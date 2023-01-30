Trending
Advertisement
U.S. News
Jan. 30, 2023 / 8:45 PM

Trump files lawsuit against journalist Bob Woodward over 'Trump Tapes'

By Joe Fisher
1/3
Former President Donald Trump is suing famed investigative journalist Bob Woodward over audio recordings used in The Trump Tapes. Trump was interviewed by Woodward 19 times for Woodward's 2020 book Rage. File Photo by John Angelillo/UPI
Former President Donald Trump is suing famed investigative journalist Bob Woodward over audio recordings used in The Trump Tapes. Trump was interviewed by Woodward 19 times for Woodward's 2020 book Rage. File Photo by John Angelillo/UPI | License Photo

Jan. 30 (UPI) -- Former President Donald Trump is suing famed investigative journalist Bob Woodward over audio recordings used in The Trump Tapes.

In 2019 and 2020, the then-president agreed to let Woodward record a series of interviews, but Trump contends that he did not agree to Woodward using those recordings in his 2022 audiobook.

Advertisement

Woodward, publishing company Simon & Schuster and its parent company Paramount Global are being sued for $49 million.

"When it came to treating President Trump fairly, Mr. Woodward talked the talk, but he failed to walk the walk," the lawsuit reads.

RELATED Woodward book: Trump deliberately downplayed COVID-19

"This case centers on Mr. Woodward's systematic usurpation, manipulation, and exploitation of audio of President Trump gathered in connection with a series of interviews conducted by Mr. Woodward."

Trump's legal team argues that the former president's copyright interests are being infringed upon by the audio content of those interviews being used for financial gain "without any accounting or recompense for him."

Trump claims he attempted to confront Woodward, Simon & Schuster and Paramount about the issue before pursuing legal action.

RELATED Donald Trump withdraws second lawsuit against New York state attorney general

The lawsuit was filed in the U.S. District Court for the Northern District of Florida, Pensacola Division.

Advertisement

The filing goes on to tout Trump's personal and professional familiarity with the book publishing industry, citing several books he has had published such as Trump: The Art of the Deal.

"As a published author with a publishing contract for future books with Winning Team Publishing, President Trump has the clear right and capability to publish his own words and his own voice," the filing said.

RELATED Donald Trump withdraws lawsuit against New York attorney general

Altogether, Trump was interviewed by Woodward 19 times for Woodward's 2020 book Rage, including interviews at the White House and Trump's Mar-a-Lago residence in Palm Beach, Fla.

Trump's team suggests that Rage failed to reach the acclaim of Woodward's previous work Fear, which led to the decision to release The Trump Tapes. They also suggest that the audio was edited together in a way that is not representative of the full context of the conversations.

"Faced with the reality that Rage was a complete and total failure, Woodward decided to exploit, usurp, and capitalize upon President Trump's voice by releasing the Interview Sound Recordings of their interviews with President Trump in the form of an audiobook," the lawsuit said.

The lawsuit also cites several third-party audiobook distributors that list Trump as an author on The Trump Tapes.

Advertisement

Latest Headlines

President Biden proclaims Baltimore rail tunnel project a 'game changer'
U.S. News // 8 hours ago
President Biden proclaims Baltimore rail tunnel project a 'game changer'
Jan. 30 (UPI) -- President Joe Biden spoke the launch of a project in Maryland which will help ease one of the largest rail bottlenecks in the northeast corridor.
U.S. braces for winter storm across country, leaving ice and flooding
U.S. News // 9 hours ago
U.S. braces for winter storm across country, leaving ice and flooding
Jan. 30 (UPI) -- From the Rocky Mountains to the East Coast, the United States will be hit with a wintery storm system that could usher in flooding in the South and snow in the North.
United Airlines technicians ratify new contract
U.S. News // 1 hour ago
United Airlines technicians ratify new contract
Jan. 30 (UPI) -- United Airlines technicians have agreed to a new contract that includes additional pay and job protections for more than 8,200 workers.
Tesla driver charged with attempted murder after recent cliff plunge
U.S. News // 1 hour ago
Tesla driver charged with attempted murder after recent cliff plunge
Jan. 30 (UPI) -- Prosecutors in Northern California have filed attempted murder charges against a Southern California doctor who investigators say drove his Tesla off a cliff with his family inside.
In Jerusalem, Blinken and Netanyahu vow to keep Iran from gaining nuclear weapons
U.S. News // 2 hours ago
In Jerusalem, Blinken and Netanyahu vow to keep Iran from gaining nuclear weapons
Jan. 30 (UPI) -- Secretary of State Antony Blinken met with newly-elected Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu in Jerusalem Monday, where the two showed a united front in keeping Iran from obtaining nuclear weapons.
Vice president praises community banks at small-business event
U.S. News // 2 hours ago
Vice president praises community banks at small-business event
Jan. 30 (UPI) -- Vice President Kamala Harris heralded the work the Biden-Harris administration has done to support small businesses and boost the economy during an appearance in Raleigh, N.C., on Monday.
Court rejects Johnson & Johnson bankruptcy protection from talcum powder lawsuits
U.S. News // 4 hours ago
Court rejects Johnson & Johnson bankruptcy protection from talcum powder lawsuits
Jan. 30 (UPI) -- A federal appellate court Monday rejected a bankruptcy claim from Johnson & Johnson, which has attempted to protect itself from thousands of lawsuits related to claims its talcum-based powder causes cancer.
Proposed rule would expand birth control access under Affordable Care Act
U.S. News // 5 hours ago
Proposed rule would expand birth control access under Affordable Care Act
Jan. 30 (UPI) -- The U.S. Department of Health and Human Services proposed a new rule Monday that would reinforce access to birth control coverage under the Affordable Care Act.
Snowless in NYC: New record for late snow set after 154 years
U.S. News // 5 hours ago
Snowless in NYC: New record for late snow set after 154 years
Since records began in 1869, the latest first measurable snowfall in New York City was recorded on Jan. 29, 1973. But that changed on Sunday.
U.S. voters upset with their government, Gallup finds
U.S. News // 6 hours ago
U.S. voters upset with their government, Gallup finds
Jan. 30 (UPI) -- Frustration with the U.S. governments is apparent on both sides of the political spectrum, through Republicans are a bit more concerned than those who identified as Democrats to Gallup pollsters.
Advertisement

Trending Stories

Aerospace company Lockheed Martin confirms successful hypersonic missile test
Aerospace company Lockheed Martin confirms successful hypersonic missile test
Exxon planning largest hydrogen production facility in the world
Exxon planning largest hydrogen production facility in the world
U.S. champion skier Kyle Smaine killed in avalanche in Japan
U.S. champion skier Kyle Smaine killed in avalanche in Japan
Russia launches widespread attack on Ukraine, kills 3 in Kherson
Russia launches widespread attack on Ukraine, kills 3 in Kherson
Officials search for missing radioactive capsule in Western Australian
Officials search for missing radioactive capsule in Western Australian
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement