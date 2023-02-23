One year added to R. Kelly's prison sentence in sex abuse of minors

Feb. 23 (UPI) -- A judge on Thursday ruled that singer R. Kelly will serve an additional year in prison for sexual exploitation and enticement of a minor.
Robert Kelly, 56, already is serving a 30-year prison sentence after being convicted in 2021 of racketeering, bribery and sexually abusing minors. Thursday's sentence by a federal judge in Chicago added 20 years to Kelly's sentence, but the judge ruled that 19 of those years would be served at the same time as his previous 30-year sentence, The New York Times reports.