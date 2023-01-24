Donald Trump withdraws second lawsuit against New York state attorney general

1/4

Former president Donald Trump voluntarily withdrew a lawsuit Tuesday against New York Attorney General Letitia James, in what his lawyers called a "strategic decision." File Photo by Gary I Rothstein / UPI | License Photo

Jan. 24 (UPI) -- Former president Donald Trump voluntarily withdrew a lawsuit Tuesday against New York Attorney General Letitia James. "I am pleased that Donald Trump has withdrawn both of his pending actions against my office," James confirmed on Twitter. Advertisement

"As we have shown all along, we have a legitimate legal case against him and his organization, and we cannot be bullied or dissuaded from pursuing it."

I am pleased that Donald Trump has withdrawn both of his pending actions against my office. As we have shown all along, we have a legitimate legal case against him and his organization, and we cannot be bullied or dissuaded from pursuing it.— NY AG James (@NewYorkStateAG) January 24, 2023

The news came four days after Trump voluntarily withdrew a separate lawsuit against James.

"Here, sophisticated defense counsel should have known better," Federal Judge Arthur Engoron wrote in his decision.

RELATED Donald Trump withdraws lawsuit against New York attorney general

A day before that, Trump and his lawyers were fined and criticized by Federal Judge John Middlebrooks, who called the former president "a prolific and sophisticated litigant who is repeatedly using the courts to seek revenge on political adversaries."

Advertisement

At the time, the judge collectively fined Trump and lead attorney Alina Habba almost $1 million.

Habba on Tuesday, told CNN the Trump lawsuit was "voluntarily withdrawn for strategic purposes."

Trump filed the lawsuits in response to legal action taken by James.

In September, James sued the former president, three of his children and the Trump Organization, alleging an illegal scheme that amassed $250 million by fraudulently overvaluing assets.

That suit remains before the courts.