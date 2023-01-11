Record 13 Congress members identify as gay, lesbian or bisexual

1/7

Democrat Sen. Tammy Baldwin of Wisconsin became the first openly LGBTQ lawmaker to serve in the Senate when she was elected in 2012. Photo by Bonnie Cash/UPI | License Photo

Jan. 11 (UPI) -- The 118th U.S. Congress set a historical mark with a record 13 members who identify as gay, lesbian or bisexual. The number of openly LGBTQ Congress people has more than tripled since 2012, according to Pew Research. Representation has grown steadily since then, reaching seven members in the 113th Congress, 10 in the 116th and adding each term since then. Advertisement

Eleven of 13 members serve in the House of Representatives and two in the U.S. Senate. The House has outpaced the Senate with the most out Senators to serve at a time being two.

Rep. Barney Frank, D-Mass, became the first openly gay lawmaker in Congress when he came out on Memorial Day in 1987. He was 47 years old and had been serving since 1981.

"I can accept not volunteering that I am gay. I can accept not being honest in that sense, but I can't live with hypocrisy, and that's been my principle ever since -- that the right to privacy does not involve the right to hypocrisies," Frank said in a 2020 story by News Center Maine.

Frank served the House until 2013.

Advertisement

The only openly gay Republican in Congress is New York Rep. George Santos, who was sworn in at the beginning of the session. He is the first openly gay Republican to win a congressional election not as the incumbent.

RELATED New York Democrats want House ethics investigation into George Santos

In the Senate, Democrat Sen. Tammy Baldwin of Wisconsin became the first openly LGBTQ lawmaker to serve. Arizona Sen. Krysten Sinema is the first openly bisexual person to serve in U.S. Congress.

Of the 11 gay or lesbian House members, eight are men and three are women. Seven of 11 served in the 117th Congress.

Several states elected firsts from the LGBTQ community to represent them, including Rep. Robert Garcia, the first openly gay immigrant, Rep. Eric Sorenson, Illinois' first openly gay representative and Rep. Becca Balint, the first woman and openly LGBTQ representative of Vermont.

RELATED LGBTQ Texans ready for legislative session that targets them in dozens of bills

The record number of openly gay, lesbian or bisexual Congress members represents 2% of all of Congress. Meanwhile about 6.5% of the adult population identifies as gay, lesbian or bisexual, according to a 2021 Gallup poll.

Opening day of 118th Congress in Washington