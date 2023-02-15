Trending
Advertisement
U.S. News
Feb. 15, 2023 / 7:28 PM

$24M committed to helping schools, libraries provide remote learning during pandemic

By Simon Druker
1/2
The Federal Communications Commission is committing more than $24 million to help provide digital services to students in multiple states as the nation's educators grapple with remote-learning needs brought by the COVID-19 pandemic response. File Photo by Kevin Dietsch/UPI
The Federal Communications Commission is committing more than $24 million to help provide digital services to students in multiple states as the nation's educators grapple with remote-learning needs brought by the COVID-19 pandemic response. File Photo by Kevin Dietsch/UPI | License Photo

Feb. 15 (UPI) -- The Federal Communications Commission is committing more than $24 million to help provide digital services to students in multiple states, the agency announced Wednesday.

Advertisement

The money comes in the third application window of the Emergency Connectivity Fund, which was first introduced in 2021.

The $7.1 billion ECF is meant to help schools and libraries as they provide remote learning services because of the COVID-19 pandemic.

"For eligible schools and libraries, the ECF Program will cover reasonable costs of laptop and tablet computers; Wi-Fi hotspots; modems; routers; and broadband connectivity purchases for off-campus use by students, school staff, and library patrons," is how the program's website describes it.

More than 140 schools, along with eight libraries and three consortia, are receiving funding from Wednesday's announcement.

The money can be used for things such as assistance for off-campus homework, allowing students to keep up with their academic workload.

Overall, the program has so far helped approximately 11,000 schools, 1,000 libraries, and 100 consortia. It has funded almost 13 million connected devices and more than 8 million Internet connections.

"Today's funding commitments support applications from the third application window, benefiting approximately 50,000 students across the country, including students in Illinois, Massachusetts, Minnesota, Texas, and Wisconsin," the FCC said in a statement Wednesday.

Advertisement

Read More

Payton Gendron sentenced to life in prison in Buffalo, N.Y., mass shooting 'We have created 12 million jobs,' Biden tells county leaders gathered in Washington In Wisconsin, Biden touts his administration's economic successes, job creation

Latest Headlines

Mike Pence calls Justice Department subpoena 'unconstitutional,' says he will fight it
U.S. News // 1 minute ago
Mike Pence calls Justice Department subpoena 'unconstitutional,' says he will fight it
Feb. 15 (UPI) -- Mike Pence does not intend on submitting to a subpoena from the Justice Department without a fight.
No survivors after military helicopter crashes in Alabama
U.S. News // 5 minutes ago
No survivors after military helicopter crashes in Alabama
Feb. 15 (UPI) -- Officials say there are no survivors after a military helicopter crashed in northern Alabama Wednesday afternoon.
Twitter becomes first social media platform to allow cannabis advertising
U.S. News // 20 minutes ago
Twitter becomes first social media platform to allow cannabis advertising
Feb. 15 (UPI) -- Twitter has become the first social media platform to allow "approved" cannabis companies to market their products in the United States, as Trulieve Cannabis Corp. revealed it is the first to launch campaigns.
Xochitl Torres Small, a grandchild of migrant farmworkers, to be nominated as USDA deputy secretary
U.S. News // 1 hour ago
Xochitl Torres Small, a grandchild of migrant farmworkers, to be nominated as USDA deputy secretary
Feb. 15 (UPI) -- President Joe Biden announced his intention to nominate former U.S. House Representative Xochitl Torres Small as Deputy Secretary of the U.S. Department of Agriculture.
Moderna promises free COVID-19 vaccines after U.S. public health emergency ends
U.S. News // 1 hour ago
Moderna promises free COVID-19 vaccines after U.S. public health emergency ends
Feb. 15 (UPI) -- Moderna has announced it will continue to offer its COVID-19 vaccines for free, even after the U.S. government officially ends its public health emergency in May.
Lansing, Mich., reaches settlement of lawsuit claiming religious discrimination
U.S. News // 3 hours ago
Lansing, Mich., reaches settlement of lawsuit claiming religious discrimination
Feb. 15 (UPI) -- Lansing, Mich., will pay a former detention officer $50,000 in back pay to settle a religious discrimination lawsuit.
CBO: U.S. could face debt ceiling crisis this summer if debt limit is not raised or suspended
U.S. News // 9 hours ago
CBO: U.S. could face debt ceiling crisis this summer if debt limit is not raised or suspended
Feb. 15 (UPI) -- The Congressional Budget Office has issued a warning that the United States government could face a debt ceiling crisis this summer if the current $31.4 trillion debt limit is not raised or suspended before then.
Record number of Americans dissatisfied with gun laws, according to Gallup poll
U.S. News // 3 hours ago
Record number of Americans dissatisfied with gun laws, according to Gallup poll
Feb. 15 (UPI) -- Americans' dissatisfaction with gun laws has reached an all-time high according to a Gallup poll, after the country averaged nearly two mass shootings a day in 2022.
Texas Instruments to build new $11 billion semiconductor plant in Utah
U.S. News // 4 hours ago
Texas Instruments to build new $11 billion semiconductor plant in Utah
Feb. 15 (UPI) -- Texas Instruments will expand its foothold in Lehi, Utah, with the construction of a second semiconductor plant in the city.
President Biden touts jobs as he challenges GOP budget in Maryland speech
U.S. News // 6 hours ago
President Biden touts jobs as he challenges GOP budget in Maryland speech
Feb. 15 (UPI) -- President Joe Biden took aim at Republicans' budget proposals when he spoke to the International Brotherhood of Electrical Workers Local Union 26 in Lanham, Md., on Wednesday.
Advertisement

Trending Stories

SEC proposes new rules to protect customer crypto assets
SEC proposes new rules to protect customer crypto assets
Winner of $2B Powerball jackpot gratified by schools' part of prize
Winner of $2B Powerball jackpot gratified by schools' part of prize
Strong earthquake shakes New Zealand
Strong earthquake shakes New Zealand
U.S. intercepts four Russian aircraft near Alaska in 'routine' encounter
U.S. intercepts four Russian aircraft near Alaska in 'routine' encounter
1 victim of Brooklyn U-Haul rampage dies, suspect charged
1 victim of Brooklyn U-Haul rampage dies, suspect charged
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement