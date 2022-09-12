Trending
Advertisement
U.S. News
Sept. 12, 2022 / 10:52 PM

R. Kelly trial: Closing arguments begin, prosecutors call singer 'sexual predator'

By Sheri Walsh
Closing arguments begin in the Chicago federal trial of singer R. Kelly who faces a 13-count indictment on child pornography and obstruction of justice charges. File photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI | <a href="/News_Photos/lp/24864105aebfdedab071cd61925fb4dc/" target="_blank">License Photo</a>
Closing arguments begin in the Chicago federal trial of singer R. Kelly who faces a 13-count indictment on child pornography and obstruction of justice charges. File photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI | License Photo

Sept. 12 (UPI) -- The first day of closing arguments in the Chicago federal trial of R. Kelly wrapped up Monday with prosecutors describing the R&B singer as a "sexual predator."

Kelly, 55, faces a 13-count indictment on child pornography and obstruction of justice charges, along with two former associates.

Advertisement

"Kelly and his team, they did their level best ... to cover up the fact that Robert Kelly, R. Kelly the R&B superstar, is actually a sexual predator. They did their best, but in the end, they failed," Assistant Attorney Elizabeth Pozolo told the packed courtroom.

Kelly, whose legal name is Robert Sylvester Kelly, is accused of coercing five children into sex acts, including his 14-year-old goddaughter "Jane," and creating child pornography between September 1998 and September 1999, court records obtained by UPI show.

RELATED Court told R. Kelly paid witnesses to keep quiet about alleged underage tapes

Kelly was tried in Chicago in 2008 and was acquitted on 14 counts of producing child pornography. A video from that trail has become a key piece of evidence in his new trial.

"We are here today because those tapes that they concealed for 20 years are no longer their secret," Pozolo told jurors. "You have seen the tapes. You have seen what Kelly did to Jane."

Advertisement

Four women, including "Jane," accused Kelly of sexually abusing them when they were girls. While "Jane" denied that Kelly abused her in his 2008 child pornography trial, she testified in this trial that Kelly intimidated her and her family and paid them off to keep the abuse secret.

RELATED R. Kelly trial on federal child pornography, obstruction charges begins

Kelly faces additional charges for allegedly conspiring to fix the 2008 trial with Derrel McDavid, a former employee who is a co-defendant in the latest trial. A third man, Milton Brown, has also been charged for having allegedly received missing recordings of the child sex abuse.

McDavid's attorney told jurors in his closing argument the prosecution was based on untrustworthy witnesses and that McDavid could not have known whether Kelly was sexually abusing minors.

"The man didn't know," attorney Beau Brindley said. "They've got nothing! ... Their case can't be trusted."

RELATED R. Kelly given 30-year sentence for racketeering, sex trafficking convictions

During closing arguments, a juror was excused from the panel after she reported suffering a panic attack. The juror was the second to be replaced during the trial due to a medical issue.

Kelly's attorney Jennifer Bonjean, the attorney who helped comedian Bill Cosby get his criminal sexual assault conviction overturned in Pennsylvania, is expected to deliver her closing argument Tuesday.

Advertisement

Kelly is already facing 30 years in prison after he was convicted of racketeering and sex trafficking charges in federal court in New York last year. If he is convicted of the federal charges in Chicago, Kelly could face additional decades in prison.

"In sum, Robert Kelly abused many girls over many years. He committed horrible crimes against children. And he didn't do it alone," Pozolo said. "The hidden side of Robert Kelly has come to light. The truth has come out."

Latest Headlines

Biden calls on America to 'end cancer as we know it' with 'Cancer Moonshot' plan
U.S. News // 14 hours ago
Biden calls on America to 'end cancer as we know it' with 'Cancer Moonshot' plan
Sept. 12 (UPI) -- President Joe Biden traveled to Massachusetts on Monday to promote his plan to end cancer on the 60th anniversary of one of former President John F. Kennedy's most famous speeches.
California's Mosquito Fire expected to grow
U.S. News // 6 hours ago
California's Mosquito Fire expected to grow
Sept. 12 (UPI) -- The Mosquito Fire in northern California was expected to grow Monday after cooler weather slowed its down over the weekend.
Heat wave complicates pumpkin growing ahead of Halloween
U.S. News // 8 hours ago
Heat wave complicates pumpkin growing ahead of Halloween
Halloween may still be more than a month away, but farmers in California have been hard at work for months in an effort to save one of the holiday's favorite staples: a perfect pumpkin for carving a jack-o-lantern.
Google spins out new telecom project called Aalyria
U.S. News // 9 hours ago
Google spins out new telecom project called Aalyria
Sept. 12 (UPI) -- A Google spinoff is reimagining an idea formed during its earliest history to provide high-speed Internet to remote areas.
Police question mother after three children found dead in Coney Island
U.S. News // 9 hours ago
Police question mother after three children found dead in Coney Island
Sept. 12 (UPI) -- Three children are dead after police found them unconscious along the Coney Island shoreline in Brookly, N.Y. early Monday morning.
Stable gas prices leading to consumer optimism over inflation decline
U.S. News // 10 hours ago
Stable gas prices leading to consumer optimism over inflation decline
Sept. 12 (UPI) -- Americans expect gas prices to remain stable over the next 12 months, leading to speculation about a decline in inflation, according to a survey released Monday by the Federal Reserve of New York.
Report: Homicides down, violent crime overall up so far in 2022
U.S. News // 10 hours ago
Report: Homicides down, violent crime overall up so far in 2022
Sept. 12 (UPI) -- Homicides fell in major U.S. cities over the first half of this year but other violent crimes jumped, according to a new study released Monday by the Major Cities Chiefs Association.
CBP chief says Texas border patrol retweeted 'offensive' content from ex-Trump aide
U.S. News // 11 hours ago
CBP chief says Texas border patrol retweeted 'offensive' content from ex-Trump aide
Sept. 12 (UPI) -- The commissioner of U.S. Customs and Border Protection says a federal agency is investigating "unacceptable" retweeting of far-right posts that have been made by former White House presidential adviser Stephen Miller.
Trump's attorneys ask judge to uphold order pausing Justice Dept. investigation
U.S. News // 11 hours ago
Trump's attorneys ask judge to uphold order pausing Justice Dept. investigation
Sept. 12 (UPI) -- Donald Trump on Monday urged a federal judge to affirm an order that prevents the Justice Department from resuming its criminal investigation into classified records that were found at his Mar-a-Lago home in Florida.
35% of Americans believe president should able to remove judges over decisions
U.S. News // 12 hours ago
35% of Americans believe president should able to remove judges over decisions
Sept. 12 (UPI) -- More than a third of Americans believe the president should have the authority to remove sitting judges, if their legal decisions "go against the national interest," according to an Axios/Ipsos poll released Monday.
Advertisement

Trending Stories

California's Mosquito Fire expected to grow
California's Mosquito Fire expected to grow
Prince Harry pays tribute to 'Granny' Queen Elizabeth II in moving message
Prince Harry pays tribute to 'Granny' Queen Elizabeth II in moving message
Apple releases iOS 16, allowing users to unsend messages
Apple releases iOS 16, allowing users to unsend messages
King Charles III addresses Parliament, leads queen's procession in Scotland
King Charles III addresses Parliament, leads queen's procession in Scotland
Ukraine's counteroffensive retakes more territory from Russia in Kharkiv region
Ukraine's counteroffensive retakes more territory from Russia in Kharkiv region
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement