Former Minneapolis officer to be sentenced in George Floyd's death

By pleading guilty, former Minneapolis police officer Thomas Lane avoided the more serious charge of aiding and abetting second-degree murder in the death of George Floyd on May 25, 2020. File Photo courtesy of the Hennepin County Sheriff's Office

Sept. 21 (UPI) -- A former Minneapolis officer who pleaded guilty to his role in the police killing of George Floyd in 2020 will be sentenced Wednesday in state court. Thomas Lane is already serving a 30-month sentence in federal prison in Colorado after he was convicted in July of violating Floyd's civil rights. Advertisement

In May, he pleaded guilty to a state charge of aiding and abetting second-degree manslaughter in Floyd's death.

Lane's attorneys and prosecutors have reportedly settled on a sentence of three years that would be served concurrently with his federal time.

Lane was expected to learn his fate by live video from the low-security federal lockup in Littleton, Colo.

Floyd, who was Black, was suspected of passing a counterfeit bill at a convenience store on Memorial Day 2020 and died after Minneapolis officer Derek Chauvin, who is White, knelt on his neck for more than 9 minutes as Floyd pleaded "I can't breathe."

Bystanders filmed the incident, in which Lane also held Floyd down by his legs while other officers stood watch over a disapproving crowd.

Floyd's killing galvanized the Black Lives Matter movement and sparked fierce protests around the country that toppled numerous Civil War relics, Confederate statues and other monuments to slavery.

In July 2021, Chauvin was sentenced to more than 20 years after a jury convicted him of murder and manslaughter, and he later pleaded guilty to a federal charge of violating Floyd's civil rights.

Two other ex-Minneapolis officers, Tou Thao and J. Alexander Kueng, were both sentenced to a minimum of three years in prison following their federal civil rights convictions in July. Both men are also set to appear in state court in October on the same aiding and abetting charges that Lane faced.

By pleading guilty, Lane avoided a more serious count of aiding and abetting second-degree murder.

