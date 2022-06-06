Trending
Advertisement
World News
June 6, 2022 / 12:56 PM

Virgin Atlantic allows flight attendants to show tattoos

By Clyde Hughes
Virgin Atlantic allows flight attendants to show tattoos
Two Virgin Atlantic flight attendants show off their tattoos last week as part of a new policy change by the carrier. Photo courtesy of Virgin Atlantic

June 6 (UPI) -- Virgin Atlantic announced it has changed its policy toward flight attendants displaying tattoos while on duty with the carrier.

The airliner said last week that flight attendants, who previously were required to hide their tattoos while in uniform, will be allowed to make their tattoos visible in a nod to self-expression. Virgin Atlantic said it is the first British-based airline to make such a change.

Advertisement

"At Virgin Atlantic, we want everyone to be themselves and know that they belong," Estelle Hollingsworth, chief people officer at Virgin Atlantic said in a statement last week. "Many people use tattoos to express their unique identities and our customer-facing and uniformed colleagues should not be excluded from doing so if they choose.

"That's why, in line with our focus on inclusion and championing individuality, we're relaxing our tattoo restrictions for all our people. We're proud to be the airline that sees the world differently and allows our people to truly be themselves."

RELATED Federal gov't sides with California flight attendants in lawsuit vs. Virgin America

Virgin Atlantic posted photos on social media last week with some of their flight attendants showing off their tattoos in recognition of International Flight Attendants Day.

"Today we're championing the dazzling collection of individuals who are our wonderful cabin crew," Virgin Atlantic said on Twitter. "We've always encouraged our people to be themselves, so from today, they can now show their tattoos with pride."

Advertisement

Virgin Atlantic said the uniform change tied into their latest ad campaign, "See the world differently," with uniforms created by Vivienne Westwood, the British designer who is credited with bringing punk designs into the mainstream.

RELATED Blue Origin launches 4th crew to space

"So, it's only fitting that Virgin Atlantic team members can express themselves with their unique tattoos, wearing the red uniforms designed by the godmother of punk," Virgin Atlantic said.

RELATED Virgin Galactic offers tickets to space for $450,000

Latest Headlines

Britain starts trial of four-day week with thousands of workers
World News // 1 hour ago
Britain starts trial of four-day week with thousands of workers
June 6 (UPI) -- More than 3,300 workers at more than 70 companies in Britain are participating in a six-month pilot to research the benefits of a four-day work week.
Zelensky visits Ukraine troops, awards medals at Donbas front line
World News // 4 hours ago
Zelensky visits Ukraine troops, awards medals at Donbas front line
June 6 (UPI) -- Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky showed his support for fighters with a bold visit to the Donbas front line, awarding medals and encouraging troops.
Boris Johnson faces no-confidence vote in British Parliament
World News // 5 hours ago
Boris Johnson faces no-confidence vote in British Parliament
June 6 (UPI) -- British Prime Minister Boris Johnson faces one of the greatest threats to his leadership with a no-confidence vote Monday, an outgrowth of the so-called "Partygate" scandal.
Ukraine finds some success in Severodonetsk counterattack against Russia
World News // 6 hours ago
Ukraine finds some success in Severodonetsk counterattack against Russia
June 6 (UPI) -- Ukraine's counterattack in the important eastern hub of Severodonetsk has partially pushed back a Russian advance but Moscow still controls about half of the city, officials said.
China warns Canada over patrol flights in tense skies
World News // 6 hours ago
China warns Canada over patrol flights in tense skies
June 6 (UPI) -- China on Monday slammed Canada's "risky and provocative" aircraft patrols near North Korea and warned of "serious consequences" in the aftermath of complaints from Ottawa about Beijing's aggressive behavior in the skies.
Britain to arm Ukraine with long-range rocket systems
World News // 10 hours ago
Britain to arm Ukraine with long-range rocket systems
June 6 (UPI) -- Britain said Monday it will send Ukraine long-range rocket systems Kyiv has been asking for despite Russian President Vladimir Putin's warnings against sending the invaded country advanced weaponry.
U.S., S. Korea fire 8 missiles in response to N. Korean launches
World News // 12 hours ago
U.S., S. Korea fire 8 missiles in response to N. Korean launches
SEOUL, June 6 (UPI) -- One day after North Korea launched several missiles, U.S. and South Korean combined forces responded with eight missiles of their own in a live-fire exercise early Monday morning.
At least 49 dead in Bangladesh container depot fire
World News // 12 hours ago
At least 49 dead in Bangladesh container depot fire
June 6 (UPI) -- At least 49 people have died and hundreds more were injured in a massive fire that erupted over the weekend at a container depot in southern Bangladesh, officials said.
Chinese warplane intercepted Australia aircraft, says Canberra
World News // 14 hours ago
Chinese warplane intercepted Australia aircraft, says Canberra
June 5 (UPI) -- A Chinese fighter jet intercepted an Australian reconnaissance aircraft on a routine maritime surveillance flight over international waters late last month, Canberra said Sunday.
Gunmen kill dozens in 'satanic' attack in Nigerian church
World News // 21 hours ago
Gunmen kill dozens in 'satanic' attack in Nigerian church
June 5 (UPI) -- Gunmen on motorcycles swarmed a church in Nigeria on Sunday and began shooting their weapons and throwing St. Francis Xavier Catholic Church dynamite, killing dozens of worshippers.
Advertisement

Trending Stories

At least 3 dead, 17 injured in shooting near Tennessee bar
At least 3 dead, 17 injured in shooting near Tennessee bar
Gunmen kill dozens in 'satanic' attack in Nigerian church
Gunmen kill dozens in 'satanic' attack in Nigerian church
Boris Johnson faces no-confidence vote in British Parliament
Boris Johnson faces no-confidence vote in British Parliament
China warns Canada over patrol flights in tense skies
China warns Canada over patrol flights in tense skies
Chinese warplane intercepted Australia aircraft, says Canberra
Chinese warplane intercepted Australia aircraft, says Canberra
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement