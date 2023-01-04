Trending
Advertisement
U.S. News
Jan. 4, 2023 / 1:55 PM

Coinbase to pay $100 million in fines, compliance improvements

By Clyde Hughes
Employees and supporters of Coinbase pop the corks on bottles of champagne at the Nasdaq MarketSite where the Coinbase logo is displayed in New York City on April 14, 2021. Coinbase agreed to pay a New York regulator $50 million on Wednesday. File Photo by John Angelillo/UPI | <a href="/News_Photos/lp/f65adb56d6558dc60874493381ac17e2/" target="_blank">License Photo</a>
Employees and supporters of Coinbase pop the corks on bottles of champagne at the Nasdaq MarketSite where the Coinbase logo is displayed in New York City on April 14, 2021. Coinbase agreed to pay a New York regulator $50 million on Wednesday. File Photo by John Angelillo/UPI | License Photo

Jan. 4 (UPI) -- Coinbase will pay the New York State Department of Financial Services $50 million to settle charges it failed to conduct proper background checks on new user accounts and another $50 to bolster its compliance program.

NYSDFS Superintendent Adrienne Harris said Coinbase displayed "significant failures" in its compliance program that violated the New York State Banking Law and the New York State Department of Financial Services regulations.

Advertisement

The agency said the failures in complying with virtual currency, money transmitter, transaction monitoring and cybersecurity regulations made Coinbase vulnerable to serious criminal conduct, including fraud, possible money laundering, suspected child sexual abuse material-related activity and potential narcotics trafficking.

"It is critical that all financial institutions safeguard their systems from bad actors, and the department's expectations with respect to consumer protection, cybersecurity, and anti-money laundering programs are just as stringent for cryptocurrency companies as they are for traditional financial services institutions," Harris said in a statement.

RELATED Binance announces agreement to purchase FTX

"Coinbase failed to build and maintain a functional compliance program that could keep pace with its growth. That failure exposed the Coinbase platform to potential criminal activity requiring the Department to take immediate action including the installation of an independent monitor."

Advertisement

The department said by late 2021, Coinbase's inability to keep up with its alerts resulted in a significant and growing backlog of more than 100,000 unreviewed transaction monitoring alerts.

"Today Coinbase and NYDFS have come to an agreement to settle a NYDFS investigation, disclosed in our 2021 annual 10K filing, into our historical compliance program," Paul Grewal, Coinbase's chief legal officer, told Coindesk.

RELATED Dow rises 535 points as investors celebrate positive economic indicator

"Coinbase has taken substantial measures to address these historical shortcomings and remains committed to being a leader and role model in the crypto space, including partnering with regulators when it comes to compliance."

RELATED Nasdaq falls 1.19% as negative Micron guidance weighs down tech stocks

Latest Headlines

Biden says U.S. will again 'lead the world in manufacturing' in Kentucky visit
U.S. News // 4 hours ago
Biden says U.S. will again 'lead the world in manufacturing' in Kentucky visit
Jan. 4 (UPI) -- President Joe Biden is joined by a bipartisan contingent, including Senate Republican leader Mitch McConnell, R-Ky., at the foot of a massive bridge between Ohio and Kentucky.
McCarthy headed for fifth speaker vote loss
U.S. News // 2 hours ago
McCarthy headed for fifth speaker vote loss
Jan. 4 (UPI) -- Kevin McCarthy lost for a fourth time in his bid to lead Republicans as speaker of the House on Wednesday.
Utility UGI Corp. to expand renewable gas operations in South Dakota
U.S. News // 1 hour ago
Utility UGI Corp. to expand renewable gas operations in South Dakota
Jan. 4 (UPI) -- The utility company wants to use the methane that comes from the decomposition of organic matter as a substitute for conventional natural gas.
BMW, AMD leaders to kick off this year's Consumer Electronics Show
U.S. News // 1 hour ago
BMW, AMD leaders to kick off this year's Consumer Electronics Show
Jan. 4 (UPI) -- BMW and AMD CEOs will deliver keynote remarks at the Consumer Electronics Show conference in Las Vegas on Wednesday night in Las Vegas.
Salesforce cuts 10% of workforce
U.S. News // 2 hours ago
Salesforce cuts 10% of workforce
Jan. 4 (UPI) -- A restructuring plan from Salesforce calls for a 10% reduction in headcounts.
Mastermind behind 'Varsity Blues' college admissions scandal to be sentenced
U.S. News // 3 hours ago
Mastermind behind 'Varsity Blues' college admissions scandal to be sentenced
Jan. 4 (UPI) -- The man who pleaded guilty to engineering a college bribery scheme that helped the children of wealthy parents cheat their way into prestigious schools across the country will be sentenced Wednesday in federal court.
Biden to host Japanese Prime Minister Kishida at White House
U.S. News // 6 hours ago
Biden to host Japanese Prime Minister Kishida at White House
Jan. 4 (UPI) -- Japanese Prime Minister Kishida Fumio will make his first trip to the White House to meet with President Joe Biden on Jan. 13, the White House said in a statement on Tuesday.
Southwest offers frequent-flier perks to passengers stranded in winter storm
U.S. News // 6 hours ago
Southwest offers frequent-flier perks to passengers stranded in winter storm
Jan. 4 (UPI) -- Southwest Airlines is offering frequent-flier perks to passengers who were stranded for days at airports during a devastating winter storm that left dozens dead and hobbled travel in the middle of the holidays.
Walter Cunningham, last surviving Apollo 7 astronaut, dies at 90
U.S. News // 16 hours ago
Walter Cunningham, last surviving Apollo 7 astronaut, dies at 90
Jan. 3 (UPI) -- Walter Cunningham, the last surviving astronaut from NASA's famed Apollo 7 mission, died early Tuesday in Houston at age 90, officials said.
Man arrested after driving Tesla off cliff with family inside car
U.S. News // 11 hours ago
Man arrested after driving Tesla off cliff with family inside car
Jan. 4 (UPI) -- Authorities in California said a 41-year-old Pasadena man has been arrested on charges of attempting to kill his family when he drove a Tesla off a cliff earlier this week.
Advertisement

Trending Stories

U.S. purchases $30B in F-35 jets from Lockheed Martin
U.S. purchases $30B in F-35 jets from Lockheed Martin
Man arrested after driving Tesla off cliff with family inside car
Man arrested after driving Tesla off cliff with family inside car
Portugal rated best country to move to in 2023
Portugal rated best country to move to in 2023
Commodity index suggests Russian war premium is fading
Commodity index suggests Russian war premium is fading
Two men charged in attacks on Washington state power stations
Two men charged in attacks on Washington state power stations
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement