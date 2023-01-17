Virgin Atlantic fined $1 million for using Iraqi airspace

Jan. 17 (UPI) -- The U.S. Department of Transportation has fined the British airline Virgin Atlantic $1.05 million for operating flights carrying the Delta Airlines flight code (DL) in prohibited airspace over Iraq.
"An investigation by the Department's Office of Aviation Consumer Protection revealed that between September 16, 2020, and September 16, 2021, Virgin Atlantic operated a significant number of flights carrying the DL code over restricted airspace in Iraq while an FAA Notice to Air Missions (NOTAM) was in effect," the Department of Transportation said in a statement Tuesday.