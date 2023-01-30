Trending
Advertisement
U.S. News
Jan. 30, 2023 / 12:54 PM

Aerospace company Lockheed Martin confirms successful hypersonic missile test

By Simon Druker
1/2
The recent test of the Hypersonic Air-breathing Weapon Concept recorded speeds faster than Mach 5 at an altitude above 60,000 feet for more than 300 nautical miles. It was launched mid-air from the wing of a U.S. Air Force B-52 strategic bomber. Illustration courtesy of Lockheed Martin
The recent test of the Hypersonic Air-breathing Weapon Concept recorded speeds faster than Mach 5 at an altitude above 60,000 feet for more than 300 nautical miles. It was launched mid-air from the wing of a U.S. Air Force B-52 strategic bomber. Illustration courtesy of Lockheed Martin

Jan. 30 (UPI) -- Lockheed Martin and the U.S. military have successfully completed a Hypersonic Air-breathing Weapon Concept test flight, the Maryland-based aerospace firm confirmed Monday.

The recent test of the hypersonic weapon doubled the amount of scramjet powered vehicle data, the company said in a statement. A scramjet is a supersonic-combustion ramjet engine, capable of reaching speeds up to Mach 15.

Advertisement

The HAWC program is being jointly developed by Lockheed Martin and Aerojet Rocketdyne on the private side, along with the U.S. military's Defense Advanced Research Projects Agency and Air Force Research Lab.

The military did not specify exactly when the test was conducted.

RELATED Russia launches widespread attack on Ukraine, kills 3 in Kherson

The missile recorded speeds faster than Mach 5, or 3,836.35 mph, at an altitude above 60,000 feet for more than 300 nautical miles. It was mounted to the wing of a U.S. Air Force B-52 strategic bomber and launched mid-air.

"This month's flight added an exclamation point to the most successful hypersonic air breathing flight test program in U.S. history," Air Force HAWC program deputy Walter Price said in a statement.

"The things we've learned from HAWC will certainly enhance future U.S. Air Force capabilities."

Advertisement

The system performed as expected.

"Affordability and reliability are essential as we work to develop operational hypersonic solutions," said John Clark, Lockheed Martin vice president and general manager of Skunkworks.

"Both of our HAWC flight tests launched from an operational aircraft and matched performance models and predictions to aid affordable, rapid development of future hypersonic weapons," Clark said.

RELATED Drone strikes hit ammunition factory in Isfahan, Iran state media reports

The successful test marks the final phase of the current program, although DARPA said it will continue testing the technology moving forward by building and flying more vehicles.

Read More

Turkey issues travel warning for U.S., Europe after protests

Latest Headlines

Treasury Department freezes assets of top Mexican fentanyl trafficker
U.S. News // 1 hour ago
Treasury Department freezes assets of top Mexican fentanyl trafficker
Jan. 30 (UPI) -- U.S. Treasury Department officials Monday imposed sanctions on the leader of a global Mexico-based fentanyl trafficking organization and two of his associates.
Ford slashes cost of EVs as it plans to boost production of Mustang Mach-E
U.S. News // 1 hour ago
Ford slashes cost of EVs as it plans to boost production of Mustang Mach-E
Jan. 30 (UPI) -- Ford announced Monday it is reducing the prices of electric vehicles to "remain competitive in the marketplace," following on the heels of price reductions by EV leader Tesla.
Biden to attend launch of Baltimore tunnel replacement project
U.S. News // 1 hour ago
Biden to attend launch of Baltimore tunnel replacement project
Jan. 30 (UPI) -- President Joe Biden will travel to Maryland for the launch of a project which will help ease one of the largest rail bottlenecks in the northeast corridor.
TravelCenters of America to install EV chargers
U.S. News // 1 hour ago
TravelCenters of America to install EV chargers
Jan. 30 (UPI) -- The amount of infrastructure needed to keep pace with the growing number of electric vehicles on the road is expanding.
U.S. braces for winter storm across country, leaving ice and flooding
U.S. News // 1 hour ago
U.S. braces for winter storm across country, leaving ice and flooding
Jan. 30 (UPI) -- From the Rocky Mountains to the East Coast, the United States will be hit with a wintery storm system that could usher in flooding in the South and snow in the North.
Exxon planning largest hydrogen production facility in the world
U.S. News // 2 hours ago
Exxon planning largest hydrogen production facility in the world
Jan. 30 (UPI) -- Exxon is planning to produce so-called blue hydrogen, which utilizes technology to capture any of the associated carbon emissions.
Congress to grill TikTok on list of concerns from spying to child safety
U.S. News // 2 hours ago
Congress to grill TikTok on list of concerns from spying to child safety
Jan. 30 (UPI) -- The CEO of TikTok will testify before Congress to address concerns surrounding the social media app's links to the Chinese Communist Party and its impact on children, the House Energy and Commerce Committee announced.
Stable retail gasoline prices might not last
U.S. News // 3 hours ago
Stable retail gasoline prices might not last
Jan. 30 (UPI) -- A busy period of refinery maintenance should support higher prices at the pump over the coming weeks and months.
Utah Gov. bans gender-affirming surgeries for minors
U.S. News // 19 hours ago
Utah Gov. bans gender-affirming surgeries for minors
Jan. 29 (UPI) -- Utah Gov. Spencer Cox signed a bill Saturday that bars minors from receiving gender-affirming treatments such as surgeries and hormone therapy.
Synagogue undamaged after Molotov cocktail hurled at temple in New Jersey
U.S. News // 20 hours ago
Synagogue undamaged after Molotov cocktail hurled at temple in New Jersey
Jan. 29 (UPI) -- A synagogue was left undamaged after a Molotov cocktail was thrown toward the temple in New Jersey on Sunday morning, police said.
Advertisement

Trending Stories

6 killed, more injured in New York bus crash
6 killed, more injured in New York bus crash
Attempted murder suspect on the run still using dating apps
Attempted murder suspect on the run still using dating apps
North Korea denies supplying Russia with weapons, issues veiled warning to U.S.
North Korea denies supplying Russia with weapons, issues veiled warning to U.S.
Turkey issues travel warning for U.S., Europe after protests
Turkey issues travel warning for U.S., Europe after protests
Jewish family sues NYC's Guggenheim Museum seeking return of Picasso painting
Jewish family sues NYC's Guggenheim Museum seeking return of Picasso painting
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement