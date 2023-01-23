Trending
Advertisement
U.S. News
Jan. 23, 2023 / 10:07 PM / Updated at 12:51 AM

7 dead in mass shooting in California's Half Moon Bay; suspect in custody

By Sheri Walsh
Seven people were shot to death Monday and one person was critically injured in California’s Half Moon Bay, according to the San Mateo County Sheriff’s Office which apprehended a suspect two hours after the shootings. Photo courtesy of KGO-TV
Seven people were shot to death Monday and one person was critically injured in California’s Half Moon Bay, according to the San Mateo County Sheriff’s Office which apprehended a suspect two hours after the shootings. Photo courtesy of KGO-TV

Jan. 23 (UPI) -- Seven people were shot to death Monday and one person was critically injured in California's Half Moon Bay, according to the San Mateo County Sheriff's Office which apprehended a suspect two hours after the shootings.

The victims were found at two separate locations along Highway 92 in Half Moon Bay, which is about 28 miles south of San Francisco near the coast.

Advertisement

The shooting was reported around 2:20 p.m. local time at Mountain Mushroom Farm on San Mateo Road. More victims were found near a trucking facility about two miles away, according to San Mateo County Sheriff Christina Corpus.

"The Sheriff's Office is responding to a shooting incident with multiple victims in the area of Hwy 92 and the HMB city limits," the Sheriff's Office tweeted Monday afternoon, adding that Hwy 92 had been shut down for the investigation.

The tweet was followed by another an hour later with an update saying the suspect was in custody. "There is no ongoing threat to the community at this time," the Sheriff's Office said.

The suspect has been identified as 67-year-old Chunli Zhao. He was taken into custody after the shootings and was believed to have acted alone, according to Corpus who said there is no known motive at this time.

RELATED Two Monterey Park mass shooting victims identified as death toll rises to 11

"This is a devastating tragedy for this community and the families touched by this unspeakable act of violence," Corpus said Monday during a news conference.

A member of the local agricultural community in the area was at the Half Moon Bay sheriff's substation for a news conference when the suspect was apprehended.

"I was surprised to see the suspect here and of course hopeful that he came to turn himself in," Kati McHugh told KGO-TV.

Advertisement

"He was quiet," McHugh said when asked about the suspect. "He didn't react much when he was taken down and it all happened pretty calmly."

Monday's deadly shooting in California's Half Moon Bay follows Saturday's mass shooting in Monterey Park that killed 11 people.

"We are sickened by today's tragedy in Half Moon Bay. The scourge of gun violence has sadly hit home. We have not even had time to grieve for those lost in the terrible shooting in Monterey Park," president of the San Mateo County Board of Supervisors Dave Pine said in a statement.

California Gov. Gavin Newsom, who visited victims Monday following the mass shooting in Monterey Park, also expressed his shock.

"At the hospital meeting with victims of a mass shooting when I get pulled away to be briefed about another shooting. This time in Half Moon Bay," Newsom tweeted. "Tragedy upon tragedy."

Advertisement

Read More

Shooting at Des Moines charter school kills 2 students 6 arrested in Atlanta amid protests over police training center plans, activist's fatal shooting

Latest Headlines

Credit Karma to pay $3M for misleading consumers, feds say
U.S. News // 1 hour ago
Credit Karma to pay $3M for misleading consumers, feds say
Jan. 23 (UPI) -- The Federal Trade Commission has finalized its order, forcing Credit Karma to pay prospective customers $3 million for tricking them into applying for "pre-approved" credit card offers.
U.S. to pay dairy farmers $100M to offset new challenges
U.S. News // 2 hours ago
U.S. to pay dairy farmers $100M to offset new challenges
Jan. 23 (UPI) -- U.S. dairy farmers will get a second round of payments, worth nearly $100 million, to help offset losses from drought, supply chain issues and the COVID-19 pandemic.
More than 1 ton of cocaine seized in Puerto Rico
U.S. News // 2 hours ago
More than 1 ton of cocaine seized in Puerto Rico
Jan. 23 (UPI) -- Federal agents seized a cocaine shipment in excess of one ton aboard a ship on its way to Humacao, Puerto Rico.
Some environmentalists criticize capture, relocation of Mexican gray wolf
U.S. News // 4 hours ago
Some environmentalists criticize capture, relocation of Mexican gray wolf
Jan. 23 (UPI) -- In a move criticized by some environmentalists, a Mexican gray wolf was captured outside of New Mexico territory that had been set aside for the endangered species' recovery and now will be relocated, the U.S. Fish and W
Bulgarian man used 'child modeling' to distribute porn, U.S. Justice Department says
U.S. News // 5 hours ago
Bulgarian man used 'child modeling' to distribute porn, U.S. Justice Department says
Jan. 23 (UPI) -- A Bulgarian national used child modeling to disguise an operation to advertise and distribute child pornography, the Justice Department alleges.
FTC orders HomeAdvisor to pay $7.2M for deceiving gig workers
U.S. News // 6 hours ago
FTC orders HomeAdvisor to pay $7.2M for deceiving gig workers
Jan. 23 (UPI) -- HomeAdvisor has been ordered to pay up to $7.2 million for using deceptive tactics to lure gig workers, according to the Federal Trade Commission.
Survey of business leaders shows high expectation of recession this year
U.S. News // 6 hours ago
Survey of business leaders shows high expectation of recession this year
Jan. 23 (UPI) -- Most economists and business leaders still expect a recession in the United States in 2023, according to a survey by the National Association of Business Economics.
Pelosi desk-sitter is 'everyone's crazy redneck uncle,' lawyer says
U.S. News // 4 days ago
Pelosi desk-sitter is 'everyone's crazy redneck uncle,' lawyer says
WASHINGTON, Jan. 19 (UPI) -- Lawyers for Richard Barnett argued Wednesday that the Jan. 6 defendant did not disrupt Congress on the day of the insurrection.
Pelosi desk-sitter Richard Barnett found guilty on eight counts in Jan. 6 attack
U.S. News // 12 hours ago
Pelosi desk-sitter Richard Barnett found guilty on eight counts in Jan. 6 attack
WASHINGTON, Jan. 23 (UPI) -- The man photographed with his feet on a desk in Nancy Pelosi's office on Jan. 6 was found guilty on all eight counts for his role in the attack on the U.S. Capitol.
Shooting at Des Moines charter school kills 2 students
U.S. News // 7 hours ago
Shooting at Des Moines charter school kills 2 students
Jan. 23 (UPI) -- Two students are dead and another person is in serious condition following a targeted shooting at a charter school in Des Moines, Iowa, on Monday.
Advertisement

Trending Stories

Pelosi desk-sitter Richard Barnett found guilty on eight counts in Jan. 6 attack
Pelosi desk-sitter Richard Barnett found guilty on eight counts in Jan. 6 attack
Poland PM says he will send Leopard 2 tanks to Ukraine without German approval
Poland PM says he will send Leopard 2 tanks to Ukraine without German approval
Shooting at Des Moines charter school kills 2 students
Shooting at Des Moines charter school kills 2 students
U.S. poised to switch COVID-19 prevention strategy to annual vaccine
U.S. poised to switch COVID-19 prevention strategy to annual vaccine
Russia, Estonia boot ambassadors in diplomatic squabble over Ukraine
Russia, Estonia boot ambassadors in diplomatic squabble over Ukraine
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement