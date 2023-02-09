Trending
Advertisement
U.S. News
Feb. 9, 2023 / 6:11 PM

Puerto Rico to get $109M in federal small business funding

By Simon Druker
1/2
Puerto Rico will get up to $109 million in federal funding, the U.S. Treasury Department announced Thursday, which comes from the State Small Business Credit Initiative, originally announced under President Joe Biden’s American Rescue Plan. File Photo by Jim Lo Scalzo/UPI
Puerto Rico will get up to $109 million in federal funding, the U.S. Treasury Department announced Thursday, which comes from the State Small Business Credit Initiative, originally announced under President Joe Biden’s American Rescue Plan. File Photo by Jim Lo Scalzo/UPI | License Photo

Feb. 9 (UPI) -- Puerto Rico is receiving as much as $109 million in federal funding to help small business owners in the American territory, the U.S. Treasury Department announced Thursday.

Money is from the federal government's State Small Business Credit Initiative, originally announced under President Joe Biden's American Rescue Plan.

Advertisement

The Treasury Department has now approved SSBCI funding of over $6 billion to various states and territories, including Thursday's announcement about Puerto Rico.

All funding is meant to "support small business and entrepreneurship and expand access to capital," the Treasury Department said in a statement.

"Our public policy goal is to capitalize the Puerto Rico Economic Development Bank in order to expand our ability to promote the development of new businesses and the expansion of existing ones," Puerto Rico Gov. Pedro Pierluisi said in a statement.

Puerto Rico will operate a collateral support program and a loan participation program using the SSBCI funding. A majority of the funding ($87.4 million) will go to the collateral support program and help provide collateralized guarantees to lenders. The remaining $21.8 million is earmarked for commercial loans targeting specific economic sectors.

Advertisement

"Empowering small businesses and entrepreneurs, especially in traditionally underserved communities, is critical to advancing our shared vision for a more equitable economy," U.S. Deputy Secretary of the Treasury Wally Adeyemo said in a statement Thursday.

RELATED In Wisconsin, Biden touts his administration's economic successes, job creation

The Treasury previously announced $300 million worth of SSBCI funding for Puerto Rico. That money is dedicated to technical assistance funding.

In December, the Treasury Department announced it was awarding $1 billion in funding to help grow small businesses across seven states.

RELATED British ambulance workers, nurses strike; union leaders call for fresh pay talks

Read More

Five delizioso world records to celebrate National Pizza Day

Latest Headlines

Kobe Bryant MVP jersey fetches record $5.8 million at auction
U.S. News // 41 minutes ago
Kobe Bryant MVP jersey fetches record $5.8 million at auction
Feb. 9 (UPI) -- A basketball jersey worn by NBA legend Kobe Bryant sold at auction Thursday for $5.8 million, a new record for memorabilia related to the late Los Angeles Lakers star.
Yahoo to cut 20% off staff by the end of the year
U.S. News // 1 hour ago
Yahoo to cut 20% off staff by the end of the year
Feb. 9 (UPI) -- Yahoo announced Thursday that it will lay off more than 20% of its staff by the end of the year, including cutting 1,000 positions this week alone.
Rep. Angie Craig attacked in her D.C. apartment building
U.S. News // 2 hours ago
Rep. Angie Craig attacked in her D.C. apartment building
Feb. 9 (UPI) -- Rep. Angie Craig, D-Minn., was assaulted in the elevator of her Washington, D.C., apartment building on Thursday, according to her chief of staff, who said the lawmaker fought the attacker and called 911.
FAA urges laser manufacturers to add label warnings not to shine them at aircraft
U.S. News // 1 hour ago
FAA urges laser manufacturers to add label warnings not to shine them at aircraft
Feb. 9 (UPI) -- The Federal Aviation Administration has urged laser manufacturers to add a warning label to their products that tells consumers not to shine lasers at aircraft.
Massachusetts man sentenced for Afghan bribery scheme
U.S. News // 1 hour ago
Massachusetts man sentenced for Afghan bribery scheme
Feb. 9 (UPI) -- A Massachusetts man was sentenced to 33 months in prison for accepting bribes from an Afghan company that was bidding for construction contracts, the Justice Department said Thursday.
U.S. House condemns China over balloon incident while Senate grills U.S. officials
U.S. News // 3 hours ago
U.S. House condemns China over balloon incident while Senate grills U.S. officials
Feb. 9 (UPI) -- The U.S. House Thursday unanimously passed a resolution condemning China for sending a spy balloon into U.S. airspace as the State Department said the balloon carried an antenna array for collecting communications.
Confederate flag-carrying Capitol rioter sentenced to 3 years
U.S. News // 2 hours ago
Confederate flag-carrying Capitol rioter sentenced to 3 years
Feb. 9 (UPI) -- The Capitol rioter caught in photographs carrying a Confederate flag through the halls of Congress on Jan. 6, 2021, will serve three years in prison, a court ruled on Thursday.
Biden focuses on defending Social Security, Medicare in Florida speech
U.S. News // 8 hours ago
Biden focuses on defending Social Security, Medicare in Florida speech
Feb. 9 (UPI) -- President Joe Biden is in Florida Thursday to promote his State of the Union message on the economy and to continue to warn voters that Republicans were planning to make cuts to Social Security and Medicare.
Interior Department allocates $24.6M for Indiana mine reclamation
U.S. News // 4 hours ago
Interior Department allocates $24.6M for Indiana mine reclamation
Feb. 9 (UPI) -- The United States Department of the Interior has announced more than $24.6 million in funds to help create union jobs in Indiana and reclaim abandoned coal mines that pose environmental dangers.
The Rev. Al Sharpton to lead protest after Florida governor's ban of African American studies course
U.S. News // 5 hours ago
The Rev. Al Sharpton to lead protest after Florida governor's ban of African American studies course
Feb. 9 (UPI) -- Rev. Al Sharpton and other civil rights leaders will travel to Tallahassee on Wednesday to protest Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis' attempts to ban the teaching of African American history in Florida public schools.
Advertisement

Trending Stories

Chinese balloon part of larger spying campaign, U.S. intelligence says
Chinese balloon part of larger spying campaign, U.S. intelligence says
1 dead, 5 injured after collision in Baltimore stolen car chase
1 dead, 5 injured after collision in Baltimore stolen car chase
Elian Gonzalez nominated for seat in Cuba's National Assembly
Elian Gonzalez nominated for seat in Cuba's National Assembly
Arkansas Gov. Sarah Huckabee Sanders unveils universal school choice proposal
Arkansas Gov. Sarah Huckabee Sanders unveils universal school choice proposal
Man who killed 23 in El Paso Walmart shooting pleads guilty, gets 90 life sentences
Man who killed 23 in El Paso Walmart shooting pleads guilty, gets 90 life sentences
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement