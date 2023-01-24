Trending
Advertisement
U.S. News
Jan. 24, 2023 / 12:36 PM

U.S. Treasury sanctions Lebanese firm over Hezbollah ties

By Simon Druker
The U.S. Treasury on Tuesday imposed new sanctions on several people and financial entities it believes are supporting the terrorist organization Hezbollah, which is based in Lebanon (pictured) and has been under American sanctions for years. File Photo by Norbert Schiller/UPI
The U.S. Treasury on Tuesday imposed new sanctions on several people and financial entities it believes are supporting the terrorist organization Hezbollah, which is based in Lebanon (pictured) and has been under American sanctions for years. File Photo by Norbert Schiller/UPI | License Photo

Jan. 24 (UPI) -- The U.S. Treasury on Tuesday imposed new sanctions on several people and financial entities it believes are supporting the terrorist organization Hezbollah.

The Treasury's Office of Foreign Assets Control applied the sanctions to Lebanese money lender Hassan Moukalled and his business, CTEX Exchange.

Advertisement

Lebanon-based Hezbollah is already on the agency's list of sanctioned entities, and the Treasury accused both Moukalled and CTEX of facilitating the terrorist group's financial transactions.

"As corruption undermines economic growth and the ability of individuals to provide for their families, the United States is committed to holding accountable those who exploit their privileged positions for personal gain," Under Secretary of the Treasury for Terrorism and Financial Intelligence Brian E. Nelson said in a statement.

RELATED U.S., western nations sanction Iran over its violent protest crackdown

"Today, the Treasury Department is taking action against a corrupt money exchanger, whose financial engineering actively supports and enables Hezbollah and its interests at the expense of the Lebanese people and economy."

CTEX was granted a license midway through 2021, giving it permission to transfer money within Lebanon and abroad. Within a year, "CTEX was also providing U.S. dollars to Hezbollah institutions and recruiting money changers loyal to Hezbollah," the government said Tuesday.

Advertisement

The Treasury Department believes Moukalled pounced on an opportunity to exploit a Lebanese economy, already in the depths of financial ruin.

RELATED White House: Raising U.S. debt ceiling 'not negotiable'

In addition to Moukalled himself and the business, his sons Rayyan Moukalled and Rani Moukalled have also been sanctioned.

Both are accused of having "materially assisted, sponsored, or provided financial, material, or technological support for, or goods or services to or in support" of their father, enabling Hezbollah's day-to-day activities.

Anyone doing business with Moukalled, his two sons or CTEX is subject to secondary sanctions.

RELATED U.S. to designate Wagner mercenary group as 'transnational criminal organization'

Specifically, the OFAC is blocking or seizing all property and interests of property located in or controlled by the United States. Anyone under U.S. jurisdictions is prohibited from doing business with the sanctioned entities.

Tuesday's news is the latest round of sanctions against Iranian-backed Hezbollah.

In December, the federal government instituted financial sanctions against Adel Mohamad Mansour, the 56-year-old head of Al-Qard al-Hassan. The Hezbollah-run financial institution the United States was itself designated in 2007

Latest Headlines

Reports: Classified docs found at former VP Mike Pence's Indiana home
U.S. News // 7 minutes ago
Reports: Classified docs found at former VP Mike Pence's Indiana home
Jan. 24 (UPI) -- Sources told several news outlets on Tuesday that classified documents have been found inside the home of former Vice President Mike Pence over the weekend as a probe over such documents appears to be widening.
Walmart to raise minimum wage for store employees to $14 an hour
U.S. News // 35 minutes ago
Walmart to raise minimum wage for store employees to $14 an hour
Jan. 24 (UPI) -- Retail giant Walmart will raise the minimum wage for its employees to $14 an hour, according to CEO John Furner in a memo posted to the company's website Tuesday.
Rystad Energy sees Deep South shale region as U.S. natural gas standout
U.S. News // 49 minutes ago
Rystad Energy sees Deep South shale region as U.S. natural gas standout
Jan. 24 (UPI) -- A shale reserve straddling the border of Louisiana and Texas is expected to account for the bulk of an expected 7% increase in U.S. natural gas production, Norwegian energy research firm Rystad Energy said Tuesday.
Police say gunman is on the loose after 3 killed in Washington state
U.S. News // 57 minutes ago
Police say gunman is on the loose after 3 killed in Washington state
Jan. 24 (UPI) -- Three people are dead and police are searching for the gunman after a shooting at a convenience store early Tuesday morning in Yakima, Wash.
Doomsday clock moves to 90 seconds before midnight
U.S. News // 59 minutes ago
Doomsday clock moves to 90 seconds before midnight
Jan. 24 (UPI) -- The hands on the "Doomsday Clock" by the Science and Security Board of the Bulletin of the Atomic Scientists was moved forward 10 seconds because of Russia's continued invasion of Ukraine to 90 seconds before midnight.
U.S. Postal Service dedicates soccer stamp for SheBelieves Cup
U.S. News // 1 hour ago
U.S. Postal Service dedicates soccer stamp for SheBelieves Cup
Jan. 24 (UPI) -- The U.S. Postal Service will dedicate a commemorative women's soccer forever stamp ahead of the 2023 SheBelieves Cup, the agency announced.
GE bruised, but upbeat amid a reconfiguration
U.S. News // 1 hour ago
GE bruised, but upbeat amid a reconfiguration
Jan. 24 (UPI) -- With a diverse set of offshoots, General Electric said Tuesday it was anticipating strong cash flow for 2023, but its renewable energy business proved to be a governor on broad-based momentum.
Amazon launches $5 monthly prescription drug plan for Prime members
U.S. News // 1 hour ago
Amazon launches $5 monthly prescription drug plan for Prime members
Jan. 24 (UPI) -- Amazon on Tuesday introduced a new add-on to its Prime subscription allowing users to pay a flat rate for prescription drugs.
Police charge 18-year-old alleged gang member with Des Moines school shooting
U.S. News // 2 hours ago
Police charge 18-year-old alleged gang member with Des Moines school shooting
Jan. 24 (UPI) -- Des Moines Police charged an 18-year-old male in what they believe was a targeted shooting at a charter school that killed two students and seriously injured a staff member.
Ticketmaster hearing: Executive says cyberattack caused Taylor Swift ticket fiasco
U.S. News // 2 hours ago
Ticketmaster hearing: Executive says cyberattack caused Taylor Swift ticket fiasco
Jan. 24 (UPI) -- Ticketmaster was hit by a cyberattack in November, contributing to website outages and long waits for tickets to Taylor Swift's "Eras" tour, Live Nation CFO Joe Berchtold has told a Senate hearing Tuesday.
Advertisement

Trending Stories

Pelosi desk-sitter Richard Barnett found guilty on eight counts in Jan. 6 attack
Pelosi desk-sitter Richard Barnett found guilty on eight counts in Jan. 6 attack
U.S. House calls for North Korea to return captured USS Pueblo
U.S. House calls for North Korea to return captured USS Pueblo
Credit Karma to pay $3M for misleading consumers, feds say
Credit Karma to pay $3M for misleading consumers, feds say
7 dead in mass shooting in California's Half Moon Bay; suspect in custody
7 dead in mass shooting in California's Half Moon Bay; suspect in custody
Resignations rock Ukraine government amid corruption crackdown
Resignations rock Ukraine government amid corruption crackdown
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement