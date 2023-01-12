Former Nebraska governor to fill state's vacant Senate seat

1/4

Former Nebraska Gov. Pete Ricketts (pictured) served between 2015 and 2023 and will now fill the seat left vacant by Nebraska Sen. Ben Sasse, who resigned earlier in the week. File photo courtesy the state of Nebraska

Jan. 12 (UPI) -- Nebraska's vacant Senate seat will be filled by the state's former governor, Pete Ricketts, Gov. Jim Pillen said Thursday. Pillen, a Republican, made the announcement after Sen. Ben Sasse, R-Neb., officially resigned to take a job as the president of the University of Florida. Advertisement

Ricketts, a hard-line Republican, will fill the seat until a special Senate election in 2024. The 58-year-old served as Nebraska's governor from 2015 until this year, when he was succeeded by Pillen.

Pete Ricketts is hard-working, a positive leader, and someone who advocates for conservative and Christian values. He has a proven record of serving the state, in times of plenty and crisis. These are the attributes that he will take with him on his journey to Washington. pic.twitter.com/3jk0y1mufE— Governor Jim Pillen (@TeamPillen) January 12, 2023

While serving as governor, Ricketts vetoed a bill abolishing the death penalty in the state, despite bipartisan support to end the practice. The state's legislature eventually overrode the veto. Ricketts, the son of TD Ameritrade founder Joe Ricketts, then used part of his personal fortune to fund a referendum on the death penalty in the state, which was ultimately successful.

He also oversaw the passing of a strict anti-abortion law, banning the procedure at 20 weeks. Ricketts has said he does not favor exceptions to the rule in cases of incest or rape.

Pillen chose Ricketts from a list of 111 applicants, nine of whom received an interview. He said he also wanted someone who would fill the seat for the long-term, not just a placeholder.

Pete Ricketts fits the bill," Pillen said in a statement Thursday.

"He is hard-working, a positive leader, and someone who advocates for conservative and Christian values. Pete has a proven record of serving the state, both in times of plenty and in times of crisis. These are the attributes that he will take with him on his journey to Washington."

Ricketts supported Pillen's gubernatorial bid this past fall.

"I'm humbled and honored by this unexpected opportunity to continue serving the people of Nebraska. It's never been more important that we advance Nebraska's interests and commonsense, conservative values in Congress, and that's what my focus will be," Ricketts said in a statement, adding he expects to run again in 2024 and 2026.

