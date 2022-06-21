Trending
Advertisement
U.S. News
June 21, 2022 / 8:50 PM

Forest Service says errors in controlled burn sparked New Mexico's largest fire

By Sheri Walsh
Forest Service says errors in controlled burn sparked New Mexico's largest fire
The U.S. Forest Service admits it made mistakes in the controlled burn that sparked the massive Hermits Peak-Calf Canyon Fire in New Mexico, according to a report released Tuesday. Photo courtesy of the National Wildfire Coordinating Group

June 21 (UPI) -- The U.S. Forest Service said it made mistakes during a prescribed burn that led to the largest fire in New Mexico history, according to a report released Tuesday.

The Forest Service's 80-page report blamed inaccurate models and miscalculations in April's Hermits Peak-Calf Canyon wildfire that burned more than 340,000 acres and destroyed hundreds of homes. The fire complex, which started as two separate fires, is still burning and is currently 71% contained.

Advertisement

The report blamed a backlog of projects due to the 2018-19 government shutdown and the COVID-19 pandemic that prevented the Forest Service from thinning trees and conducting controlled burns to reduce the risk of more serious fires.

The backlog "built a sense of urgency to accomplish projects to 'catch up,'" the report said. "These expectations, coupled with the opportunity to implement during a narrow window when the crew was available, smoke dispersion was good and the prescribed fire area was forecasted to be in prescription, led to acceptance of unforeseen risk."

RELATED Calf Canyon Fire ignited from 'zombie fire'

The fire in April started from the Forest Service's prescribed burn from January that remained dormant under the surface through three winter snow events before reigniting months later. The report said ongoing drought, dry trees and heavy winds helped to spread the flames.

Advertisement

The report found the Forest Service skipped on-the-ground wind observations and relied instead on predicted wind forecasts from the National Weather Service. Winds eventually gusted up to 75 mph as the fire grew out of control.

"The combination of changes in fuel conditions, underestimated potential fire behavior outside the burn unit, and conducting the prescribed fire on the warmer and drier end of the prescription, led to an increased probability of an escaped prescribed fire, if the burn spread beyond the unit boundary," the report said.

RELATED U.S. Forest Service pauses prescribed fire operations for 90-day review

In the wake of the destructive New Mexico wildfire, the U.S. Forest Service has suspended planned burns.

But New Mexico Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham expressed frustration that no one involved in the burn will be held accountable for their "significant mistakes."

"It is very difficult to understand how a plan crafted several years ago could be repeatedly re-approved without adjustments or considerations for updated drought conditions," Grisham said Tuesday. "As well as how that plan could be put into place without any immediate data for weather conditions during what New Mexicans know to be a particularly windy time of the year."

RELATED New Mexico wildfires close down three national forests

Despite the temporary ban, the U.S. Forest Service said controlled burns are still needed to keep communities safe.

Advertisement

"Wildfires are threatening more communities than they ever have. Prescribed fire must remain a tool in our toolbox to combat them," the report said. "Unfortunately, the effects of climate change are narrowing the windows where this tool can be used safely."

RELATED Worsening drought fuels 'catastrophic' wildfires in New Mexico

Latest Headlines

Justice Department drops 31 remaining fraud charges against Michael Avenatti
U.S. News // 1 hour ago
Justice Department drops 31 remaining fraud charges against Michael Avenatti
June 21 (UPI) -- The Justice Department on Tuesday announced it will drop the remaining 31 fraud charges against California attorney Michael Avenatti after he is sentenced on five other charges.
Bill Cosby found guilty of sexually assaulting teen at Playboy Mansion in 1975
U.S. News // 1 hour ago
Bill Cosby found guilty of sexually assaulting teen at Playboy Mansion in 1975
June 21 (UPI) -- Bill Cosby was found guilty Tuesday of sexually assaulting Judy Huth at the Playboy Mansion when she was 16 years old in 1975.
Texas judge won't let prosecutor cancel scheduled execution of John Ramirez
U.S. News // 1 hour ago
Texas judge won't let prosecutor cancel scheduled execution of John Ramirez
June 21 (UPI) -- A Texas state district judge on Tuesday rejected a prosecutor's request to cancel the scheduled October execution of John Ramirez.
Senate negotiators announce agreement on draft of gun violence bill
U.S. News // 2 hours ago
Senate negotiators announce agreement on draft of gun violence bill
June 21 (UPI) -- Senate negotiators have reached a bipartisan agreement on gun legislation with a draft of the new bill and a procedural vote expected "soon," according to Sen. John Cornyn, R-Texas.
Alabama, Virginia, Georgia head to polls for primary races Tuesday
U.S. News // 2 hours ago
Alabama, Virginia, Georgia head to polls for primary races Tuesday
June 21 (UPI) -- Voters in Alabama, Virginia and Georgia will cast votes in primary elections Tuesday night to determine who will advance to November's general race.
Nazi hunter to lead Justice Department's Ukraine war crimes team
U.S. News // 3 hours ago
Nazi hunter to lead Justice Department's Ukraine war crimes team
June 21 (UPI) -- The United States will form a War Crimes Accountability Team, led by the Justice Department's top Nazi hunter, Attorney General Merrick Garland confirmed Tuesday while visiting Ukraine.
Dow rises 641 points as markets rally from losing week
U.S. News // 4 hours ago
Dow rises 641 points as markets rally from losing week
June 21 (UPI) -- The Dow Jones Industrial Average gained 641 points Monday as markets rallied from their 10th losing week in 11 sessions.
Biden to appoint Mohegan Tribe Chief Marilynn Malerba as U.S. treasurer
U.S. News // 4 hours ago
Biden to appoint Mohegan Tribe Chief Marilynn Malerba as U.S. treasurer
June 21 (UPI) -- President Joe Biden announced Tuesday that he plans to appoint Marilynn "Lynn" Malerba, the chief of the Mohegan Tribe, as the next U.S. treasurer.
Supreme Court reverses 'crime of violence' circuit court decision
U.S. News // 4 hours ago
Supreme Court reverses 'crime of violence' circuit court decision
June 21 (UPI) -- The Supreme Court ruled Tuesday in favor of a Virginia man convicted in a robbery, allowing him to appeal a certain part of his sentence.
Texas DPS chief: Uvalde commander placed cops' lives over kids
U.S. News // 9 hours ago
Texas DPS chief: Uvalde commander placed cops' lives over kids
June 21 (UPI) -- Department of Public Safety Director Steve McCraw told a state Senate committee Tuesday that police could have stopped the shooter at Robb Elementary School in Uvalde, Texas three minutes after arriving.
Advertisement

Trending Stories

Russia pushes to control east Ukraine city, fires on Kharkiv
Russia pushes to control east Ukraine city, fires on Kharkiv
South Korea launches homegrown Nuri rocket in major space milestone
South Korea launches homegrown Nuri rocket in major space milestone
Supreme Court reverses 'crime of violence' circuit court decision
Supreme Court reverses 'crime of violence' circuit court decision
Kellogg's to split into 3 companies for cereals, snacks, plant-based products
Kellogg's to split into 3 companies for cereals, snacks, plant-based products
Jan. 6 hearing: State elections officials, workers debunk 'stolen' election lies
Jan. 6 hearing: State elections officials, workers debunk 'stolen' election lies
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement