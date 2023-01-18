Trending
U.S. News
Jan. 18, 2023 / 7:00 PM

Attorney for Derek Chauvin wants his client's murder convictions tossed

By Joe Fisher
1/3
Derek Chauvin’s attorney asked that his three murder convictions in the 2020 killing of George Floyd be thrown out. File Photo courtesy Ramsey County Sheriff's Office/UPI
Derek Chauvin’s attorney asked that his three murder convictions in the 2020 killing of George Floyd be thrown out. File Photo courtesy Ramsey County Sheriff's Office/UPI | License Photo

Jan. 18 (UPI) -- Derek Chauvin's attorney asked Wednesday that his client's three murder convictions in the 2020 killing of George Floyd be thrown out.

William Mohrman told the Minnesota Court of Appeals that Chauvin did not receive a fair trial because the publicity surrounding the case affected its outcome. The attorney said Chauvin should receive a new trial, the Star Tribune reported.

"Our primary argument here is that this case could not be tried in Minneapolis because of the pretrial publicity which was pervasive ... and also just the physical pressure on the courthouse," Mohrman said.

Chauvin was convicted by a jury of second- and third-degree murder and second-degree manslaughter in August 2021.

Last July, the 46-year-old ex-police officer was sentenced to 21 years in prison with time served.

"In no uncertain terms, George Floyd should be alive today," said Assistant Attorney General Kristen Clarke for the Justice Department's Civil Rights Division. "Defendant Chauvin's use of excessive force and his failure to provide medical care resulted in Mr. Floyd's senseless murder."

In response to Mohrman's assertion that Chauvin's trial was unfair, acting U.S. Solicitor General Neal Katyal said the trial was transparent, calling it "one of the most transparent and thorough ... in our nation's history," according to NPR.

The court of appeals' three-member panel will gave Chauvin's attorney and the state an opportunity to make their case for and against a reversal of the conviction. The panel will levy an opinion in 90 days.

