U.S. News
Feb. 24, 2023 / 5:15 PM

United States Navy will christen USNS Cody on Saturday

By Patrick Hilsman
The United States Navy will christen a Spearhead-class expeditionary fast transport ship, similar to the one shown here, on Saturday. The ships will be named USNS Cody for the city of Cody, Wyo. File UPI Photo by Petty Officer 3rd Class Ryan C. McGinley/U.S. Navy
Feb. 24 (UPI) -- The United States Navy will christen a new ship named for the city of Cody, Wyo.

The Spearhead-class expeditionary fast transport ship will be named USNS Cody (EPF 14) and is scheduled to be christened at 10 a.m. Saturday in Mobile, Alabama, according to a press release from the Department of Defense.

The Mayor of Cody, Matt Hall, will deliver an address during the ceremony. In keeping with Navy tradition, the ship's sponsor, Averil Spencer, will break a bottle of sparkling wine on the ship's bow.

"This ship is the first to honor the city of Cody, Wyoming, a city that embodies America's independence and fighting spirit," said Navy Secretary, Carlos Del Toro.

The newest configuration of the expeditionary fast transport ships can serve as mobile hospitals for wounded soldiers. EPFs are catamarans, which means they have twin hulls, a feature of many fast sea vessels and sail ships.

"The future USNS Cody will also be the first Flight II configuration in its class, bringing enhanced medical capabilities in addition to its high-speed sealift mobility and agility. I look forward to the depth that this expeditionary fast transport will add to our fleet," Del Toro continued.

According to the Navy, Flight II EPFs can support two operating rooms and "approximately 41 medical patients, and 147 embarked forces."

