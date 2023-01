A drone strike caused an explosion at an ammunition factory in Isfahan late Saturday night, Iranian state media reported early Sunday. Image courtesy of Google Maps

Jan. 28 (UPI) -- A drone strike caused an explosion at an ammunition factory in Isfahan late Saturday night, Iranian state media reported early Sunday. Eyewitnesses told the Iranian state news agency IRNA that the explosion was heard around 11:30 p.m. Saturday at a plant affiliated with Iranian Defense Ministry on Imam Khomeini Street in Isfahan. Advertisement

Mohammad Reza Jan-Nesari, the deputy governor of Isfahan province, announced Sunday that there were no casualties.

Iran's Defense Ministry said in a statement that the factory was "unsuccessfully attacked by small drones" but that Iranian defense systems had shot down at least one of the drones.

"Minor damage was done to the roof of the workshop, which, by God's grace, did not cause any disruption to the equipment and missions of the complex," the statement reads.

"The Ministry of Defense and Armed Forces assures the honorable nation of Islamic Iran that the actions of our centers to produce power, authority and security will continue with speed and seriousness, and these blind actions will not have an impact on the continuation of the country's progress."

There have been several explosions and fires recorded around Iranian military and nuclear facilities as the country has been engaged in a shadow war with Israel over the last few years.