Jan. 23, 2023 / 10:07 PM

7 killed in mass shooting in California's Half Moon Bay; suspect in custody

By Sheri Walsh
Seven people were shot to death Monday in California’s Half Moon Bay, southwest of San Francisco, according to the San Mateo County Sheriff’s Office which apprehended a suspect shortly after the victims were found. Photo courtesy of KGO-TV
Jan. 23 (UPI) -- Seven people were shot to death Monday in California's Half Moon Bay, southwest of San Francisco, according to the San Mateo County Sheriff's Office which apprehended a suspect shortly after the victims were found.

The victims were found at two separate locations along Highway 92 in Half Moon Bay, which is about 28 miles south of San Francisco near the coast.

The shooting was reported around 2:20 p.m. local time at Mountain Mushroom Farm on San Mateo Road.

"The Sheriff's Office is responding to a shooting incident with multiple victims in the area of Hwy 92 and the HMB city limits," the Sheriff's Office tweeted Monday afternoon, adding that Hwy 92 had been shut down for the investigation.

The tweet was followed by another an hour later with an update saying the suspect was in custody. "There is no ongoing threat to the community at this time," the Sheriff's Office said.

A member of the local agricultural community in the area was at the Half Moon Bay sheriff's substation for a news conference when the suspect was taken into custody.

"I was surprised to see the suspect here and of course hopeful that he came to turn himself in," Kati McHugh told KGO-TV.

"He was quiet," McHugh said when asked about the suspect. "He didn't react much when he was taken down and it all happened pretty calmly."

Monday's deadly shooting in California's Half Moon Bay follows Saturday's mass shooting in Monterey Park that left 11 people dead.

"We are sickened by today's tragedy in Half Moon Bay. The scourge of gun violence has sadly hit home. We have not even had time to grieve for those lost in the terrible shooting in Monterey Park," president of the San Mateo County Board of Supervisors Dave Pine said in a statement.

"Gun violence must stop. The state of California has among the strictest gun laws in the United States, which we have strengthened through local action here, but more must be done," Pine added. "The status quo cannot be tolerated."

