Hazmat team seeks to identify substance linked to 2 deaths in Syracuse

March 1 (UPI) -- Authorities in New York are working to identify an unknown substance found at an apartment complex in Syracuse that is linked to the deaths of two people and sickness reported in several others, including police and firefighters called to the scene on Wednesday. A hazmat team was working to name the substance found at an apartment unit in the Brighton Towers senior living complex that authorities said potentially killed two people and required nine others to seek medical treatment. Advertisement

City officials and authorities told reporters during a press conference that the substance is possibly a drug, potentially xylazine, a horse tranquilizer that resulted in more than 40 overdoses over the weekend.

"They have not identified what the substance is," Onondaga County Executive Ryan McMahon said. "Nothing's being ruled out although it is certainly and consistent with what we've seen with overdoses."

Police in the city of some 146,000 people were called by a neighbor to the Brighton Towers complex concerning the possible deaths of two people on the sixth floor of tower 2.

On arrival, two bodies were found and a third victim on scene was taken to St. Joseph's Hospital for an "altered mental status," Syracuse Mayor Ben Walsh said during the press conference. The identities of the victims were not released to the public

About an hour later, fire department and emergency medical services personnel were called back to scene to stand by with opioid overdose treatment NARCAN when several Syracuse police officers investigating the scene became ill.

Three police officers, a firefighter and an AMR staffer required transport to SUNY Upstate Medical University for potential exposure, Walsh said. One nurse at the medical facility also became ill. All are listed in stable condition with several of them having already been discharged, Walsh said.

"We believe it was all related to the same substance but we have not yet determined what that substance is," he said.

Those who experienced symptoms, such as an accelerate heart rate acceleration and nausea, did so within 30 minutes of coming into direct contact with the substance, authorities said.

The hazmat team was then deployed the apartment while all 18 units on the tower 2's sixth floor were evacuated.

The incident follows a spike in overdoses in the city. On top of the 40 overdoses seen on the weekend, 25 overdoses potentially liked to fentanyl-laced drugs were reported over a 24-hour period in mid-January.

"Here's the facts: In the United States of America, fentanyl is killing more people than gun deaths and automobile accidents combined," McMahon said. "So, this is a crisis."

Family members of those suffering from drug addiction are being urged to have NARCAN on them in case of an overdose.

"The stuff on the streets is very, very dangerous," McMahon said.