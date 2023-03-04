Advertisement
U.S. News
March 4, 2023 / 3:56 PM

Five, including 2 children, killed in early morning New York house fire

By Matt Bernardini

March 4 (UPI) -- Five people, including two children, were killed in an early morning house fire in Rockland County, N.Y., authorities said Saturday.

Alan Simon, the mayor of Spring Valley, N.Y., said the fire occurred around 4 a.m. at a home in the town, located about 30 miles north of New York City.

Advertisement

Five other people were reported injured in the blaze.

"Three were found on the second floor in different areas and two were found on the first level, and we believe they were found on the first level due to a collapse on the second floor into the first level," Rockland County Fire Coordinator Chris Kear told reporters.

One firefighter was also injured in the blaze as rescuers had trouble entering the house.

"With the extent of the fire, the conditions weren't good. It was impossible," Kear said, adding that although firefighters were forced to remain outside of the structure as it burned, they succeeded in extinguishing the blaze.

Afterwards, he said, "searches began within the dwelling to look for the individuals that were reported missing."

The flames were so intense that one man jumped out of a second-story window to escape, WPIX-TV reported.

Advertisement

The cause of the fire is still under investigation.

Read More

Dozens killed, injured as Jakarta fuel depot fire engulfs neighborhood Firefighters hoist horse stranded in backyard swimming pool Hazmat team seeks to identify substance linked to 2 deaths in Syracuse

Latest Headlines

At least 5 dead following year's first severe spring weather outbreak
U.S. News // 5 hours ago
At least 5 dead following year's first severe spring weather outbreak
At least 10 people have died in the wake of a severe weather system bringing fierce winds, damaging tornadoes and flash flooding to the U.S. South and Midwest.
3 children killed, 2 hospitalized in North Texas domestic incident
U.S. News // 6 hours ago
3 children killed, 2 hospitalized in North Texas domestic incident
March 4 (UPI) -- Three children are dead and two others remain hospitalized Saturday after a domestic incident in a North Texas town, authorities said.
To cut costs, Amazon delays completion of second headquarters, closes retail stores
U.S. News // 19 hours ago
To cut costs, Amazon delays completion of second headquarters, closes retail stores
March 3 (UPI) -- In a cost-saving move, retail giant Amazon announced Friday that it will delay construction on a planned second corporate headquarters dubbed "HQ2" in Arlington, Va.
President Joe Biden thanks German chancellor for his nation's help in Ukraine
U.S. News // 1 day ago
President Joe Biden thanks German chancellor for his nation's help in Ukraine
March 3 (UPI) -- At a White House meeting on Friday, President Joe Biden thanked German Chancellor Olaf Scholz for Germany's "profound" help in countering Russian aggression in Ukraine.
Former U.S. serviceman sentenced to 45 years for planning attack on fellow soldiers
U.S. News // 22 hours ago
Former U.S. serviceman sentenced to 45 years for planning attack on fellow soldiers
March 3 (UPI) -- A former U.S. soldier was sentenced to 45 years in prison Friday for planning a deadly ambush on members of his military unit.
Lesion removed from Biden's chest was common form of skin cancer, doctor says
U.S. News // 22 hours ago
Lesion removed from Biden's chest was common form of skin cancer, doctor says
March 3 (UPI) -- The lesion that President Joe Biden had removed from his chest last month during his physical was a common type of skin cancer, his physician said Friday.
Trump legal team requests six-month delay in New York civil lawsuit
U.S. News // 23 hours ago
Trump legal team requests six-month delay in New York civil lawsuit
March 3 (UPI) -- The legal team representing former President Donald Trump has formally requested a six-month delay in the fraud civil case filed against him by New York Attorney General Letitia James.
Migrant woman dies after U.S. Coast Guard stops vessel carrying 54
U.S. News // 1 day ago
Migrant woman dies after U.S. Coast Guard stops vessel carrying 54
March 3 (UPI) -- A Haitian migrant was found unresponsive aboard a U.S. Coast Guard cutter and pronounced dead after the Coast Guard stopped a vessel carrying 54 migrants off the coast of Florida.
Interior Department announces new initiative to restore bison population
U.S. News // 1 day ago
Interior Department announces new initiative to restore bison population
March 3 (UPI) -- The Interior Department said Friday that it was taking new steps to restore the declining American bison population.
Treasury sanctions three Russians for imprisonment of opposition leader
U.S. News // 1 day ago
Treasury sanctions three Russians for imprisonment of opposition leader
March 3 (UPI) -- The Treasury Department Friday sanctioned three Russian individuals for human rights abuses against a prominent Russian opposition leader.
Advertisement

Trending Stories

3 children killed, 2 hospitalized in North Texas domestic incident
3 children killed, 2 hospitalized in North Texas domestic incident
Trump legal team requests six-month delay in New York civil lawsuit
Trump legal team requests six-month delay in New York civil lawsuit
At least 5 dead following year's first severe spring weather outbreak
At least 5 dead following year's first severe spring weather outbreak
Dozens killed, injured as Jakarta fuel depot fire engulfs neighborhood
Dozens killed, injured as Jakarta fuel depot fire engulfs neighborhood
Former U.S. serviceman sentenced to 45 years for planning attack on fellow soldiers
Former U.S. serviceman sentenced to 45 years for planning attack on fellow soldiers
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement