Trending
Advertisement
U.S. News
Jan. 20, 2023 / 1:39 PM

USNS Earl Warren to be christened by Supreme Court Justice Elena Kagan

By Clyde Hughes
1/2
The John Lewis-class replenishment oiler USNS Earl Warren will be christened Saturday. Photo courtesy of U.S. Navy
The John Lewis-class replenishment oiler USNS Earl Warren will be christened Saturday. Photo courtesy of U.S. Navy

Jan. 20 (UPI) -- The USNS Earl Warren will be christened in San Diego on Saturday morning, Navy officials said in a statement.

The John Lewis-class replenishment oiler is named after the late chief justice of the Supreme Court who served from 1953 to 1969. It is the third ship in its class and will be operated by the Navy's Military Sealift Command.

Advertisement

"Supreme Court Chief Justice Warren's legacy continues to live on in civil rights, freedom and democracy," Secretary of the Navy Carlos Del Toro said in a statement. "His contributions to equality have greatly strengthened our nation. There is no doubt that the future civilian mariner crew aboard this ship will embody Warren's legacy."

Warren's grandson, Dr. Earl Warren, will give remarks at the ceremony while Supreme Court Justice Elena Kagan will christen the ship by breaking a bottle of sparkling wine across the bow. Kagan is the ship's sponsor.

Del Toro will give the principal address along with remarks from Vice Adm. Darse E. "Del" Crandall Jr., Judge Advocate General of the Navy; and Rear Adm. Michael Wettlaufer, commander, Military Sealift Command.

Advertisement

The John Lewis-class ships are part of the current T-AO187-class fleet replenishment oilers to provide underway replenishment of fuel to U.S. Navy ships at sea. The ships are part of the Navy's Combat Logistics Force.

General Dynamics won the $3.2 billion contract from the Navy in 2016 for the design and construction of the first six ships of the Future Fleet Replenishment Ship in the John Lewis-class.

Read More

Navy destroyer to be named after Vietnam War hero Capt. Thomas Gunning Kelley More than 350 new UFO incidents reported by federal government U.S. Navy veteran released from Russian custody

Latest Headlines

Sales of existing homes fall for 11th consecutive month
U.S. News // 17 minutes ago
Sales of existing homes fall for 11th consecutive month
Jan. 20 (UPI) -- Sales of existing homes decreased for an 11th consecutive month in December 2022. The percentage of first-time buyers purchasing homes is at the lowest yearly average the National Association of Realtors has recorded.
GM to invest $918M in four U.S. manufacturing cites
U.S. News // 30 minutes ago
GM to invest $918M in four U.S. manufacturing cites
Jan. 20 (UPI) -- General Motors will invest $918 million in four U.S. auto manufacturing sites to prepare the facilities for its sixth generation small block V-8 engine and to support EV production.
New York man gets 60 years in prison for sex trafficking, racketeering
U.S. News // 1 hour ago
New York man gets 60 years in prison for sex trafficking, racketeering
Jan. 20 (UPI) -- A man convicted of abusing several students at Sarah Lawrence College in New York over a decade, was handed a 60-year federal prison sentence Friday.
Donald Trump withdraws lawsuit against New York attorney general
U.S. News // 1 hour ago
Donald Trump withdraws lawsuit against New York attorney general
Jan. 20 (UPI) -- Former president Donald Trump Friday, withdrew a lawsuit from Federal Court in Florida against New York Attorney General Letitia James.
Crypto lender Genesis files for Chapter 11 bankruptcy
U.S. News // 2 hours ago
Crypto lender Genesis files for Chapter 11 bankruptcy
Jan. 20 (UPI) -- In a continued breakdown of the cryptocurrency industry, virtual lender Genesis filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy late Thursday, listing liabilities of up to $11 billion.
Upstream energy player Schlumberger expecting a strong year
U.S. News // 2 hours ago
Upstream energy player Schlumberger expecting a strong year
Jan. 20 (UPI) -- The head of upstream energy services company Schlumberger said there's a "very compelling" case for a strong 2023.
MARC trains stalled Friday morning because of communication outage
U.S. News // 3 hours ago
MARC trains stalled Friday morning because of communication outage
Jan. 20 (UPI) -- A communication interruption forced the Maryland Transit Administration on Friday morning to cancel until mid-morning on all MARC trains that runs on the busy routes between Maryland and Washington, D.C.
Police: Suspect killed, 1 injured in shooting at Indiana Walmart
U.S. News // 4 hours ago
Police: Suspect killed, 1 injured in shooting at Indiana Walmart
Jan. 20 (UPI) -- A former employee was killed after he shot and wounded a person in an Indiana Walmart Thursday, according to Evansville Police.
No sign of relief at the pump for U.S. motorists
U.S. News // 4 hours ago
No sign of relief at the pump for U.S. motorists
Jan. 20 (UPI) -- Healthy demand during a mild winter is supporting the price at the pump.
Google says it will lay off 12,000 employees
U.S. News // 5 hours ago
Google says it will lay off 12,000 employees
Jan. 20 (UPI) -- Google announced Friday that it plans to lay off 12,000 employees in the latest move to downsize by a tech company as the industry struggles through a changing economic landscape and heightened scrutiny.
Advertisement

Trending Stories

Family of 6-year-old who shot teacher says gun was stored securely
Family of 6-year-old who shot teacher says gun was stored securely
In scathing rebuke, judge fines Trump, legal team $1M over Clinton lawsuit
In scathing rebuke, judge fines Trump, legal team $1M over Clinton lawsuit
Israeli company to develop new attack drone for U.S. military
Israeli company to develop new attack drone for U.S. military
North Korea facing worst food shortage since '90s famine, report says
North Korea facing worst food shortage since '90s famine, report says
Teacher at U.S. military base in Germany convicted of student sex abuse
Teacher at U.S. military base in Germany convicted of student sex abuse
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement