Jan. 17, 2023 / 2:37 PM

Virgin Atlantic fined $1 million for using Iraqi airspace

By Patrick Hilsman
The U.S. Department of Transportation has fined Virgin Atlantic $1.04 million for operating flights in Iraqi airspace using Delta Airlines codes. The Federal Aviation Authority has banned U.S. carriers from operating at certain altitudes over Iraq. File Photo by Kevin Dietsch/UPI
Jan. 17 (UPI) -- The U.S. Department of Transportation has fined the British airline Virgin Atlantic $1.05 million for operating flights carrying the Delta Airlines flight code (DL) in prohibited airspace over Iraq.

"An investigation by the Department's Office of Aviation Consumer Protection revealed that between September 16, 2020, and September 16, 2021, Virgin Atlantic operated a significant number of flights carrying the DL code over restricted airspace in Iraq while an FAA Notice to Air Missions (NOTAM) was in effect," the Department of Transportation said in a statement Tuesday.

"By carrying a DL code on flights in airspace in which the FAA prohibits U.S. carriers from flying, Virgin Atlantic operated in violation of the conditions of its statement of authorization and in violation of federal law," the statement continued.

Virgin Atlantic launched an expanded joint partnership in February 2020 with KLM, Air France and Delta. The partnership means that aircraft frequently engage in a practice called "code sharing," where one carrier will use the designation of a partner airline.

Virgin also announced last year that it will join the SkyTeam Alliance with KLM, Air France and Delta in 2023.

The Federal Aviation Authority restricted U.S. carriers from flying at certain altitudes over Iraqi airspace in 2020, due to risks associated with militia activity. The FAA extended the regulation for an additional two years in September 2022.

