U.S. News
Feb. 2, 2023 / 7:15 PM

Pentagon confirms suspected spy balloon over the U.S. 'right now'

By Adam Schrader
An official has said that NORAD had sent F-22 Raptors (like one pictured) from Nellis Air Force Base in response to the balloon on Wednesday. File Photo by Joe Marino/UPI | License Photo

Feb. 2 (UPI) -- The Pentagon confirmed Thursday that the military has been tracking a high-altitude spy balloon over the United States.

"The United States Government has detected and is tracking a high-altitude surveillance balloon that is over the continental United States right now," Pentagon Press Secretary Brig. Gen. Pat Ryder said in a statement.

Ryder said that the U.S. government, including North American Aerospace Defense Command, continues to track and monitor the balloon, which is presumed to be from China.

"The balloon is currently traveling at an altitude well above commercial air traffic and does not present a military or physical threat to people on the ground," Ryder said in the statement.

"Instances of this kind of balloon activity have been observed previously over the past several years. Once the balloon was detected, the U.S. government acted immediately to protect against the collection of sensitive information."

Ryder did not confirm that the balloon was sent by China, which was reported by NBC News citing officials who spoke to the network. A senior defense official confirmed to ABC News that they are "confident" the balloon was sent by the Chinese government.

The balloon was first spotted over Billings, Montana, on Wednesday, NBC News reported, after it passed over the Aleutian Islands and Canada before entering the airspace above Montana.

"Currently we assess that this balloon has limited additive value from an intelligence collection perspective over and above what the PRC can do through other means," a senior defense official told NBC News.

"Nevertheless, we are taking all necessary steps to protect against foreign intelligence collection of sensitive information."

The official told NBC News that NORAD had sent F-22 Raptors from Nellis Air Force Base in response to the balloon on Wednesday.

