Trending
Advertisement
U.S. News
Feb. 1, 2023 / 1:22 PM

Federal funding supports carbon storage ambitions at Texas port

By Daniel J. Graeber
An oil producer, the U.S. Gulf of Mexico could play a role in the energy transition with the adoption of carbon capture adn storage technology. File Photo courtesy of BP
An oil producer, the U.S. Gulf of Mexico could play a role in the energy transition with the adoption of carbon capture adn storage technology. File Photo courtesy of BP

Feb. 1 (UPI) -- The operators of the Port of Corpus Christi said Wednesday they secured millions of dollars in federal funds to help support the development of carbon capture and storage technology.

The Texas port is among the busiest in the nation. Port authorities said Wednesday they secured $16.4 million in funding offered through the Department of Energy to support the development of CCS technology.

Advertisement

"The grants are designed to accelerate the development of a centralized solution to capture and manage CO2 emissions that otherwise would enter the atmosphere and contribute to global warming," the port authority said.

The Paris-based International Energy Agency estimates there are only around 30 or so commercial-scale carbon sequestration projects in operation. There could be as many as 200 in the works, but only around 10 of those have made the investment decisions necessary to proceed to development.

RELATED Norway to expand offshore carbon capture and storage footprint

Those new facilities may be necessary if there's any chance for a net-zero global economy by 2050, the IEA said.

A November reported emailed to UPI from consultant group Wood Mackenzie said the U.S. Gulf Coast was emerging as a CCS hub, with at least six new projects in the developmental or planning stage.

Advertisement

Two new facilities under consideration at the Port of Corpus Christi would store as much as 50 million tons of carbon dioxide, the loose equivalent of the amount emitted from a dozen coal-fired power plants each year, over a 30-year period.

RELATED Carbon capture could be climate change solution, or a waste of time

Charles W. Zahn, the chairman for the port authority, said federal support will help redefine the Gulf Coast as a waterway not just for vessel traffic, but for global environmental improvements.

"This funding represents a gateway to new jobs and new opportunities for our community in an entirely new sector of the clean energy economy," he said.

Chevron and 10 other companies have expressed interest in developing large-scale CCS technology in the Houston area.

RELATED British task force recommends fast-track carbon capture and storage

The Energy Department estimates the entire Gulf Coast region could store as much as 500 billion metric tons of CO2 using CCS, the equivalent of 130 years of industrial- and power-based emissions.

Captured CO2 can either be stored in underground geological formations or be sold to end-users, such as those working on beverage carbonation.

Latest Headlines

After Memphis weather delay, Tyre Nichols funeral begins
U.S. News // 54 minutes ago
After Memphis weather delay, Tyre Nichols funeral begins
Feb. 1 (UPI) -- The funeral service for Tyre Nichols is set to take place in Memphis. The Rev. Al Sharpton is delivering the eulogy for Nichols and Vice President Kamala Harris is in attendance
FTC fines GoodRx $1.5 million for sharing data
U.S. News // 6 minutes ago
FTC fines GoodRx $1.5 million for sharing data
Feb. 1 (UPI) -- The Federal Trade Commission proposed an order to come down on GoodRx for sharing customer health data for advertising purposes.
U.S. pipeline company Enterprise bolstered by acquisitions, higher volumes
U.S. News // 1 hour ago
U.S. pipeline company Enterprise bolstered by acquisitions, higher volumes
Feb. 1 (UPI) -- Houston-based Enterprise Products Partners added thousands of miles to its pipeline infrastructure last year.
FBI searches Biden's vacation home in Delaware for classified docs
U.S. News // 1 hour ago
FBI searches Biden's vacation home in Delaware for classified docs
Feb. 1 (UPI) -- FBI agents conducted a search of President Joe Biden's vacation home in Rehoboth, Del., in their ongoing investigation into classified documents, officials told some news outlets on Wednesday.
Fed expected to raise interest rates 0.25 point amid slowing inflation
U.S. News // 2 hours ago
Fed expected to raise interest rates 0.25 point amid slowing inflation
Feb. 1 (UPI) -- Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell is expected to announce a quarter point increase on the benchmark interest rate on Wednesday following the first policy meeting of the year for the U.S. Federal Reserve.
U.S. refinery slump leaves oil in storage
U.S. News // 2 hours ago
U.S. refinery slump leaves oil in storage
Feb. 1 (UPI) -- Refineries in the U.S. south were hobbled by a cold snap in December and inclement weather in Texas in late January.
ADP: Private sector added 106,000 jobs in January, down 55% from December
U.S. News // 3 hours ago
ADP: Private sector added 106,000 jobs in January, down 55% from December
Feb. 1 (UPI) -- U.S. employers added 55% fewer jobs last month than in December, according to the latest numbers out Wednesday from private payroll processor ADP.
California defies Western neighbors, submits separate Colorado River rescue plan
U.S. News // 5 hours ago
California defies Western neighbors, submits separate Colorado River rescue plan
Feb. 1 (UPI) -- California submitted its own plan to cut water usage from the Colorado River -- defying a proposed deal with the U.S. by six other Western states in a race to save one of the nation's most critical natural resources.
New York City measures 1st snowfall of the season
U.S. News // 5 hours ago
New York City measures 1st snowfall of the season
A storm system brought the season's first measurable snowfall to New York City early Wednesday, the latest since at least 1869.
Coast Guard rescues four from disabled boat off of Mississippi
U.S. News // 5 hours ago
Coast Guard rescues four from disabled boat off of Mississippi
Feb. 1 (UPI) -- The U.S. Coast Guard said on Tuesday it rescued four people on a disabled boat in the Gulfport Shipping Channel in Mississippi after they did not return as expected.
Advertisement

Trending Stories

Ukrainian military claims Russian forces faced heavy losses in Bakhmut
Ukrainian military claims Russian forces faced heavy losses in Bakhmut
Fed expected to raise interest rates 0.25 point amid slowing inflation
Fed expected to raise interest rates 0.25 point amid slowing inflation
Police: 'Extremely dangerous' man accused of attempted murder arrested in Oregon
Police: 'Extremely dangerous' man accused of attempted murder arrested in Oregon
New York City unveils its own 'Bean' sculpture
New York City unveils its own 'Bean' sculpture
Omaha police kill gunman firing an assault rifle in Target
Omaha police kill gunman firing an assault rifle in Target
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement