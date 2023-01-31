USCIS unveils redesigned green card, EAD

The redesigned green card and Employment Authorization Document will begin to be issued from Monday. Image Courtesy USCIS/ Twitter

Jan. 31 (UPI) -- The Biden administration has unveiled redesigned Permanent Resident Cards, also known as green cards, and Employment Authorization Documents that include improved security features. The U.S. Citizenship and Immigration Services began issuing the new cards on Monday, it said in a statement, saying the new designs include state-of-the-art technology with the aim of safeguarding national security and improving customer service. Advertisement

"The redesign further demonstrates USCIS' commitment to taking a proactive approach against the threat of secure document tampering, counterfeiting and fraud," USCIS Director Ur Jaddou said.

We have redesigned the Green Card and the Employment Authorization Document to maintain top security standards for the cards. (1/2) pic.twitter.com/2b2bqdnIB8— USCIS (@USCIS) January 30, 2023

The newly designed cards include holographic images on the front and back of the cards, a so-called layer-reveal feature with a partial window on the back photo box and improved detailed artwork that is integrated into tactile printing, it said.

"Consistent updates to secure documents, informed by our knowledge of the latest methods of bad actors and the innovation and ingenuity of our staff, ensure the continued integrity of secure documents issued by our agency," Jaddou said.

The USCIS said some cards issued after Monday may be of the older design as it will continue to use its existing stock until supplies are depleted.

Officials said that despite the roll out of the newly designed cards, those previously issued remain valid until their expiration date.

Holders of older valid Green Cards that lack an expiration date are also being encouraged to apply for a replacement to prevent fraud or tampering in the case that the card becomes lost of stolen, the USCIS said.

