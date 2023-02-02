Trending
Advertisement
U.S. News
Feb. 2, 2023 / 9:21 AM

U.S. appears poised to approve new oil drilling in Alaska

Interior Department says no final decision had been made

By A.L. Lee
1/3
The Biden administration appears poised to approve a major oil drilling operation on Alaska’s North Slope, where an untapped federal petroleum reserve is being explored as a potential future energy source for the country. File photo courtesy of BP
The Biden administration appears poised to approve a major oil drilling operation on Alaska’s North Slope, where an untapped federal petroleum reserve is being explored as a potential future energy source for the country. File photo courtesy of BP

Feb. 2 (UPI) -- The Biden administration appears poised to approve a major oil drilling operation on Alaska's North Slope, where an untapped federal petroleum reserve is being explored as a potential future energy source for the country.

The proposed Willow Development Project -- which is situated on land leased for decades by ConocoPhillips -- required the government to first conduct an environmental impact study, the results of which were released Wednesday by the U.S. Bureau of Land Management.

Advertisement

Despite "substantial concerns," the government indicated tentative approval for the project to move forward, but stipulated stiff conditions that include newly established protections for wildlife in the region and paring down the overall size of the project from five wellheads to three.

The move was likely to trigger legal challenges from environmentalists and native populations in the region.

RELATED Biden administration finalizes protections for Tongass National Forest in Alaska

The Interior Department, which emphasized that no final decision had been made, said it would propose a "preferred alternative," as required under the National Environmental Policy Act, but that this "does not constitute a commitment" to the project being approved.

Advertisement

"That decision may select a different alternative, including no action, or the deferral of additional drill pads beyond the single deferral described under the preferred alternative," the Interior Department said in a statement.

The government said it plans to make its final decision on the Willow project by next month, but environmental groups were already seething over an apparent about-face by President Joe Biden, who has continually vowed to protect the environment, reduce carbon emissions, and promote clean energy since he became president more than 24 months ago.

RELATED EPA proposes stronger air quality standards to fight pollution

The administration has made several previous attempts to curtail or eliminate oil and gas development on federal territory, but the sheer scope of this proposal -- which could potentially sully the biggest swath of pristine public land in the country -- has significantly raised the stakes.

The supplemental environmental impact statement released Wednesday by the Bureau of Land Management estimates the Willow project would create about 9.2 million metric tons of carbon dioxide per year, and threaten multiple freshwater sources, and thousands of migratory animals with miles of pipelines and gravel and ice roads.

Asked about the project during a Wednesday news briefing at the White House, press secretary Karine Jean-Pierre said the president remained committed to the environment but emphasized that Biden faced an insurmountable challenge.

Advertisement

"The president has done more than any other president on this front," she said, rejecting the emerging criticism from environmental advocates. "He continues to deliver on historic climate change action while carrying out the law and meeting our energy needs."

While the government owns the National Petroleum Reserve in Alaska, the land has been leased since 1999 by ConocoPhillips, which plans to spend up to $10 billion to get the Willow operation up and running -- a price tag larger than any other current oil project in the nation.

ConocoPhillips, which runs two other wells in the same region, initially wanted to break ground on more than 616 acres, but the government demanded the project be kept to about 550 acres in an effort to protect native species. Company executives have previously indicated that the smaller acreage was the bare-minimum required for the plan to be workable.

In a separate statement, the company said it would meet the government's demands once a final decision was made.

"The three core drill sites ... provide a viable path forward for development of our leasehold," the company said in a release.

The reserve is believed to hold one of the biggest mother lodes of crude in North America, with new drilling standing to produce as much as 614 million barrels of oil over the next three decades.

Advertisement

Latest Headlines

Polar vortex to bring record-challenging cold to Northeast
U.S. News // 21 minutes ago
Polar vortex to bring record-challenging cold to Northeast
A shift in the polar vortex will deliver some of the coldest air of the season so far to parts of the northeastern United States from Friday through Saturday, AccuWeather forecasters say.
Punxsutawney Phil sees shadow, declares 6 more weeks of winter
U.S. News // 39 minutes ago
Punxsutawney Phil sees shadow, declares 6 more weeks of winter
Groundhog Day: Legendary prognosticator Punxsutawney Phil emerged from his burrow Thursday morning and saw his shadow, which means that there will be six more weeks of winter. He's right only about 40% of the time.
No classified documents found in FBI search of Biden vacation home
U.S. News // 2 hours ago
No classified documents found in FBI search of Biden vacation home
Feb. 2 (UPI) -- The FBI found no classified documents following a search of President Joe Biden's vacation home in Rehoboth Beach, Del., on Wednesday.
Republican AGs warn Walgreens, CVS over mailing abortion pills
U.S. News // 8 hours ago
Republican AGs warn Walgreens, CVS over mailing abortion pills
Feb. 1 (UPI) -- Twenty Republican attorneys general are warning Walgreens and CVS that they will face consequences if the U.S. pharmacy giants distribute abortion pills by mail in their states, saying it is a violation of federal law de
U.S. blacklists Russian sanctions-evasion network
U.S. News // 10 hours ago
U.S. blacklists Russian sanctions-evasion network
Feb. 1 (UPI) -- The administration of President Joe Biden blacklisted 10 people and 12 companies on Wednesday as it tightens its financial grip on Russia over its war in Ukraine.
Red Dress Collection concert raises awareness about heart disease in women
U.S. News // 10 hours ago
Red Dress Collection concert raises awareness about heart disease in women
Feb. 1 (UPI) -- The American Heart Association held its "Go Red for Women" Red Dress Collection concert in New York City on Wednesday to raise awareness about heart disease, which is the number one killer of women.
Amazon faces more warehouse safety violations over worker injuries
U.S. News // 12 hours ago
Amazon faces more warehouse safety violations over worker injuries
Feb. 1 (UPI) -- Amazon is facing new safety citations for worker injuries and long hours at warehouses in Colorado, Idaho and New York, two weeks after the online retail giant was fined for violations at three other fulfillment centers.
Conagra recalls 2.5M pounds of canned meat, poultry
U.S. News // 12 hours ago
Conagra recalls 2.5M pounds of canned meat, poultry
Feb. 1 (UPI) -- Conagra Brands has initiated a recall of more than 2.5 million pounds of canned meat and poultry over faulty packaging that could cause contamination.
Texas executes cop killer amid fight over old lethal injection drugs
U.S. News // 1 day ago
Texas executes cop killer amid fight over old lethal injection drugs
Feb. 1 (UPI) -- On Wednesday evening, Texas plans to execute Wesley Ruiz despite the ongoing controversy surrounding the state's use of drugs long past their original expiration dates to kill prisoners.
Republicans attack 'Biden border crisis' at House Judiciary Committee hearing
U.S. News // 13 hours ago
Republicans attack 'Biden border crisis' at House Judiciary Committee hearing
WASHINGTON< Feb. 1 (UPI) -- At a House Judiciary Committee hearing Won "the Biden Border crisis," Republicans attack the Biden administration as soft on illegal immigration.
Advertisement

Trending Stories

Fed raises benchmark interest rate quarter of a point
Fed raises benchmark interest rate quarter of a point
California defies Western neighbors, submits separate Colorado River rescue plan
California defies Western neighbors, submits separate Colorado River rescue plan
Man dead, believed to have killed 2 while on the run from Oregon police
Man dead, believed to have killed 2 while on the run from Oregon police
Conagra recalls 2.5M pounds of canned meat, poultry
Conagra recalls 2.5M pounds of canned meat, poultry
U.S. combat command, allies intercept 3,000 assault rifles from Iran to Yemen
U.S. combat command, allies intercept 3,000 assault rifles from Iran to Yemen
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement