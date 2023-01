Rep. Gregory Steube, R-Fla., sustained several injuries on Wednesday in an unspecified accident at his home. Pool File Photo by Chip Somodevilla/UPI | License Photo

Jan. 18 (UPI) -- Rep. Greg Steube sustained "several injuries" Wednesday after being involved in an unspecified "accident" on his property. The severity of his injuries and how they were sustained were not mentioned in the brief statement published to the Florida Republican's Twitter account. Advertisement

It said the incident happened late Wednesday afternoon.

"Please pray for the Congressman and his family," it said.

The 44-year-old House representative of Florida's 17th congressional district was first elected in 2018, after having served in both Florida State's chambers.

Following the announcement of his injuries, several of his colleagues offered words of support to Steube and his family.

"You're one of the strongest people I know, and I have no doubt you'll overcome this," Rep. Byron Donalds, R-Fla., tweeted.

"Horrible to hear about @RepGregSteube's accident earlier today," Rep. Vern Buchanan, R-Fla., said online. "Sandy and I are keeping him and his family in our thoughts and prayers and wishing him a very speedy recovery."

Steube's statement said updates on his condition will be provided "when possible."