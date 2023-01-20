USNS Earl Warren to be christened by Supreme Court Justice Elena Kagan

1/2

The John Lewis-class replenishment oiler USNS Earl Warren will be christened Saturday. Photo courtesy of U.S. Navy

Jan. 20 (UPI) -- The USNS Earl Warren will be christened in San Diego on Saturday morning, Navy officials said in a statement. The John Lewis-class replenishment oiler is named after the late chief justice of the Supreme Court who served from 1953 to 1969. It is the third ship in its class and will be operated by the Navy's Military Sealift Command. Advertisement

"Supreme Court Chief Justice Warren's legacy continues to live on in civil rights, freedom and democracy," Secretary of the Navy Carlos Del Toro said in a statement. "His contributions to equality have greatly strengthened our nation. There is no doubt that the future civilian mariner crew aboard this ship will embody Warren's legacy."

Warren's grandson, Dr. Earl Warren, will give remarks at the ceremony while Supreme Court Justice Elena Kagan will christen the ship by breaking a bottle of sparkling wine across the bow. Kagan is the ship's sponsor.

Del Toro will give the principal address along with remarks from Vice Adm. Darse E. "Del" Crandall Jr., Judge Advocate General of the Navy; and Rear Adm. Michael Wettlaufer, commander, Military Sealift Command.

The John Lewis-class ships are part of the current T-AO187-class fleet replenishment oilers to provide underway replenishment of fuel to U.S. Navy ships at sea. The ships are part of the Navy's Combat Logistics Force.

General Dynamics won the $3.2 billion contract from the Navy in 2016 for the design and construction of the first six ships of the Future Fleet Replenishment Ship in the John Lewis-class.