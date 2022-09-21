Trending
Advertisement
U.S. News
Sept. 21, 2022 / 9:24 AM

Former Minneapolis officer to be sentenced in George Floyd's death

Thomas Lane is already serving a 30-month federal sentence for violating Floyd's civil rights

By A.L. Lee
1/5
By pleading guilty, former Minneapolis police officer Thomas Lane avoided the more serious charge of aiding and abetting second-degree murder in the death of George Floyd on May 25, 2020. File Photo courtesy of the Hennepin County Sheriff's Office
By pleading guilty, former Minneapolis police officer Thomas Lane avoided the more serious charge of aiding and abetting second-degree murder in the death of George Floyd on May 25, 2020. File Photo courtesy of the Hennepin County Sheriff's Office

Sept. 21 (UPI) -- A former Minneapolis officer who pleaded guilty to his role in the police killing of George Floyd in 2020 will be sentenced Wednesday in state court.

Thomas Lane is already serving a 30-month sentence in federal prison in Colorado after he was convicted in July of violating Floyd's civil rights.

Advertisement

In May, he pleaded guilty to a state charge of aiding and abetting second-degree manslaughter in Floyd's death.

Lane's attorneys and prosecutors have reportedly settled on a sentence of three years that would be served concurrently with his federal time.

RELATED Thomas Lane to serve federal sentence in Colorado

Lane was expected to learn his fate by live video from the low-security federal lockup in Littleton, Colo.

Floyd, who was Black, was suspected of passing a counterfeit bill at a convenience store on Memorial Day 2020 and died after Minneapolis officer Derek Chauvin, who is White, knelt on his neck for more than 9 minutes as Floyd pleaded "I can't breathe."

Bystanders filmed the incident, in which Lane also held Floyd down by his legs while other officers stood watch over a disapproving crowd.

RELATED Two former cops reject plea deal in George Floyd case

Floyd's killing galvanized the Black Lives Matter movement and sparked fierce protests around the country that toppled numerous Civil War relics, Confederate statues and other monuments to slavery.

Advertisement

In July 2021, Chauvin was sentenced to more than 20 years after a jury convicted him of murder and manslaughter, and he later pleaded guilty to a federal charge of violating Floyd's civil rights.

Two other ex-Minneapolis officers, Tou Thao and J. Alexander Kueng, were both sentenced to a minimum of three years in prison following their federal civil rights convictions in July. Both men are also set to appear in state court in October on the same aiding and abetting charges that Lane faced.

RELATED Two former Minneapolis cops sentenced for violating George Floyd's civil rights

By pleading guilty, Lane avoided a more serious count of aiding and abetting second-degree murder.

RELATED Federal judge sentences Thomas Lane to 30 months in George Floyd case

RELATED Derek Chauvin sentenced to 20 years on federal charges

Latest Headlines

Biden to condemn Russia for 'naked aggression' in speech at U.N. General Assembly
U.S. News // 2 hours ago
Biden to condemn Russia for 'naked aggression' in speech at U.N. General Assembly
Sept. 21 (UPI) -- U.S. President Joe Biden will make his address at the United Nations General Assembly on Wednesday, and is expected to call for unified support for Ukraine and denounce ongoing Russian efforts to destabilize the region.
Migrants flown to Martha's Vineyard sue Florida for violating their rights
U.S. News // 5 hours ago
Migrants flown to Martha's Vineyard sue Florida for violating their rights
Sept. 21 (UPI) -- Lawyers representing migrants flown last week from Texas to Martha's Vineyard have filed a class action lawsuit against Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis and his administration.
Student debt forgiveness could benefit 40M borrowers across U.S.
U.S. News // 11 hours ago
Student debt forgiveness could benefit 40M borrowers across U.S.
Sept. 20 (UPI) -- The Biden administration has released new state-by-state data showing approximately 40 million federal student loan borrowers will benefit under the president's student loan forgiveness initiative.
Harris urges students to vote in midterms on National Voter Registration Day
U.S. News // 13 hours ago
Harris urges students to vote in midterms on National Voter Registration Day
Sept. 20 (UPI) -- Vice President Kamala Harris urged students at two historically black colleges in South Carolina to register to vote in the midterm elections as the Biden administration marked National Voter Registration Day.
Beyond Meat suspends executive accused of biting man's nose
U.S. News // 14 hours ago
Beyond Meat suspends executive accused of biting man's nose
Sept. 20 (UPI) -- Beyond Meat has suspended its chief operating officer Doug Ramsey after he allegedly punched a man and bit his nose during a road rage incident Saturday after an Arkansas Razorbacks football game.
Markets decline ahead of interest rate announcement
U.S. News // 16 hours ago
Markets decline ahead of interest rate announcement
Sept. 20 (UPI) -- Stocks declined Tuesday as the market braces for the likelihood of a major increase to the benchmark interest rate this week by the U.S. Federal Reserve.
President Joe Biden calls for Republican support to end dark money in elections
U.S. News // 17 hours ago
President Joe Biden calls for Republican support to end dark money in elections
Sept. 20 (UPI) -- President Joe Biden voiced his support on Tuesday, for legislation that would combat so-called dark money groups donating large sums of money to influence the outcome of political campaigns.
Feds accuse 47 people of stealing millions in COVID-19 scheme
U.S. News // 18 hours ago
Feds accuse 47 people of stealing millions in COVID-19 scheme
Sept. 20 (UPI) -- Federal prosecutors charged 47 people Tuesday with stealing $250 million from a federal program designed to feed needy children in Minnesota.
GM signs agreement to sell Hertz 175,000 electric vehicles
U.S. News // 20 hours ago
GM signs agreement to sell Hertz 175,000 electric vehicles
Sept. 20 (UPI) -- General Motors and Hertz announced a partnership Tuesday where the car manufacturer will sell 175,000 electric vehicles to the rental car giant over the next five years. 
U.N. secretary-general warns world leaders: 'We cannot go on like this'
U.S. News // 1 day ago
U.N. secretary-general warns world leaders: 'We cannot go on like this'
Sept. 20 (UPI) -- In some of his sharpest comments on the state of the global conflict, United Nations Secretary-General Antonio Guterres told world leaders at the U.N. General Assembly Tuesday that the status quo cannot continue.
Advertisement

Trending Stories

Royal family releases another previously unseen photo showing queen in Scotland in 1971
Royal family releases another previously unseen photo showing queen in Scotland in 1971
4 regions in Ukraine to hold referendum on becoming part of Russia
4 regions in Ukraine to hold referendum on becoming part of Russia
Feds accuse 47 people of stealing millions in COVID-19 scheme
Feds accuse 47 people of stealing millions in COVID-19 scheme
Another court rules against parents of Madeleine McCann in defamation lawsuit
Another court rules against parents of Madeleine McCann in defamation lawsuit
Macron says Russia's war in Ukraine is return to 'imperialism' in U.N. speech
Macron says Russia's war in Ukraine is return to 'imperialism' in U.N. speech
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement