Trending
Advertisement
U.S. News
Feb. 6, 2023 / 7:39 PM / Updated at 7:47 AM

3 tourists stabbed for taking photos in Puerto Rico

By Joe Fisher
A foot chase through the streets of San Juan, Puerto Rico, ended with three tourists being stabbed on Monday morning. File Photo by Thais Llorca/EPA-EFE
A foot chase through the streets of San Juan, Puerto Rico, ended with three tourists being stabbed on Monday morning. File Photo by Thais Llorca/EPA-EFE

Feb. 6 (UPI) -- A foot chase through the streets of San Juan, Puerto Rico, ended with three tourists being stabbed Monday morning.

Wallace Alonso Florence , 37, Carlos Sánchez Brown, 39, and Jackson Brandom Tremayne, 38, all tourists from the United States, were taking photos with a cellphone in the La Perla neighborhood when they were told to stop, according to the San Juan Municipal Police and NotiCentro Digital.

Advertisement

The three were then attacked and chased into Old San Juan, where they were stabbed, NotiCentro reports. The tourists were taking photos of a food cart at about 4:11 a.m. before being approached by an alleged attacker with long, white hair.

The tourist who was taking photos and possibly filming video is from South Carolina, CBS News reports. Tremayne, who is from Georgia, was stabbed six times and is one of two victims that is still hospitalized. Stab wounds were inflicted on his arms, chest, abdomen and back. Florence and Sánchez Brown were both struck in the head.

RELATED Man charged with attempted murder for stabbing 2 MoMA employees in NYC

The suspect remained at large late Monday.

Monday's stabbings were not the first act of violence against tourists resulting from filming in La Perla. In 2021, 24-year-old Tariq Quadir Loat of Wilmington, Del., was found dead and burned after a group of people confronted him for taking pictures. Loat and his friend James Jackson were beaten, but Jackson was able to escape, the Delaware News Journal reported.

Advertisement

La Perla is a growing destination for tourists visiting San Juan. In 2017, the La Perla Community Board launched beautification efforts, painting 375 houses in bright, eye-catching colors to revitalize the neighborhood.

RELATED Two officers wounded, suspect killed in gunfight following traffic stop

Tourists can view the Atlantic Ocean and the iconic El Bowl, a skateboarding bowl near the coastline.

Also, in 2017, the music video for the song "Despacito" by Luis Fonsi and Daddy Yankee was filmed in La Perla, sparking an increased interest in visiting the area.

RELATED Texas woman sentenced to 55 years for killing friend, kidnapping baby

Latest Headlines

Single winner in Washington claims $754.6M Powerball jackpot
U.S. News // 1 hour ago
Single winner in Washington claims $754.6M Powerball jackpot
Feb. 7 (UPI) -- Powerball on Tuesday said one ticket matched its Monday drawing, winning the game's fifth largest jackpot in history totaling $754.6 million.
U.S. mobilizes search and rescue teams to ship out to Turkey
U.S. News // 1 hour ago
U.S. mobilizes search and rescue teams to ship out to Turkey
Feb. 7 (UPI) -- U.S. officials were gearing up their response to the earthquake in Turkey, with preparations well underway early Tuesday to dispatch at least two teams of international search and rescue workers to the scene.
California Gov. Newsom calls on federal government to probe soaring gas prices
U.S. News // 7 hours ago
California Gov. Newsom calls on federal government to probe soaring gas prices
Feb. 7 (UPI) -- California Gov. Gavin Newsom has called on the federal government to investigate the natural gas market for questionable activity that may be behind the recent spike in energy costs across Western states.
U.S. Navy collects debris from Chinese surveillance balloon
U.S. News // 9 hours ago
U.S. Navy collects debris from Chinese surveillance balloon
Feb. 6 (UPI) -- The U.S. Navy has started to collect what remains of a Chinese high-altitude surveillance balloon after an Air Force fighter jet shot it into the Atlantic Ocean over the weekend.
Officials: Controlled release of toxic chemicals from derailed train in Ohio completed
U.S. News // 8 hours ago
Officials: Controlled release of toxic chemicals from derailed train in Ohio completed
Feb. 6 (UPI) -- A controlled chemical release from several rail cars that were part of a train that derailed in Ohio late last week has been completed, officials said.
Hundreds of ready-to-eat sandwiches, fresh food items recalled over Listeria risk
U.S. News // 8 hours ago
Hundreds of ready-to-eat sandwiches, fresh food items recalled over Listeria risk
Feb. 6 (UPI) -- More than 400 food items, including ready-to-eat sandwiches and fruit cups sold in vending machines and stores by Fresh Ideation Food Group, are being recalled due to possible Listeria contamination.
Biden to travel to key 2024 states after State of the Union
U.S. News // 14 hours ago
Biden to travel to key 2024 states after State of the Union
Feb. 6 (UPI) -- President Joe Biden will travel to Wisconsin and Florida later this week to showcase his economic agenda, as well as plans to lower health care costs, following his State of the Union speech Tuesday.
AMC Theaters to charge movie-goers based on where they sit
U.S. News // 16 hours ago
AMC Theaters to charge movie-goers based on where they sit
Feb. 6 (UPI) -- AMC, the largest theater chain in the United States, will begin charging movie-goers based on where they sit.
Two charged for 'racially motivated' plot to attack Baltimore power grid
U.S. News // 16 hours ago
Two charged for 'racially motivated' plot to attack Baltimore power grid
Feb. 6 (UPI) -- A Maryland woman and Florida man face federal charges for a plot to destroy Baltimore's power grid to "lay" the city "to waste."
National Enquirer to be sold to VVIP Ventures
U.S. News // 17 hours ago
National Enquirer to be sold to VVIP Ventures
Feb. 6 (UPI) -- VVIP Ventures will purchase the infamous tabloid publication the National Enquirer and its sister publications, the company announced Monday.
Advertisement

Trending Stories

China: Second balloon over Latin America is 'civilian' aircraft that went off course
China: Second balloon over Latin America is 'civilian' aircraft that went off course
Kim Jong Un calls for North Korea to expand preparations for war
Kim Jong Un calls for North Korea to expand preparations for war
U.S. Navy collects debris from Chinese surveillance balloon
U.S. Navy collects debris from Chinese surveillance balloon
AMC Theaters to charge movie-goers based on where they sit
AMC Theaters to charge movie-goers based on where they sit
Dogger Bank: World's biggest offshore wind farm could get even bigger
Dogger Bank: World's biggest offshore wind farm could get even bigger
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement