa. Gov. Shapiro says Norfolk Southern will reimburse state more than $7M
March 6 (UPI) -- Pennsylvania Gov. Josh Shapiro said Monday that Norfolk Southern will pay $7.38 million to the state for the Feb. 3 train derailment that affected Beaver and Lawrence counties there.
U.S. gas producer Chesapeake makes LNG handshake with Gunvor
U.S. News // 16 hours ago
U.S. gas producer Chesapeake makes LNG handshake with Gunvor
March 6 (UPI) -- U.S.-based shale natural gas producer Chesapeake Energy said Monday it signed a long-term agreement to deliver liquid gas to a company in Singapore.
Advertisement

Trending Stories

Atlanta police detain 35 in clash at proposed training facility
Atlanta police detain 35 in clash at proposed training facility
Greek PM apologizes to nation for deadly train crash; stationmaster ordered held
Greek PM apologizes to nation for deadly train crash; stationmaster ordered held
British, German fighter aircraft to jointly police skies of NATO ally Estonia
British, German fighter aircraft to jointly police skies of NATO ally Estonia
President Joe Biden touts support for firefighters at IAFF legislative conference
President Joe Biden touts support for firefighters at IAFF legislative conference
FBI posts $50,000 reward for four U.S. citizens kidnapped in Mexico
FBI posts $50,000 reward for four U.S. citizens kidnapped in Mexico
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement