Feb. 17, 2023 / 9:14 AM

New Mexico cattle growers oppose federal plan to shoot feral cows from the air

By Doug Cunningham
The U.S. Forest Service said Thursday it will shoot and kill feral cattle from the air in New Mexico's Gila Wilderness area. The New Mexico Cattle Growers Association opposes the aerial shooting and said it will take action to try to stop it. Image courtesy of USDA
Feb. 17 (UPI) -- The U.S. Forest Service will use aerial gunning to eliminate 150 head of feral cattle in New Mexico's Gila National Forest starting Thursday. The cattle pose a public safety threat, according to the Forest Service.

"This has been a difficult decision, but the lethal removal of feral cattle from the Gila Wilderness is necessary to protect public safety, threatened and endangered species habitats, water quality, and the natural character of the Gila Wilderness," said Gila National Forest Supervisor Camille Howes in a statement.

The feral cattle within the Gila Wilderness area will be removed through "responsible lethal removal." The area will be closed to visitors during the aerial shoot.

After a meeting with the Forest Service Thursday, New Mexico Cattle Growers Association President Loren Patterson said the decision to go ahead with the aerial shooting of the cattle is offensive.

"It was offensive to learn of the Service's decision after over a year's worth of discussions to prevent further killing," Patterson, said in a statement. "Today's meeting proved the Service is willing to bypass all stakeholder input and effectively turn their backs on sound reasoning. Out of the six groups represented (in the meeting), the Forest Service is the only one in favor of aerial operations."

The association opposes the action, and said it will move to try to stop it, alleging that the U.S. Forest Service isn't following the law. The NMCGA also claims the action will violate a 2022 agreement with the association that cattle growers would get 75 days notice before any lethal removal of livestock.

"NMCGA will take appropriate action to stop this unlawful killing as the Service refuses to follow law and is clearly determined to violate it," the NMCGA said in a statement, adding that the plan would violate a state law on animal cruelty.

The Forest Service said the aerial operation to kill the feral cattle is necessary. The agency said it will work with cattle growers to identify and remove any branded cattle that could have strayed into the Gila Wilderness Area.

"The feral cattle in the Gila Wilderness have been aggressive towards wilderness visitors, graze year-round, and trample stream banks and springs, causing erosion and sedimentation," Howes said in the statement. "This action will help restore the wilderness character of the Gila Wilderness enjoyed by visitors from across the country."

