Man charged with attempted murder for stabbing 2 MoMA employees in NYC

Gary Cabana, 60, was indicted this week on two counts of attempted murder in the second degree and other charges for stabbing two employees at the Museum of Modern Art in New York City. Photo courtesy of NYPD Crime Stoppers/Twitter

Jan. 7 (UPI) -- The man who was arrested last year for stabbing two employees at the Museum of Modern Art in New York City has been charged with attempted murder. Gary Cabana, 60, was indicted this week on two counts of attempted murder in the second degree, attempted assault in the first degree and assault in the second degree, Manhattan District Attorney Alvin Bragg announced in a statement Thursday. Advertisement

"Everyone deserves to be safe in their workplace, and we will not tolerate violence against hardworking New Yorkers," Bragg said.

Cabana allegedly tried to enter the MoMA around 4:15 p.m. on March 12, 2022, and presented his membership card to workers but was denied entry because his membership expired.

"His membership had expired as a result of two incidents involving disorderly contact at the museum on two separate dates in recent days," John Miller, the NYPD deputy commissioner for intelligence and counter-terrorism, said during a press conference at the time.

"He became upset about not being allowed entrance, then jumped over the reception desk and proceeded to attack and stab to employees of the museum multiple times."

The workers suffered injuries to their back, neck and torso, according to court documents.

Cabana allegedly fled to Philadelphia where he was arrested for arson after he allegedly set fire to his Best Western hotel room and caused extensive damage.

He was extradited to New York on Tuesday after he pleaded guilty in Pennsylvania.