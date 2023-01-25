As rents soar nationwide, White House unveils 'Renters Bill of Rights'

The White House has unveiled a "Renters Bill of Rights" to push lawmakers and the private sector to strengthen tenant protections and make rent more affordable. File Photo by Kevin Dietsch/UPI/ | License Photo

Jan. 25 (UPI) -- The White House has unveiled a "Renters Bill of Rights" to push lawmakers and the private sector to strengthen tenant protections and make rent more affordable. While the "Blueprint for a Renters Bill of Rights" released Wednesday is not a set of laws, it does offer tenants and landlords a set of recommendations "intended to support the development of policies and practices that promote fairness for Americans living in rental housing." And it comes at a time when rents are rising dramatically nationwide. Advertisement

The document, which was published by the White House Domestic Policy Council and the National Economic Council, argues that housing should be safe, decent and affordable. It argues that rental leases should be fair with defined terms and responsibilities. And it advises renters to know their rights in order to protect themselves from unlawful discrimination or eviction.

According to the White House, more than a third of the population in the United States -- 44 million households -- rent their homes. Since the pandemic and the expiration of the national eviction moratorium in August 2021, rental housing has become less affordable, and the administration argues landlords should be held accountable if they take advantage of market conditions for excessive financial gain.

The Federal Trade Commission and the Consumer Financial Protection Bureau plan to use the information from the document to examine unfair practices in the rental market. The agencies will analyze tenant background checks, the algorithms used to screen prospective renters and how income is used to make housing decisions.

A number of other agencies plan to adjust their policies based on the new guidelines, including the Federal Housing Finance Agency. FHFA announced it will examine the agency's proposed actions on renter protections and limits on rent increases.

The Justice Department will offer a workshop about anti-competitive information sharing, including in rental markets.

And the Department of Housing and Urban Development is considering new rules to require public housing authorities and owners of project-based rental assistance properties to provide at least 30 days notice before terminating a lease due to nonpayment of rent.

In announcing the new guidelines, the Biden administration promised to hold quarterly meetings with tenants and tenant advocates to give them a voice in future policies. The administration also announced the Resident-Centered Housing Challenge, to encourage housing providers to set their own policies that will improve the quality of life for their renters.

