Fans of Ermias Ashgedom, better known as Nipsey Hussle, gather in the parking lot of his clothing store, The Marathon Co., in Hyde Park, Los Angeles, to mourn his death. Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI | License Photo

Feb. 22 (UPI) -- The man convicted of fatally shooting Los Angeles rapper Nipsey Hussle nearly four years ago was sentenced Wednesday to 60 years to life in prison for the killing. Eric R. Holder Jr. received 25 years for the shooting death of Hussle, another 25 years for firearm enhancements to the original murder charge and another 10 years for the two counts of attempted voluntary manslaughter, which is one count for each person he injured during the shooting. Advertisement

The Rolling 60s Neighborhood Crips gang member was convicted by a jury in July for the March 31, 2019, shooting of Hussle -- who was born Ermias Joseph Asghedom -- after pleading guilty to the charges

Holder shot his former acquaintance 10 times in front of Hussle's The Marathon Clothing store in south Los Angeles.

Prosecutors described the shooting as premeditated, stating it was in retribution for Hussle having allegedly called Holder a "snitch" just hours earlier.

Two other people at the scene were also shot.

Holder's father submitted a letter that was read aloud to the court on Wednesday expressing his sorrow over Hussle's death, while detailing his son's childhood and his mental health issues. He remarked that Holder's mother had died only months before he shot the Grammy Award-winning rapper.

Advertisement

"I know there are not enough words or apologies that will fill the void, the loss, the pain, the deep sorrow the family of Ermias Asghedom ... is experiencing," Holder's father wrote. "You cannot imagine the agony, grief, the utter disbelief and devastation I feel knowing my son, Eric J., took another person's life," the letter said.

Read More Ex-reality show star Jen Shah to report to prison for defrauding elderly people