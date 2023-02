The Chicago Police Department has warned Jewish communities in the city to be on alert after a neo-Nazi group advertised a “day of hate” on social media, reports said. File Photo by Brian Kersey/UPI | License Photo

Feb. 23 (UPI) -- The Chicago Police Department has warned Jewish communities in the city to be on alert after a neo-Nazi group advertised a "day of hate" on social media, reports said. Police officials told Block Club Chicago, a local nonprofit news organization, that there are no known threats against any Chicago neighborhoods but that they are monitoring the situation.

Authorities did not name the neo-Nazi group but David Goldenberg, the Midwest regional director of the Anti-Defamation League, told the Chicago Sun-Times that the antisemitic group is based in eastern Iowa.

"@ADL is closely monitoring the nationwide extremist 'Day of Hate' campaign planned for this Saturday," Jonathan Greenblatt, the chief executive of ADL, said on Twitter.

"The Jewish community may be the target of vile antisemitic hate, but we will not be intimidated. Instead, let's celebrate #ShabbatOfPeaceNotHate."

The hate group had reportedly encouraged supporters to vandalize property and put up stickers around the city, Block Club Chicago reported citing an alert from the 24th Police District.

Hate crimes reached an 11-year high in 2022 with 38 of the 202 total reported hate crimes against Jewish people, police data obtained by the Sun-Times shows.

