Virgin Atlantic allows flight attendants to show tattoos

Two Virgin Atlantic flight attendants show off their tattoos last week as part of a new policy change by the carrier. Photo courtesy of Virgin Atlantic

June 6 (UPI) -- Virgin Atlantic announced it has changed its policy toward flight attendants displaying tattoos while on duty with the carrier. The airliner said last week that flight attendants, who previously were required to hide their tattoos while in uniform, will be allowed to make their tattoos visible in a nod to self-expression. Virgin Atlantic said it is the first British-based airline to make such a change. Advertisement

"At Virgin Atlantic, we want everyone to be themselves and know that they belong," Estelle Hollingsworth, chief people officer at Virgin Atlantic said in a statement last week. "Many people use tattoos to express their unique identities and our customer-facing and uniformed colleagues should not be excluded from doing so if they choose.

"That's why, in line with our focus on inclusion and championing individuality, we're relaxing our tattoo restrictions for all our people. We're proud to be the airline that sees the world differently and allows our people to truly be themselves."

Virgin Atlantic posted photos on social media last week with some of their flight attendants showing off their tattoos in recognition of International Flight Attendants Day.

"Today we're championing the dazzling collection of individuals who are our wonderful cabin crew," Virgin Atlantic said on Twitter. "We've always encouraged our people to be themselves, so from today, they can now show their tattoos with pride."

Virgin Atlantic said the uniform change tied into their latest ad campaign, "See the world differently," with uniforms created by Vivienne Westwood, the British designer who is credited with bringing punk designs into the mainstream.

"So, it's only fitting that Virgin Atlantic team members can express themselves with their unique tattoos, wearing the red uniforms designed by the godmother of punk," Virgin Atlantic said.