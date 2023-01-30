Trending
Advertisement
U.S. News
Jan. 30, 2023 / 6:22 PM

Vice president praises community banks at small-business event

By Joe Fisher
1/5
Vice President Kamala Harris visits Panadería Artesanal, a Latina-owned bakery in Raleigh, N.C., as she touted small businesses on Monday. Photo by Cornell Watson/UPI
Vice President Kamala Harris visits Panadería Artesanal, a Latina-owned bakery in Raleigh, N.C., as she touted small businesses on Monday. Photo by Cornell Watson/UPI | License Photo

Jan. 30 (UPI) -- Vice President Kamala Harris heralded the work the Biden-Harris administration has done to support small businesses and boost the economy during an appearance in Raleigh, N.C., on Monday.

Harris urged that now is the time to start a small business because of Small Business Administration programs and the White House's investment in community banks.

Advertisement

The vice president said the Biden-Harris administration has put $12 billion in government funding into community banks, which she said "do some things better" than larger banks.

The event was held at Fletcher Auditorium at Duke Energy Center.

RELATED Proposed rule would expand birth control access under Affordable Care Act

"The work that we've been doing the last couple years is to maximize the capacity of that additional funding to increase access to capital," Harris said.

Harris said many of the small business owners she has met across the country have been told they are "unbankable" by a nationwide bank at some point. It was not until they went to a community bank that they were guided to loan options and educated on what is available to them, she said.

She continued, saying community banks are more attuned to the wants and needs of the communities they serve.

Advertisement

More small businesses have been started in the United States in the last two years than during any two-year period in U.S. history, Harris said.

About half of all employees are employed with a small business, Forbes reports. Eight-percent of small-business owners also are the only employees in their businesses.

About 75% of U.S. manufacturing is done by small businesses with 20 employees or less.

RELATED VP Harris visits Monterey Park; calls on Congress to act on gun violence

The heavy influx of infrastructure work that will be done with funding from Biden's infrastructure blueprint, the Bipartisan Infrastructure Law, will result in a wealth of opportunities for small businesses, Harris said, including electricians, engineers, and construction workers.

Harris said the administration will increase federal contracts by 50% for minority-owned businesses in the next four years and will remain focused on who is receiving federal contracts, which are lucrative opportunities for contractors and subcontractors.

"That's a lot of dough that goes into those contracts," she said.

Read More

USDA announces $2.7 billion for rural electric grids

Latest Headlines

Tesla driver charged with attempted murder after recent cliff plunge
U.S. News // 24 minutes ago
Tesla driver charged with attempted murder after recent cliff plunge
Jan. 30 (UPI) -- Prosecutors in Northern California have filed attempted murder charges against a Southern California doctor who investigators say drove his Tesla off a cliff with his family inside.
In Jerusalem, Blinken and Netanyahu vow to keep Iran from gaining nuclear weapons
U.S. News // 54 minutes ago
In Jerusalem, Blinken and Netanyahu vow to keep Iran from gaining nuclear weapons
Jan. 30 (UPI) -- Secretary of State Antony Blinken met with newly-elected Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu in Jerusalem Monday, where the two showed a united front in keeping Iran from obtaining nuclear weapons.
Court rejects Johnson & Johnson bankruptcy protection from talcum powder lawsuits
U.S. News // 2 hours ago
Court rejects Johnson & Johnson bankruptcy protection from talcum powder lawsuits
Jan. 30 (UPI) -- A federal appellate court Monday rejected a bankruptcy claim from Johnson & Johnson, which has attempted to protect itself from thousands of lawsuits related to claims its talcum-based powder causes cancer.
Proposed rule would expand birth control access under Affordable Care Act
U.S. News // 3 hours ago
Proposed rule would expand birth control access under Affordable Care Act
Jan. 30 (UPI) -- The U.S. Department of Health and Human Services proposed a new rule Monday that would reinforce access to birth control coverage under the Affordable Care Act.
Snowless in NYC: New record for late snow set after 154 years
U.S. News // 4 hours ago
Snowless in NYC: New record for late snow set after 154 years
Since records began in 1869, the latest first measurable snowfall in New York City was recorded on Jan. 29, 1973. But that changed on Sunday.
U.S. voters upset with their government, Gallup finds
U.S. News // 4 hours ago
U.S. voters upset with their government, Gallup finds
Jan. 30 (UPI) -- Frustration with the U.S. governments is apparent on both sides of the political spectrum, through Republicans are a bit more concerned than those who identified as Democrats to Gallup pollsters.
USDA announces $2.7 billion for rural electric grids
U.S. News // 5 hours ago
USDA announces $2.7 billion for rural electric grids
Jan. 30 (UPI) -- The Biden-Harris administration will invest $2.7 billion into rural electric cooperatives across the United States, the U.S. Department of Agriculture announced Monday.
Virginia school reopens after teacher shot by student
U.S. News // 5 hours ago
Virginia school reopens after teacher shot by student
Jan. 30 (UPI) -- Richneck Elementary School in Newport News, Va., is reopening Monday for the first time since a 6-year-old student there brought a gun to school and shot a teacher inside a classroom.
Sixth Memphis officer relieved of duty -- but not fired -- in Tyre Nichols case
U.S. News // 5 hours ago
Sixth Memphis officer relieved of duty -- but not fired -- in Tyre Nichols case
Jan. 30 (UPI) -- Memphis Police confirmed on Monday that it relieved a sixth officer of duty connected to a traffic stop that led to the death of motorist Tyre Nichols earlier this month.
Aerospace company Lockheed Martin confirms successful hypersonic missile test
U.S. News // 6 hours ago
Aerospace company Lockheed Martin confirms successful hypersonic missile test
Jan. 30 (UPI) -- Lockheed Martin and the U.S. military have successfully completed a Hypersonic Air-breathing Weapon Concept test flight, the Maryland-based aerospace firm confirmed Monday.
Advertisement

Trending Stories

Aerospace company Lockheed Martin confirms successful hypersonic missile test
Aerospace company Lockheed Martin confirms successful hypersonic missile test
Exxon planning largest hydrogen production facility in the world
Exxon planning largest hydrogen production facility in the world
U.S. champion skier Kyle Smaine killed in avalanche in Japan
U.S. champion skier Kyle Smaine killed in avalanche in Japan
Officials search for missing radioactive capsule in Western Australian
Officials search for missing radioactive capsule in Western Australian
Russia launches widespread attack on Ukraine, kills 3 in Kherson
Russia launches widespread attack on Ukraine, kills 3 in Kherson
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement