Jeep celebrates 20th anniversary of Wrangler, will sell limited-edition model for more than $115K

Feb. 9 (UPI) -- The Jeep Wrangler will mark two decades on the market with special-edition models, one of which is the most expensive ever and sells for more than $115,000. Stellantis N.V., Jeep's parent company, showcased the new Wrangler Rubicon 20th anniversary edition vehicles at the Chicago Auto Show on Thursday. The new offerings come in both the electric 4xe model and the V8-powered 392. Advertisement

"Today the Rubicon model represents about a quarter of overall Wrangler sales, with more than 700,000 sold worldwide, and include the electrified Rubicon 4xe, the best-selling and most capable PHEV in America," said Jim Morrison, senior vice president and head of Jeep brand North America.

The 2023 Wrangler will be a limited production with orders for the electric and gas versions opening this month. The 4xe will be priced at $69,585 and the 392 will cost $90,895. Production will not begin until later in the first quarter, Stellantis said.

The electric Wrangler will come in electric blue, featuring new, unique cosmetic details such as a 20th anniversary shifter medallion and hood decals. Under the hood, it has a 375-horsepower engine and can go 21 miles purely on electricity. It also gets 45 mpg gasoline equivalent.

The gas-powered Wrangler comes with 35-inch tires, along with a tire relocation kit, jack spacer and hinge-gate reinforcement from Mopar. Both Wranglers boast about a half inch of additional ground clearance over previous models.

"Twenty years ago, a small group of enthusiastic Jeep engineers affectionately known as the 'Lunatic Fringe,' with grit and determination and their personal credit cards, designed, engineered and developed the most capable Wrangler yet -- the Jeep Wrangler Rubicon -- and overdelivered on everyone's expectations because they knew it was what Jeep customers wanted," Morrison said

For more features, a limited edition "Level II" version of the 20th anniversary Wrangler comes with 37-inch tires and more than 14 inches of ground clearance -- an additional 3 inches over the standard model -- as well as more than a dozen additional bells and whistles. Only 150 Level II vehicles will be made. Purchasing the Level II limited edition vehicles will cost an additional $21,983 for the 4xe and $20,135 for the 392 on top of the base price. That brings the cost of the 392 model to more than $115,000.

Stellantis shares closed up 0.57 points or 3.52% Thursday at $16.75.